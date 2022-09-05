This Week in Houston Food Events: September Brings Peaches and Cream Kolache and a Bourbon Takeover

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
Monday, September 5
Labor Day Dining Deals
From special Monday brunches and specially priced cocktails to family-friendly holiday festivities, check out our Labor Day Houston Bar and Restaurant Guide
to find the best dining deals in Houston this Labor Day.
Last day for Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston Restaurant Weeks
is coming to a close, but you have one last chance to choose a restaurant to enjoy specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus and raise funds for the Houston Food Bank. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.
Tuesday, September 6
“ A Night in Santiago” at Camerata
Camerata
, 1830 Westheimer, is hosting five visiting wine vintners for a “ A Night in Santiago” Chilean wine tasting from 6-8 p.m. General manager and wine sommelier Elyse Wilson will offer an evening of wine flights and a chance to meet and chat with each of the visiting winemakers; and there will be an array of paired appetizers created especially for the Chilean theme. There is no cover to attend and food and flights are a la carte.
Wednesday, September 7
“Official Drink of H-Town” competition at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Help crown the “Official Drink of H-Town” at a cocktail competition
at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston
, 1300 Lamar, from 6 to 9 p.m. Featured bartenders will present an original cocktail using spirits from Grey Goose and Patrón to Bacardi Ocho, Bombay Sapphire, or Teeling; and a panel of beverage experts and event attendees will taste and vote for the winning cocktail, which will be featured on the Bayou & Bottle menu for one year. Tickets (limited) are $25 and include three-ounce samples of each cocktail and charcuterie. Proceeds from the competition will benefit Southern Smoke Foundation and the Houston Chapter of the Bartenders’ Guild of America.
Thursday, September 8
Tenuta Argentiera Wine Dinner at Roma Ristorante
Guests are invited to a Tenuta Argentiera Wine Dinner
at Roma Ristorante
, 2347 University, as chef Kevin Bryant prepares a four-course menu to pair with the Tuscan wines. Menu highlights include Polpo alla Griglia, rigatoni with smoked pancetta, braised duck leg and pistachio cannoli. Seats (limited) are $89 per guest plus tax and gratuity and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Call 713-664-7581.
Friday, September 9
Mijenta Tequila at Warehouse 72
Warehouse 72
, 7620 Katy Freeway, will host a five-course Tequila Dinner with Mijenta Tequila at 6:30 p.m. Paired with Mijenta’s bespoke distilled blanco and reposado tequilas, highlights include Fluke Ceviche paired with a Strawberry-Habanero Mexican Mule, Chuleta de Puerco Al Pastor and a Spicy Pineapple-Cucumber Margarita and Carne Asada with Mijenta Reposado Tequila. Cost is $99++ per person.
Friday-Saturday
Trucktoberfest at Truck Yard
Truck Yard Houston
, 2118 Lamar, is throwing its Trucktoberfest
party over two days, featuring German themed food, Oktoberfest beers on tap, and weiner dog racing, pretzel eating and stein holding contests.
Saturday, September 10
Backyard Grilling class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Chef-owner Sylvia Casares kicks off the second half of her 2022 cooking classes at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
, 1140 Eldridge, held Saturdays, September 10 through December 17. The first class on September 10 will tackle the art of backyard grilling South Texas style. Cost is $70 per person, including all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
click to enlarge
All month long
Dine on crab cakes, filet and wine during Brennan's September Wine & Dine deal.
Photo by Sabrina Miskelly
Bourbon Takeover of America
Garrison Brothers 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America
is going down all month long, and this year, Houston is getting on board to celebrate with over 25 participating restaurants and bars across the city—including Bayou & Bottle
, Hamsa
, Permission Whiskey & Service Co.
, Whiskey Cake
, Wicklow Heights
and more. For the entire month of September, participating spots will offer one-of-a-kind Garrison Brothers bourbon cocktails and dishes showcasing Small Batch and HoneyDew.
September Wine and Dine special at Brennan's of Houston
Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, has brought back its September Wine and Dine special
, offering guests the chance to dine from a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $123 for two. Choose one bottle or four glasses from Brennan’s wine guy selections (or get $30 off any bottle), then dig into choices such as snapping turtle soup, post oak grilled filet and Creole bread pudding.
Bourbon Heritage Month at Eight Row Flint
Eight Row Flint
, 1039 Yale, is celebrating Bourbon Heritage Month all September long, with specials rotating weekly, including specials on Old Forester (Week 1), Elijah Craig (Week 2), Sazerac Rye (Week 3) and ERF Solera Blend house-blend (Week 4). In addition, there will be a fire sale of summer cocktails the week of September 25.
Charity menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar
This September, Etoile Cuisine et Bar
, 1101-11 Uptown Park, has chosen Tex US Too as its charitable foundation of the month. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created special prix fixe menus for dinner (four courses for $74 with $7 going to charity) and weekend brunch (three courses for $38 with $4 going to the program for each one sold). Tex US TOO has a mission to help men diagnosed with prostate cancer lead healthy and productive lives by offering unbiased information, peer counseling, fellowship and emotional support.
September Flavors at Kolache Shoppe
Kolache Shoppe
, 1031 Heights, 3945 Richmond, will offer its September monthly kolache specials Thursday-Saturday at both locations (. Enjoy the Burger-Chan Cheeseburger Kolache developed in collaboration with hometown burger heroes and fellow Greenway Plaza operation burger-chan
($4.75, with ten percent of proceeds donated to Food is Love); and the Peaches & Cream Cheese Kolache ($1.95). Guests can also enjoy the Jasmine Matcha Latte, made with sweet jasmine simple syrup and earthy matcha tea in a creamy latte ($4.75, available daily at the Heights location only, while supplies last).