This Week in Houston Food Events: Go Wild with Plates Infused with CBD

Monday, September 19
Opening of Wild MontrosePopular Heights bar, coffee shop and dispensary Wild opens its second location in the former UB Preserv space, 1609 Westheimer, in Montrose, adding a food and drink element featuring high-end plates and tapas designed by executive chef German Mosquera, plus a cocktail bar. Dine on charcoal kissed bluefin tuna belly with rainforest honey bubbles and fragrant oil; buckwheat tempura cauliflower with pickled ginger chili glaze, black sesame and Thai basil; whole crispy Thai style fish and Wild branded Wagyu beef tomahawk; and brunch items like paine perdue with pure maple syrup, banana brulee and Chantilly cream and crispy plantain style "migas" con chorizo. Guests can enjoy plates as is or infuse them with CBD or THC. Wild Montrose will be open 8 a.m. to midnight daily, serving brunch until 3 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 20
Tuesday Night Cooking Series: Steak Night at Eight Row FlintEach Tuesday night in September, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be hosting a live-fire Steak Night on the patio, led by chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia. This week, guests can enjoy Skirt Steak with Grilled Peach and Ricotta Salad ($20 per plate) from 5 p.m. until sold out.
Wednesday, September 21
Guest Chef Pop-Up at Golfstrømmen
On Wednesdays through September 28, Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, will host its second round of Guest Chef pop ups. Each dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. with reservations available via Resy ($125pp). This week features pasty wizard and chef Becky Masson from Fluff Bakery.
Thursday, September 22
Craft Beer Dinner at Southern Yankee CrafthouseGuests are invited to a five-course dinner and beer pairing at Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, beginning at 7 p.m. and taking place under the lights in the backyard (if the weather cooperates). Tickets are available in pairs only for $150 ($75/ticket), inclusive of sales tax and 20 percent gratuity.
Friday, September 23
Sip & Stroll at the Houston Arboretum & Nature CenterGuests are invited for a sunset walk around the quiet Arboretum trails, featuring two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie offerings from GRAZE HTX, and a specialty wine glass to take home. The Sip & Stroll runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and tickets are $40 member/$45 non members.
Saturday, September 24
St. Germain Cocktail Brunch at Brasserie 19Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, invites guests to enjoy a refreshing St. Germain Cocktail Brunch, as the patio buzzes with flowers, photo ops and specialty St. Germain fueled cocktails by bartender Lucio Fernandez from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 25
Sunday Supper at Sunday PressOrdinary Concepts restaurant group (Sunday Press, Ginger Kale, Saigon Hustle, Crème de la Crumb) continues its all female chef led Sunday Supper pop-up dining series, with a Vietnamese menu from chef Linda Nguyen of Roostar and chef Thy Mitchess of Traveler’s Table. The dinner will feature an educational wellness component with proceeds benefiting Houston-based non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $150 and dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Supper Club at The Annie Cafe & BarThe Annie, 1800 Post Oak, continues its themed Supper Club events, a reimagining of a classic dinner and show featuring live musical entertainment by the Richard Brown Orchestra and a three-course meal by executive chef Brian Sutton, Robert Del Grande’s successor. The evening’s theme will be Disco Inferno, beginning with passed hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. and followed by a sit-down prix-fixe dinner and the show plus dancing. Guests are encouraged to dress to the theme and the restaurant will be decorated accordingly. Tickets are $250 per person.
All month long