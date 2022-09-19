Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: Go Wild with Plates Infused with CBD

September 19, 2022 4:00AM

The Mango Rye Tai at Wild Montrose. Photo by Steven Cromer
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, September 19

Opening of Wild Montrose

Popular Heights bar, coffee shop and dispensary Wild opens its second location in the former UB Preserv space, 1609 Westheimer, in Montrose, adding a food and drink element featuring high-end plates and tapas designed by executive chef German Mosquera, plus a cocktail bar. Dine on charcoal kissed bluefin tuna belly with rainforest honey bubbles and fragrant oil; buckwheat tempura cauliflower with pickled ginger chili glaze, black sesame and Thai basil; whole crispy Thai style fish and Wild branded Wagyu beef tomahawk; and brunch items like paine perdue with pure maple syrup, banana brulee and Chantilly cream and crispy plantain style "migas" con chorizo. Guests can enjoy plates as is or infuse them with CBD or THC. Wild Montrose will be open 8 a.m. to midnight daily, serving brunch until 3 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 20

Tuesday Night Cooking Series: Steak Night at Eight Row Flint

Each Tuesday night in September, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be hosting a live-fire Steak Night on the patio, led by chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia. This week, guests can enjoy Skirt Steak with Grilled Peach and Ricotta Salad ($20 per plate) from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Wednesday, September 21

Guest Chef Pop-Up at Golfstrømmen

On Wednesdays through September 28, Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, will host its second round of Guest Chef pop ups. Each dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. with reservations available via Resy ($125pp). This week features pasty wizard and chef Becky Masson from Fluff Bakery.

Thursday, September 22

Craft Beer Dinner at Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Guests are invited to a five-course dinner and beer pairing at Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, beginning at 7 p.m. and taking place under the lights in the backyard (if the weather cooperates). Tickets are available in pairs only for $150 ($75/ticket), inclusive of sales tax and 20 percent gratuity.

Friday, September 23

Sip & Stroll at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Guests are invited for a sunset walk around the quiet Arboretum trails, featuring two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie offerings from GRAZE HTX, and a specialty wine glass to take home. The Sip & Stroll runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and tickets are $40 member/$45 non members.

Saturday, September 24

St. Germain Cocktail Brunch at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, invites guests to enjoy a refreshing St. Germain Cocktail Brunch, as the patio buzzes with flowers, photo ops and specialty St. Germain fueled cocktails by bartender Lucio Fernandez from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Sunday, September 25

Sunday Supper at Sunday Press

Ordinary Concepts restaurant group (Sunday Press, Ginger Kale, Saigon Hustle, Crème de la Crumb) continues its all female chef led Sunday Supper pop-up dining series, with a Vietnamese menu from chef Linda Nguyen of Roostar and chef Thy Mitchess of Traveler’s Table. The dinner will feature an educational wellness component with proceeds benefiting Houston-based non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $150 and dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Supper Club at The Annie Cafe & Bar

The Annie, 1800 Post Oak, continues its themed Supper Club events, a reimagining of a classic dinner and show featuring live musical entertainment by the Richard Brown Orchestra and a three-course meal by executive chef Brian Sutton, Robert Del Grande’s successor. The evening’s theme will be Disco Inferno, beginning with passed hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. and followed by a sit-down prix-fixe dinner and the show plus dancing. Guests are encouraged to dress to the theme and the restaurant will be decorated accordingly. Tickets are $250 per person.

All month long

September Wine and Dine special at Brennan's of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, has brought back its September Wine and Dine special, offering guests the chance to dine from a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $123 for two. Choose one bottle or four glasses from Brennan’s wine guy selections (or get $30 off any bottle), then dig into choices such as snapping turtle soup, post oak grilled filet and Creole bread pudding.

Bourbon Heritage Month at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is celebrating Bourbon Heritage Month all September long, with specials rotating weekly, including specials on Old Forester (Week 1), Elijah Craig (Week 2), Sazerac Rye (Week 3) and ERF Solera Blend house-blend (Week 4). In addition, there will be a fire sale of summer cocktails the week of September 25.

Charity menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

This September, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, has chosen Tex US Too as its charitable foundation of the month. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created special prix fixe menus for dinner (four courses for $74 with $7 going to charity) and weekend brunch (three courses for $38 with $4 going to the program for each one sold). Tex US TOO has a mission to help men diagnosed with prostate cancer lead healthy and productive lives by offering unbiased information, peer counseling, fellowship and emotional support.

September Flavors at Kolache Shop

Kolache Shoppe, 1031 Heights, 3945 Richmond, will offer its September monthly kolache specials at both locations (Thursday through Saturday at Greenway Plaza and Friday through Sunday at the Heights location). Enjoy the Burger-Chan Cheeseburger Kolache developed in collaboration with hometown burger heroes and fellow Greenway Plaza operation Burger-chan ($4.75, with 10 percent of proceeds donated to Food is Love); and the Peaches & Cream Cheese Kolache ($1.95). Guests can also enjoy the Jasmine Matcha Latte, made with sweet jasmine simple syrup and earthy matcha tea in a creamy latte ($4.75, available daily at the Heights location only, while supplies last).
