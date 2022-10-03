Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Your Way Through Houston's Melting Pot During Hispanic Heritage Month

October 3, 2022 5:00AM

Maize is one of the excellent Houston-area restaurants highlighted during Hispanic Heritage Month.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, October 3

La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian

DR Delicacy, which hosts popular event The Truffle Masters, has created La Nuit du Caviar, a new culinary experience taking place at The Astorian. Part competition, part celebratory showcase, and part fundraiser, "The Stars of Caviar" event brings together Houston celebrity chefs to create delicacies featuring the finest caviar from around the world. Tickets start at $450 for individuals, and the event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. reception for table holders). The evening’s beneficiary will be the Houston Symphony League

Tuesday, October 4

National Taco Day

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos all day,  in-store or for takeout and online. Additionally, the shop will give away free tacos for a year to 100 National Taco Day guests.

Monkey's Tail, 5802 Fulton, will be offering a loaded version of its housemade tacos on National Taco Day. The Double Decker Tacos ($4 each) feature housemade masa corn tortillas fried and wrapped in a flour tortilla, then wrapped in cheddar jack cheese filled with spiced ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and a certain fast-food-inspired hot sauce.

Vital Farms and Tacodeli are joining forces for National Taco Day in Houston. The first 100 guests in-store, to-go, and orders through third-party apps will receive a coupon for a free Vital Farms pasture-raised egg carton (retail value of $12, one coupon per order) to enjoy on their next grocery run.

Taco Cabana invites guests to enjoy unlimited $1 classic bean and cheese tacos and unlimited $12 classic bean and cheese dozen taco boxes for one-day-only at all Texas Taco Cabana locations while supplies last.

Thursday, October 6

H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street

The 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines, takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. With this year’s theme being “Illuminated,” the event encourages attendees to put on their favorite bling and light up attire (light sticks and glow necklaces will also be distributed) as they enjoy three blocks of culinary creations, over 40+ wine tasting tents, 40+ craft beer selections and live music. Tickets are $65.

Saturday, October 8

Craft Beer Festival at Kemah Boardwalk

Kemah Boardwalk is hosting its annual Craft Beer Festival from 2 to 5 p.m., offering attendees the chance to sip and sample over 72 craft beers from 24 unique breweries, plus enjoy live music, bratwurst samples and giveaways, while supplies last. Tickets are $54.95 in advance ($59.95 onsite) for general admission and $49.95 for Landry’s Select Club Members online and military day-of ($54.95 for Landry’s members day-

All month long

Hispanic Heritage Month

The Texas Restaurant Association is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting standout Hispanic Heritage eateries nestled throughout Texas. Peruse the comprehensive list, which will be updated throughout the month of September and October, to discover Houston-area restaurants including 5114 Gourmet Empanadas, Arepa Xpress, Cuchara, Gusto Gourmet, Harris County General Store BBQ Co., Maize, The Original Marini's Empanada House and many more.

Pouring with a Purpose at Truluck’s

This October, Truluck's is pouring with purpose, offering J. Lohr Carol's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon alongside seafood pairings in support of the Lohr family's Touching Livesprogram and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Every bottle of J. Lohr Carol's Vineyard sold is a $20 donation per bottle to the NBCF when dining in and a $10 donation per bottle when purchased to take home.

October Charitable Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will be celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with two prix fixe menus, raising funds for nonprofit The Rose, which provides early treatment, care and access for all women. Dinner runs $74 for four courses with $8 going to The Rose, while weekend brunch is $38 for three courses with a $4 donation for each meal sold. 
click to enlarge
Crawfish Cafe took its garlic noods to the next-level with the option to add of lobster, crab legs and more.
Photo by Kody Melton
New and ongoing specials

New Menu Items at Crawfish Cafe

All three locations of Crawfish Cafe have introduced two new sections to the menu, including several po’ boy options—think grilled shrimp, hot sausage, fried catfish and soft-shell crab—plus the option to enhance the classic garlic noodle dish with toppings from crawfish tails and whole lobster to king crab legs.

Dia De Los Muertos menu at Toro Toro

Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar, is getting into the Dia De Los Muertos spirit with a special prix-fixe menu from October 4 through November 6, with dishes paying homage to tradition with a twist–from Mole Coloradito and Seafood Pozole Verde to the El Ritual dessert with palo santo smoke. An exciting cocktail selection created by Johnathan Jones will also be on offer.

Kids eat free at Wild Oats on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Wild Oats, 2520 Airline, takes on traditional Texas cuisine in the Houston Farmers Market, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays, kids under 10 eat free, with choices including Mac and Cheese, Steak Fingers and Corn Dogs. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
