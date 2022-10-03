This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Your Way Through Houston's Melting Pot During Hispanic Heritage Month

Monday, October 3
La Nuit du Caviar at The AstorianDR Delicacy, which hosts popular event The Truffle Masters, has created La Nuit du Caviar, a new culinary experience taking place at The Astorian. Part competition, part celebratory showcase, and part fundraiser, "The Stars of Caviar" event brings together Houston celebrity chefs to create delicacies featuring the finest caviar from around the world. Tickets start at $450 for individuals, and the event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. reception for table holders). The evening’s beneficiary will be the Houston Symphony League.
Tuesday, October 4
National Taco DayFuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos all day, in-store or for takeout and online. Additionally, the shop will give away free tacos for a year to 100 National Taco Day guests.
Monkey's Tail, 5802 Fulton, will be offering a loaded version of its housemade tacos on National Taco Day. The Double Decker Tacos ($4 each) feature housemade masa corn tortillas fried and wrapped in a flour tortilla, then wrapped in cheddar jack cheese filled with spiced ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and a certain fast-food-inspired hot sauce.
Vital Farms and Tacodeli are joining forces for National Taco Day in Houston. The first 100 guests in-store, to-go, and orders through third-party apps will receive a coupon for a free Vital Farms pasture-raised egg carton (retail value of $12, one coupon per order) to enjoy on their next grocery run.
Taco Cabana invites guests to enjoy unlimited $1 classic bean and cheese tacos and unlimited $12 classic bean and cheese dozen taco boxes for one-day-only at all Texas Taco Cabana locations while supplies last.
Thursday, October 6
H-E-B Wine Walk at Market StreetThe 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines, takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. With this year’s theme being “Illuminated,” the event encourages attendees to put on their favorite bling and light up attire (light sticks and glow necklaces will also be distributed) as they enjoy three blocks of culinary creations, over 40+ wine tasting tents, 40+ craft beer selections and live music. Tickets are $65.
Saturday, October 8
Craft Beer Festival at Kemah BoardwalkKemah Boardwalk is hosting its annual Craft Beer Festival from 2 to 5 p.m., offering attendees the chance to sip and sample over 72 craft beers from 24 unique breweries, plus enjoy live music, bratwurst samples and giveaways, while supplies last. Tickets are $54.95 in advance ($59.95 onsite) for general admission and $49.95 for Landry’s Select Club Members online and military day-of ($54.95 for Landry’s members day-
All month long