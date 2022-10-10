This Week in Houston Food Events: Get a Sneak Peek at TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar

All week long
I’ll Have What She’s Having presents WellWeekNow through October 15, I’ll Have What She’s Having’s WellWeek invites participating restaurants and bars to create zero-proof cocktails or desserts to signify support for individuals whose health requires abstention from alcohol or sweets, with the establishments donating $1 per item sold during the campaign. This year the campaign benefits the Houston Recovery Center, The Montrose Center, and the mental health care funds for hospitality workers at IHWSH and Southern Smoke; and local participants include H-town Restaurant Group (Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Café), Lagniappe Café, Agricole Hospitality (Eight Row Flint, Coltivare, Miss Carousel, Indianola), Local Foods, Fat Cat Creamery, Axelrad, Two Headed Dog and more.
Wednesday, October 12
Lotus Seafood’s National Seafood Month CelebrationEvery Wednesday in October, all locations of Lotus Seafood will be offering a different special each Wednesday on some of the hottest menu items, with this Wednesday featuring two fish filets and six shrimp plus fries for $7.
Atkinson Farms Dinner at Wild OatsGuests are invited to an Atkinson Farms Dinner at Wild Oats, 2520 Airline, at 6:30 p.m. The Wild Oats’ culinary team will collab with Spring-based, family-run farm on a four-course meal, with highlights included strawberry and kale fattoush salad with feta, cucumber, dill, and elote jalapeño poppers; okra, tomato and bell pepper stew with cornbread crusted snapper; chicken tajine with smoked carrots and burnt eggplant; and strawberry empanadas. Cost is $75 per person and reservations are available via Resy.
Wednesday–Friday
TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar Preview at Bosscat Kitchen & LibationsThe team behind Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is giving Houston an early taste of its forthcoming restaurant, TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar, with a three-night pop-up at Bosscat, 4310 Westheimer, beginning at 6 p.m. Guests will be able to experience a limited TEN menu, with highlights including the Lychee Rose Cocktail, VC Rock Shrimp Tempura, Chicken Gyoza, Forbidden Roll and Yuzu Salmon. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, TEN will donate $1 from every purchase to The Holly Rose Ribbon Foundation.
Thursday, October 13
Maison Ferrand Cognac Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et BarEtoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a Cognac Dinner on the Patio. Chef Philippe Verpiand has paired with some of the finest cognacs from Maison Ferrand, overseen by top mixologist Kimberly Paul, with four courses, including a pork and duck pate salad, lobster bisque with Gulf shrimp, braised Colorado lamb shank and poached pears with cognac and vanilla cream. Cost is $115 per person and the dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Call 832-668-5808 or visit online.
Fall Tasting Series at Hotel ZaZaHotel ZaZa is continues its Fall Tasting Series, held on select Thursday evenings at Monarch, 5701 Main, and Tipping Point, 9787 Katy Freeway, from 6 to 8 p.m., with the next event coming up on October 13 and featuring a Tequila sampling accompanied by hors d’oeuvres and tasting notes. Look out for the Red Wine tasting on November 10 and Bubbles event on December 15. The events are open to the public (21+) with tickets available for $75 (Memorial City and Museum District).
Dreyfus Ashby & Co. Dinner at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is joining up with Dreyfus Ashby & Co. distributors to present a three-course dinner from chef Martin Bolanos featuring four French wines from different regions of France. Highlights include Champagne and salmon gravlax, escargot, beef tenderloin with foie gras and a Bordeaux poached pear for dessert. Cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.
Friday-Sunday
King’s Oktoberfest at King’s BierHausKing’s BierHaus, 2044 E T C Jester, will host its 10th annual King's Oktoberfest the weekend of October 14-16, rocking time-honored events such as the Bavarian Strongman and Strongwoman contest, as well as more modern fun like the dog costume contest and King and Queen of Oktoberfest 2022 contest. The event will also feature live music, carnival games, a photo booth, raffles and giveaways, German and Austrian inspired food and drink, and a VIP experience with a three-course meal and tons of German drafts. Tickets are $18 for GA, $59 for a drinks pass, and $59-$99 for VIP.
Friday, October 14
Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week kicks offThe third annual Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week takes place October 14-23, benefiting the Southern Smoke Foundation, which works to fund individuals in the food and beverage industry who are in crisis. Bars around the country will offer Old Fashioneds — including Eight Row Flint, Julep, One Armed Scissor and more – with a portion of funds donated and Elijah Craig donating an additional $100,000 to the cause.
Saturday, October 15
Tacolandia at The Water Works at Buffalo BayouThe 8th annual Houston Tacolandia is back at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou on Saturday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., with tickets on sale now. The outdoor taco-sampling festival will feature over 20 of Houston’s best taquerias, with this year’s participants including La Birria Tacos, Los Tios, TATEMO, Tony’s Mexican Restaurant and more. General Admission tickets (starting $35 in advance, $25 each for groups) include entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP Admission tickets ($75) include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar, plus access to VIP restrooms.
Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the BayouWine aficionados are invited to Brenner’s on the Bayou’s annual fall Wine Fest on Saturday, October 15 from 2-5 p.m., featuring live music, chef-crafted bites and award-winning wines from Duckhorn Vineyards, Caymus Vineyards and more. This year, attendees are encouraged to wear their best pink fashion to the event as a portion of the proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tickets are $150 per person and $250 for VIP (with VIP White House access, premium wine selections, chef crafted cuisine and an extended hour until 6 p.m). The event is rain or shine.
October Pumpkin Patch & Activities at Houston Farmers MarketThe Houston Farmers Market, 2520 Airline, will host fun fall activities all month long, including a Pumpkin Patch Sale Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Face Painting on October 1 and October 30; the Northside Art Market every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Underbelly Beer Garden every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
October Specials at Kolache ShoppeKolache Shoppe will offer its October specials Thursday through Saturday at Greenway Plaza and Friday through Sunday at Heights, now through October 30. Get the Oktoberfest Kolache featuring breakfast sausage patty, smoked provolone and garlic sauerkraut from local purveyor Scotty’s Foods ($3.95); the Drunken Pecan Kolache rich with cream cheese, salted and roasted pecans and bourbon cajeta from Blue Heron Farm ($2.95); and Spiced Pumpkin Latte with real pumpkin purée, fall spices, condensed milk and fresh Boomtown espresso (available only at Heights location, $5).
Tata Taco at Tacos A Go GoIn honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tacos A Go Go’s next staff taco promotion will be the pink TaTa Taco, with all proceeds benefiting local breast cancer awareness nonprofit The Rose. The star of chef Maribel Gomez’s TaTa Taco is a pink corn tortilla made with beet juice, giving it a vibrant hue; and it comes loaded with shredded chicken, julienne carrots and jicama, pickled onions and radish, cilantro and a xoconostle cactus fruit sauce. The TaTa Taco will be available for $3.99 (along with a vegan option) at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout the Houston area, including its Midtown, Heights, Oak Forest, Greenway Plaza and One Shell Plaza locales.
New and ongoing specials