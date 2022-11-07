This Week in Houston Food Events: It's Oyster Season, Y'all

Monday, November 7
I Am From Here Meet and Greet Book Launch at JulepJulep, 1919 Washington, will host a meet and greet cocktail party to welcome James Beard Award-winning chef Vishwesh Bhatt and celebrate the release of his cookbook, I Am From Here. Bhatt hails from the Indian state of Gujarat but has lived in Oxford, Mississippi, for more than two decades, immersing himself in the ingredients of the American South. A $50 ticket includes one signed book and light bites and the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Monday through Thursday
The Neo Dinners: Sushi + Wine Pop Up Experience at 13 CelsiusThe Neo Dinners: Sushi + Wine Pop Up Experience will take place at 13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, as the wine team teams up with Jeremy Truong, Luis Mercado and Paolo Justo of Neo for an extremely limited and exclusive Omakase-style sushi tasting-menu and wine pop-up dinner series. The dinners run Monday, November 7 through Thursday, November 10, with seatings at 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Cost is $335/person with Signature Pairings and $365/person with Premium Pairings.
Chef Vishwesh Bhatt Cookbook Release Party at Georgia JamesOn Tuesday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m., Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas, will host executive chef Greg Peters’ longtime mentor, famed Snackbar chef Vishwesh Bhatt, for a four-course dinner event in celebration of Bhatt’s first cookbook I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef. Diners will enjoy recipes cooked by Bhatt from his book, including Bombay toasties with mom’s tomato soup, Punjabi-style fried catfish, braised pork shanks with grits upma, sweet potato pound cake with sorghum glaze and more. Tickets are $130 for a single seat and one cookbook ($280 for two seats and a cookbook) and ticket holders can purchase drinks at the cash bar, where the full wine list will be available, and have exclusive access to the new rooftop bar and patio after dinner.
Saint Arnold Beer DinnerSaint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons, will host its Saint Arnold Beer Dinner on Tuesday, November 8, offering a six-course, beer-paired meal inside the restaurant. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-dinner beer, and dinner service begins at 7, with highlights from Cornmeal Fried Oysters paired with Lawnmower to Pumpkinator Braised Short Rib with blue cheese grits and Port Barrel Commitment Imperial Stout. Tickets are $100 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Seats are limited.
Wednesday, November 9
Movia Wine Dinner at Rosie CannonballGoodnight Hospitality invites guests for an evening of Slovenian wines from Movia at Rosie Cannonball. There will be a four-course menu full of seasonal Rosie favorites to pair with winemaker Lan Kristancic’s wines. Tickets are $145 and only 12 seats are available.
Iron Sommelier at Post Oak HotelThe Periwinkle Foundation will host its Iron Sommelier 2022 at The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South. The wine competition and tasting brings together the city’s most prestigious sommeliers competing for the title of Iron Sommelier beginning at 6 p.m. Individual tickets start at $250 and the events benefits The Periwinkle Foundation and its community of healing for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through emotionally-healing camps, arts, and survivor programs.
Thursday, November 10
The Sazerac: A Spirited Dining Experience at Brennan’sBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will celebrate the relaunch of an 1800s icon, Sazerac de Forge & Fils Cognac, with a tasting menu inspired by Sazerac de Forge & Fils' evolution from the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans, to the Kentucky bluegrass, to its birthplace in Cognac, France. Featuring special guest Clive Carpenter, Sazerac de Segonzac Distillerie and Vineyard general manager, the evening includes a four-course Creole dinner showcasing the spirit, with pairings such as Turkey & Truffle Pot Pie with Cognac Gravy and Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Root Beer Float. Reception is at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner at 7. Cost is $175 per person plus tax and gratuity.
American vs. Italian Wine Pairing at Marvino’s Italian SteakhouseMarvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, invites wine lovers to American vs. Italian Wine Pairing dinner at 7 p.m. The four-course meal features duck spring rolls, potato leek soup topped tempura fried shrimp, ribeye with asparagus and scalloped potatoes, and warm peach cobbler topped with bourbon caramel sauce. Reservations are $119 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Call 832-220-7200.
Friday-Saturday
Tokyo Night Festival at Texas Festival GroundsThe Tokyo Night Festival returns to celebrate Houston’s Japanese community and culture through food, music, art, anime, martial arts, cars and much more, taking place at Texas Festival Grounds, 6848 Almeda Genoa. This year’s lineup of vendors includes Shun Japanese Kitchen, Hako Bento Box Company, Burger Chan, Click Virtual Food Hall, Aqua S, Ramen Tatsuya and more. Tickets start at $20.
Saturday, November 12
Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & WineMontrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host its next Raclette Party on the Patio from 1 p.m. until sold out. The après-ski party features a full wheel of melty raclette cheese scraped plates of potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $22 ($26 with charcuterie).
Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival at The Historic Hill House + FarmThe Historic Hill House + Farm, 3603 FM 1725, is hosting its first annual Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. The intimate outdoor experience features tastings from four to five of Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ joints–including Blood Brothers, Feges BBQ and Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue–and four to five local craft breweries alongside live music. Tickets run $45-$125 per person.
Saturday-Sunday
Butchers Ball at Rockin’ Star RanchThe 2022 Butchers Ball returns to Brenham’s Rockin’ Star Ranch on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 from noon to 6 p.m. Moving into its fifth year, the event will showcase independent farmers and ranchers throughout Texas that are engaging in ethical and sustainable production systems, along with a diverse selection of Texas chefs and culinary leaders who support them in their restaurants and food businesses. Tickets start at $175, and the event raises funds for Urban Harvest and its ongoing farmers markets and educational programming.
Sunday, November 13
Sunday Supper at Sunday PressSunday Press, 3315 Ella, will host its next women-led Sunday Supper with a French inspired meal from Lena Trang, owner of Lena’s Asian Kitchen, on Sunday, November 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. The supper series supports I'll Have What She's Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $150.
Camp For All Fundraiser at Dessert GalleryDessert Gallery is partnering with Camp For All for a sweet giveback now through December 31, donating 10 percent of proceeds from each Dessert Gallery S’mores Pie purchased to Camp For All, a barrier-free camp for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.
November Kolache Special at Kolache ShoppeThis month’s Kolache Shoppe specials will be available throughout November at Greenway Plaza, Thursdays through Saturdays, beginning November 3, and in the Heights, Fridays through Sundays, beginning November 4. Pop by to try out the Cranberries & Cream, featuring tart cranberry filling spiked with cracked black pepper prepared by Just Pure Flavors and balanced by sweet cream cheese ($2.95) and the Bacon Jalapeño Popper, a collab featuring Blood Bros. BBQ spicy bacon jalapeño popper sausage ($2.10).
Oyster SeasonBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, celebrates oyster season with a $1 Oyster Happy Hour, available Tuesday-Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brennan’s Courtyard Bar.
Tamale Season
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, has brought back its famous tamales for the holiday season, available in red chile pork or green chile chicken—sixfor $9 or 12 for $16—served with salsa verde and roja and available until 1:15 a.m. nightly.
Both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen are turning into tamale central as owner Sylvia Casares offers a to-go promotion, tamale-making classes and Tamalada parties right before Christmas Day (one open to the public and others by arrangement). To reserve your tamalada, call the Eldridge location at 832-230-3842.