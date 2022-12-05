This Week in Houston Food Events: Truffle Tastings and Holiday Delights

Tuesday, December 6
Holiday Treat Box Preorder at Fluff Bake BarFluff Bake Bar pastry chef Rebecca Masson has created treat boxes for the holidays, available for preorder on the website beginning December 6 for shipping on December 13 and pickup/delivery beginning December 14. Boxes include Fluff favorites and holiday sweets from Gooey Butter and Christmas Unicorn Bait cookies to Chocolate Chocolate Peppermint and Ginger Molasses cookies, plus DIY hot chocolate kits with housemade vanilla marshmallows.
Caymus Wine Dinner at Carrabba’s Italian GrillCarrabba’s Italian Grill invites guests to a four-course Caymus Wine Dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. for $75 per person. Highlights include four cheese and sausage stuffed mushrooms with shrimp, rigatoni and chicken al forno, filet and scallop spiedino in lemon butter sauce and crème brulée.
Thursday, December 8
Truffle Tasting Event at Central MarketSix top Houston chefs are sharing their Truffle recipes with Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, during a Tasting Event at the Cooking School, held on Thursday, December 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Each dish–including a Truffle Sushi Roll created by Horiuchi Manabu of Kata Robata, Spaghetti al Tartufo Nero created by Danny Trace of Potente, and a Truffle Ice Cream from Tony’s chef Kate McLean–will be paired with wines (including one with Madame Zero French Champagne). Tickets are limited to 50, priced at $80 per guest.
Saturday, December 10
Lights on White Oak
The annual Lights in the Heights holiday block party goes down in the Heights in the streets around streets around Baylor and Woodland this Saturday, and several area bars and restaurants are getting on the fun. On White Oak, the Lights On White Oak 2022 festivities (including Ugly Sweater Contests) will take place at BB’s Cafe, Bobcat Teddy’s, Christian’s Tailgate, Little Woodrow’s, Prohibition and more from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tequila and Wine Dinner at Alicia’s HoustonAlicia’s Mexican Grille has brought back its popular tequila and wine dinner series at all Alicia’s locations, starting with a welcome cocktail followed by three classic holiday courses with a Tex-Mex twist–butternut squash soup paired with a spice sour cocktail, 1855-certified outside skirt steak and veggie stuffed poblano pepper with a Napa Cellars cabernet sauvignon, and pumpkin roulade paired with Tres Agave Anejo-infused wassail. The next dinner will take plate at Alicia’s Houston, 10002 Richmond. All Alicia’s tequila and wine dinners are at 7 pm for $94.95 per person plus tax and gratuity.
All month long (November and December)
Miracle Pop-UpCult favorite holiday-themed cocktail pop-up Miracle is back in Houston, running now through Saturday, December 31. This year, participating bars will be featuring an array of new cheery cocktails like the Grandma Got Runover by A T-Rex, Island of Misfit Toys and Ruldolph’s Rum Rhapsody; and local participating bars include Johnny's Gold Brick, Winnie’s and Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out.
Seasonal TreatsSeasonal treats are now available from Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, through December, with highlights including Eggnog Tres Leches in a Christmas Tree Pan ($42.50), Hannukah/Christmas/New Year’s Cookie Extravaganza (tray of 24 or 34 for $77.50 or $107.50), S'mores Pie ($35) and more. And now through December, ten percent of proceeds from each S’mores Pie purchase will be donated to Camp For All, a barrier-free camp for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.
New downtown food hall Lyric Market has created a special ballet-themed cocktail in honor of the return of the Houston Ballet’s "The Nutcracker." The Wooden Soldier features Basil Hayden Red Wine Barrel Whiskey, Combier, bitters and bubbles to create a bright and citrus forward cocktail. In addition to The Wooden Soldier, guests can now enjoy $5 drafts, $6 house wine and $8 cocktails at reverse happy hour from 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday now through the end of the holiday season to keep the party going.
Truluck’s is celebrating the holidays with two specials available throughout December, boozy Holiday Nog ($15.50) and Texas sized slices of Peppermint Chocolate Cake ($14).
To celebrate Houston’s beloved "The Nutcracker" show season, four dancers from the Houston Ballet and Agricole Hospitality’s EaDo pizzeria Vinny’s have partnered on two artisan pizzas available through Saturday, December 31. The themed pizzas are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery, offered by the slice or by the pie. Guests can vote for their favorite and the winning pie will be announced in the New Year, with a portion of proceeds going to the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund, which supports artists that reflect the rich diversity that shapes Houston as a community. Team Nutcracker’s pizza, titled “Lucid Dreamz" features sweet onion sauce, mozzarella, tea smoked pork loin, baby spinach, Fatback bacon, TX pecans and coffee bbq glaze. Team Rat Queen’s pizza, titled “Seven Gold Crowns” offers a cheesy vegetarian delight with sweet potato puree, gold cheddar and provolone, mesquite smoked broccoli, red onion, spiced pecans and a walnut pesto drizzle.
New and ongoing specials