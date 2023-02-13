This Week in Houston Food Events: Valentine's Day is Here and It's Tasty As Ever

Tuesday, February 14
Valentine’s Day DiningWhether you’re looking for an easy-going date night or an uber romantic, bubbly-fueled meal for two, Houston restaurants have got you covered this Valentine’s Day. Check out our 2023 Houston Valentine’s Day Dining Guide to find the perfect spot for you and your boo.
Tuesday and Wednesday
Ramen specials at LoroLORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar, 1001 West 11th, will be offering ramen specials throughout the month of February, available on Tuesdays and Wednesday evenings after 4 p.m. Slurp Smoked Brisket Ramen ($18) and Post Oak Grilled Prawn Ramen ($18), both with Balinese curry, sun noodles, ajitama egg, green onion and sesame.
Wednesday, February 15
Charcuterie Board Date Night Class at R-C RanchR-C Ranch is hosting a hands-on Charcuterie Board Date Night Class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will work together to create their own charcuterie masterpiece and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into R-C Ranch's cured meat process while enjoying charcuterie, cheese and wine. Tickets are $200.
Wednesday through all month long
Eat Drink HTXHouston Restaurant Weeks’ more casual sister event, Eat Drink HTX is back, kicking off Wednesday, February 15 and running through Tuesday, February 28 while raising funds for nonprofits the Houston Food Bank and Children at Risk. The two-week event was developed for the more casual and fast-casual dining category, with a lower price point set for prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus. This year’s participants include spots like City Cellars HTX, Craft Burger, da Gama Canteen, Fiori, La Calle Tacos, Xin Chao and more.
Thursday through Sunday (and Tuesday)
Borsch Belt Pop-up at Kenny & Ziggy’sKenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak, has brought back its Borsch Belt Pop-up, with dates on Tuesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18. Dani Luv of NYC’s beloved Sammy’s Roumanian Steakhouse will return to host the energetic dinner show for a night of food, booze, music, dancing and laughs. Tickets are $35 admission plus a minimum $50 per person purchase of food and beverages plus tax and gratuity (tickets required by calling Ali Bamberger at Kenny & Ziggy’s at 281-407-9141).
Saturday, February 18
11 Year Anniversary at Buffalo Bayou Brewing CompanyBuffBrew, 2101 Summer, will open the doors for a full-facility anniversary event to celebrate its 11th year in business, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring live music as well as a DJ, a specialty anniversary brew, bites from the kitchen and flowing suds all day long. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and include a specialty beer upon arrival (specially created for this event by master brewer Neil Myers) and unlimited food during the event. All beers will be $5 each during the event, and special cans of Wake ‘n Bake will be sold at $3 each.
Party Gras at Sugar Land Town SquareSugar Land Town Square will transform into the Big Easy for Party Gras from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring entertainment by Soul Rebels and DJ Flash Jordan, beverages and bites from The Rouxpour, a street art market, Mardi Gras style bingo, a king cake and oyster eating contest, and more. Admission to Party Gras is free with RSVP.
Sunday, February 19
Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySaint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, invites guests to a Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing in its Beer Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include five cheeses selected by the Houston Dairymaids paired with five Saint Arnold beers, locally sourced Bee2Bee Honey, a plate of soft pretzels and mustard served family style for each table, and a guided tasting from a Houston Dairymaid and a Saint Arnold Brand Ambassador. Each guest can enjoy one welcome pint from the taps, and additional pints will be available for purchase.
Rodeo Best Bites Competition at NRG CenterBefore the Rodeo rides into town, there is plenty of good eating, starting with the Rodeo Best Bites Competition at NRG Center (Halls D and E) this Sunday. General admission starts at 6:30 p.m. (5:15 p.m. for Grand Cru guests and 6 p.m. for table guests), featuring more than 450 award-winning wines and over 100 signature dishes from the area’s top restaurants and culinary institutions. Guests can interact with chefs and winery representatives and help decide who takes home the “People’s Choice Award” in the Roundup & Best Bites Competition. Tickets start at $165 for GA.
Mardi Gras French Toast at Max’s Wine DiveMAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, is bringing back its Mardi Gras French Toast from Friday, February 17 through Tuesday, February 28. Guests can enjoy the special starting at $16 with a choice of protein and with elevated add-ons such as chicken tenders or a lobster tail.
All month long
Kenny & Ziggy’s CakeworksKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices ($10.95) or whole cakes ($55, order two days in advance). Next up is the three-layer Carrot Cake with fresh grated carrots, walnuts, brown sugar and cream cheese icing.
February Specials at Kolache ShoppeThis month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Mardi Gras-inspired King Cake Kolache, Boudin Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes, beginning February 3.
New and ongoing specials
King Cake at Common BondCommon Bond is bringing back its partnership with The Hangry Houstonian and Sky High For Kids to offer King Cakes and DIY King Cake Decorating Kits to raise funds for Sky High For Kids mission to end childhood cancer. For every King Cake sold, $5 will be donated to Sky High For Kids. Houstonians will also have the opportunity to donate a DIY King Cake Decorating Kit to a childhood cancer patient at Texas Children’s Hospital to be delivered on Fat Tuesday, February 21.
KOOZA menu at MAD HoustonCirque du Soleil’s KOOZA is making a celebrated return to Houston for the first time in
over a decade, running now through March 5; and in celebration, avant-garde Spanish restaurant MAD, 4444 Westheimer, has created a special menu inspired by art, gastronomy and entertainment. The FOUR ACTS menu ($70) and optional wine pairing menu (+$45) will be available during the duration of the show’s time in Houston.