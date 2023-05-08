This Week in Houston Food Events: AAPI Restaurant Weeks and a Special Brunch for Mom

Monday – Thursday
Teacher Appreciation Week at Gloria's Latin CuisineGloria’s Latin Cuisine is celebrating teachers with a 20-percent off promotion on the total bill with purchase of an entrée. To receive the discount, guests can show their valid school or university employee ID.
Monday – Friday
Teachers and Nurses Appreciation at Grimaldi’s PizzeriaGrimaldi’s Pizzeria is honoring our everyday heroes with 15 percent off all orders for teachers and nurses from May 8–12. Guests must show valid school or office I.D. to get the discount.
Tuesday, May 9
Voodoo Doughnut 20th Birthday PromoIn celebration of its 20th birthday, Voodoo Doughnut will host a series of promotions on Tuesdays throughout the month, with this week’s promotion offering $1 Homers. In addition, guests can enjoy the Birthday Cake doughnut stuffed with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with colorful sprinkles, every Tuesday in the month of May.
Thursday, May 11
Enrica Cotarella Wine Dinner at RomaRoma, 2347 University, invites guests to an Enrica Cotarella wine dinner at 7 p.m. The wine-paired menu includes suppli alla Romana, pear and pecorino arugula salad, bucatina alla amatriciana and Tuscan beef stew. Cost is $99 per guest. Call 713-664-7581 to book.
Friday–Sunday
Everybody’s Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival at Discovery GreenThis traveling festival is part comedy show, part BBQ and hot sauce competition and part musical experience, taking over the stage and lawn at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, all weekend long. Tickets run $20 to $50.
Mother's Day BrunchFrom casual kid-friendly affairs to fancy brunches, peruse our Mother’s Day Brunch Guide for a growing list of Houston restaurants celebrating moms this Mother's Day.
All month long
AAPI Restaurant WeeksOCA-Greater Houston has brought back the fourth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event held from May 1 through June 15 in celebration of the rich culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. Diners can enjoy special deals and discounts from numerous AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants, with hotspots including Aka Sushi, Crawfish and Noodles, Himalaya, Kau Ba, Kim Son, Money Cat, Oh My Gogi!, Tiger Den, Fung's Kitchen and more. For each donation of $25 or more, patrons will receive an AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with QR code to access special deals to all participating businesses.
Lupus Foundation Fundraiser at Molina'sFor the second year, Molina’s Cantina has teamed with Lupus Foundation of America’s Texas Gulf Coast Chapter to raise money for research and awareness to help those dealing with lupus (a cause close to the family, as Mary Molina—the daughter of third-generation Molina’s Cantina owners Roberto and Erica Molina—suffers from the disease. This May, during Lupus Awareness Month, 3 percent of proceeds from total Tuesday sales from all three Molina’s Cantina locations will be donated to the foundation.
Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, 6401 Woodway, is bringing back its Enchilada of the Month beginning this May, offering the Three Rivers through May 31. Made with corn tortillas rolled around a combination of chorizo, beef fajitas and chicken fajitas and topped with spicy chile de arbol sauce, jack cheese, avocado and cilantro, it comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $18.95 per person.
