This Week in Houston Food Events: Go Back to School With Deals on Cold Brew and Wine

All week long
Back to School Deal at SlowpokesSlowpokes Coffee is serving up back-to-school specials the week of August 7-13. Enjoy half off cold brew all day and half off bottles of wine from 4 p.m. to close (in addition to its regular happy hour Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. to close).
Tuesday, August 8
8/8 Day at 8th Wonder BreweryOn August 8, 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, invites beer fans into its taproom for a day savings, including $8 Arroz and Ocho 6-packs to-go and an 18 percent discount off of a case (24 cans) of any THC seltzer. Across the street, 8th Wonder Distillery is offering all of its signature cocktails for $8.88, and guests can also purchase two bottles to-go and get $8 off of their order. Finally, the dispensary in 8th Wonder Distillery is offering $8 off tincture bottles, two 10-count 8th Wonder Delta 8 gummies for $8 off, and 18 percent off a case (24 cans) of THC selzters.
Wednesday, August 9
Landry’s Houston Chef SeriesLandry’s, Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series this summer, with the theme of “Dining Through History.” Next up is King Ranch Texas Kitchen chef Erick Bocanegra taking inspiration from the “Texas Two Step.” Highlights include Summer Peach Toast, Smoked Oysters, Pork Chilorio and Elote Tamales, Texas Wagyu Short-Ribs and an Apple-Almond Tart, each paired with beverages for $125 per person.
Thursday, August 10
The Insatiable Glass at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, continues its summer jazz series, The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz, on Thursday, August 10. From 6-9 p.m., jazz group Times 4 will perform live in the dining room, and for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in the endless Insatiable Glass wine sampling.
Saturday, August 12
Catch Hatch Tasting at Central MarketCentral Market, 3815 Westheimer, is celebrating its 28th annual Hatch Chile Festival with new hatch-filled foods and products spicing up the store now through August 22, plus a free Catch Hatch tasting event on Saturday, August 12, from 2 to 6 p.m.
All month long (August)
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston Restaurant Weeks is back from August 1 through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). Over 200 local restaurants are participating this year, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Money Cat and Mimo.
Burger of the Month at HopdoddyHopdoddy has introduced its August Burger of the Month – The Bodega Burger, inspired by a New York bodega and topped with chopped cheese patty, bread and butter pickles, spicy ketchup, lettuce, tomato and house mayo.
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’sThe 7th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns this August, with more than a dozen classic delis across the country participating, including Deli Month co-founding restaurant Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak. Guests can enjoy a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and its education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will also be included.
Children’s Museum of Houston Collaboration at Vinny’sVinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Houston in celebration of the end of summer and start of the 2023/2024 school year. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit the museum between August 1–31 will receive a 10-percent discount on the Rival Sabotage pies, plus $2 museum admission daily for up to six people when you bring the Vinny’s receipt throughout the month of August, and $20 off any museum membership when you bring a receipt from Vinny’s in August with minimum spend of $20.
New and ongoing specials
Limited-time Summer Menu at GolfstrømmenGolfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, has just launched a limited-time summer menu by Paul Qui, available now in addition to their regular daily menu offerings. Featuring playful Asian street-food inspired dishes with a bit more spice than Golfstrømmen diners are used to, the menu features dishes such as Szechuan Fried Clams, Singapore Style Chili Crab and Katsu Fried Shrimp with “bull dog” sauce.
Summer Sips Brunch at North ItaliaNorth Italia, 1700 Post Oak, will be launching a three-course prix fixe brunch experience on August 5,
available every weekend throughout the month for $35 per person. Dine on dishes such as Banana Coffee Cake, Sicilian Meatball, Cannoli French Toast, Farmer's Market Scramble and Italian Donuts, along with a variety of hashes, pastas, pizzas and select brunch cocktails ($10 each).