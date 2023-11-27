This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Your Hanukkah Orders in at Kenny & Ziggy's

Wednesday, November 29
Vintage Gingerbread Stout Tasting at Buffalo Bayou Brewing CompanyBuffBrew, 2101 Summer, is hosting an exclusive tasting of its Vintage Gingerbread Stouts on Wednesday, November 29 and Saturday, December 9. Tickets ($50) include a vertical sampling of various vintages, small bites food pairing, private tour of the brewery and a special gift to take home.
Wednesday–Thursday
Grand Encounter at Sawyer YardsFine French cognac and bitter orange liqueur Grand Marnier is bringing its Grand Encounter tasting experience to Houston’s Sawyer Yards on November 29–December 1. Guests can enjoy signature tastings of Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis Alexandre during a night of live hip hop music and fun. Reserve your spot online.
Thursday, November 30
Miss Ruby Bubbles Dinner at Ousie’sOuisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will hold tradition with its annual Miss Ruby Bubbles Dinner on Thursday, November 30, celebrating 65 years with the famed red dress. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the evening will feature Piper-Heidsick Champagnes and five paired courses, including grilled salmon salad, grilled Texas quail with a cranberry glaze and stuffed with andouille sausage, lemon sole, a venison chop in a mustard and brandy glaze and a raspberry tart. Cost is $130 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required.
Champagne and Caviar Dinner at Rainbow LodgeRainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella will host its annual Champagne and Caviar Dinner featuring Gosset and Altima on Thursday, November 30 at 6 p.m. Champagne paired highlights include foie gras mousse with Kaluga, bay scallop and leek gratin with Oscietra Onyx; North American bison and bone marrow tartare with Oscietra Gold Imperial caviar and more. Cost is $235++ per person.
Saturday, December 2
Toys for Tots Santa Brunch at King's BierHausSanta and Mrs. Claus are coming to King's BierHaus The Heights, 2044 East T C Jester, for a special holiday brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get free pictures with Santa and complimentary Christmas cookies and holiday pastries while you brunch. The event is free to attend, and any donations to Toys for Tots are welcome.
Saturday–Sunday
Le Brunch du Jardin at Le JardinierThe Bastion Collection’s culinary director and Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli joins protégé chef de cuisine Felipe Botero for the “Le Brunch du Jardin,” held Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main. The luxe four course brunches will spotlight seasonal delicacies like black and white truffles and caviar, with menu items from smoked Okra King salmon with Kaluga caviar to Wagyu beef bavette with truffle sabayon. Cost is $85 per person; $60 addition for caviar and shaved truffle, and $75 for Gosset Champagne pairings.
New and ongoing specials