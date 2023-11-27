Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Your Hanukkah Orders in at Kenny & Ziggy's

November 27, 2023 5:00AM

Kenny & Ziggy has all of your Hanukkah dining needs covered.
Kenny & Ziggy has all of your Hanukkah dining needs covered. Photo by Debora Smail
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, November 29

Vintage Gingerbread Stout Tasting at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

BuffBrew, 2101 Summer, is hosting an exclusive tasting of its Vintage Gingerbread Stouts on Wednesday, November 29 and Saturday, December 9. Tickets ($50) include a vertical sampling of various vintages, small bites food pairing, private tour of the brewery and a special gift to take home. 

Wednesday–Thursday

Grand Encounter at Sawyer Yards

Fine French cognac and bitter orange liqueur Grand Marnier is bringing its Grand Encounter tasting experience to Houston’s Sawyer Yards on November 29–December 1. Guests can enjoy signature tastings of Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis Alexandre during a night of live hip hop music and fun. Reserve your spot online.

Thursday, November 30

Miss Ruby Bubbles Dinner at Ousie’s

Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will hold tradition with its annual Miss Ruby Bubbles Dinner on Thursday, November 30, celebrating 65 years with the famed red dress. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the evening will feature Piper-Heidsick Champagnes and five paired courses, including grilled salmon salad, grilled Texas quail with a cranberry glaze and stuffed with andouille sausage, lemon sole, a venison chop in a mustard and brandy glaze and a raspberry tart. Cost is $130 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required.

Champagne and Caviar Dinner at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella will host its annual Champagne and Caviar Dinner featuring Gosset and Altima on Thursday, November 30 at 6 p.m. Champagne paired highlights include foie gras mousse with Kaluga, bay scallop and leek gratin with Oscietra Onyx; North American bison and bone marrow tartare with Oscietra Gold Imperial caviar and more. Cost is $235++ per person.

Saturday, December 2

Toys for Tots Santa Brunch at King's BierHaus

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to King's BierHaus The Heights, 2044 East T C Jester, for a special holiday brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get free pictures with Santa and complimentary Christmas cookies and holiday pastries while you brunch. The event is free to attend, and any donations to Toys for Tots are welcome.

Saturday–Sunday

Le Brunch du Jardin at Le Jardinier

The Bastion Collection’s culinary director and Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli joins protégé chef de cuisine Felipe Botero for the “Le Brunch du Jardin,” held Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main. The luxe four course brunches will spotlight seasonal delicacies like black and white truffles and caviar, with menu items from smoked Okra King salmon with Kaluga caviar to Wagyu beef bavette with truffle sabayon. Cost is $85 per person; $60 addition for caviar and shaved truffle, and $75 for Gosset Champagne pairings.

New and ongoing specials

Holiday Sweets at Fluff Bake Bar

Holiday cakes and pies are available for preorder from Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th, beginning December 1, with highlights from Pistachio Pound Cake and Stump de Noel to Chocolate Peppermint Pie and Christmas Cookie Boxes. Pick-up will be available December 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and December 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chanukah Orders at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

The eight days and nights of Chanukah begin at sundown, Thursday, December 7, and as always, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is prepped to help all who celebrate. Pre-order from the Chanukah and Festival of Lights menus filled with latkes and matzo balls, fried kreplach and brisket, hummus and salmon, deli platters and desserts and more. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

Eat, Drink, & Be Merry at Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Southern Yankee Crafthouse,1312 West Alabama, is bringing back its "Eat, Drink, & Be Merry" event in support of Kids’ Meals Inc this holiday season. From November 29–January 3, order from the special seasonal menu and $1 will be donated to Kids' Meals, whose mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children.

Miracle Pop-Up

Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle is back with festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun, open now through December 30. Local pop-ups include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Miracle at Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy at Chatters Cafe

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is open at Chatters Cafe, 140 South Heights, through December 30. The halls will be decked and the pop-up bar will feature festive tunes, holiday cocktails and fun. Tickets cost $22 and include 90-minute entry. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
