This Week in Houston Food Events: Frosé, Hand Rolls and a Taste of Fall

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:From Monday brunches to all-day happy hour specials, plus oysters, Korean bbq, margaritas and more, check out our 2024 Houston Labor Day Dining Guide to find the best dining deals in Houston this Labor Day. Brasserie 19 , 1962 West Gray, invites guests to explore the flavors of France with a limited menu series by chef Michael Hoffman. The first regional menu is a tribute to the vibrant coastal cities of Marseille and Nice, debuting on Tuesday, September 3 and offerd through October 31. Highlights of the four-course, prix-fixe menu ($65 per person with optional wine pairings available upon request) include grilled leg of lamb with baby eggplant and romesco; and bouillabaisse in saffron tomato broth with grilled baguette and rouille. Roka Akor , 2929 Weslayan, will host a Highballs & Hand Rolls Night at 6:30 p.m., featuring a selection of handrolls like Salmon Avocado, Crunchy Spicy Tuna, Hamachi Serrano while guests sip highballs for $49 per person. Hope Farms , 10401 Scott, invites families to its "Back to School" Market, featuring family-friendly activities, local goods from small-batch makers, community engagement, spring gardening tips, ice cream making classes and more. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.The Market Square Park Farmers Market is back, offering a free and family-friendly event every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 16. To celebrate the fall season, the market is hosting a series of fun and educational programming, including vendor demonstrations, DIY projects, live music and more.For the third time ever, citywidefundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced it will extend its run through September 30 in an effort to further champion the restaurants still bouncing back from the Derecho Storm and Hurricane Beryl. Over 250 restaurants participated this year, offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out; so make your reservations now to dine out for a great cause and support old favorites and newcomers across Houston.In honor of Bourbon Heritage Month,is bringing back its Hye Fashioned Takeover this September, raising funds for Boot Campaign to support veterans and military families while showcasing Garrison’s award-winning bourbon in Old Fashioned cocktails. Nearly 400 establishments are participating across the country this year, with Houston participants includingand more.Chef Hugo Ortega is featuring one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes, Chiles en Nogada at three of his restaurants: Hugo’s , 1600 Westheimer, Caracol , 2200 Post Oak, and Xochi , 1777 Walker, for this September in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.Pizza and cocktail dive Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is celebrating the release of the highly anticipated film,, with two weeks of special events, from themed parties and fun runs to costume contests and more, from September 4 to September 15. Cocktails like the "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian (the unmade sequel)" and “Beetle Juice” (THC Spirit, Blackberry Smash with ginger beer or gin) will be available at both the Washington and Montrose locations; and on September 6 and September 13, fans are invited to don their best Beetlejuice-themed ghoulish garb for two separate costume contests at the Washington location.