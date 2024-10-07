This Week in Houston Food Events: Wine Dinners, Smash Tacos and Butcher's Ball

Tuesday, October 8
Trill Smash Tacos at Trill BurgersSmash Tacos are back by popular demand for Trill Burgers’ new Taco Tuesday promotion, available at the Montrose brick-and-mortar, 3607 South Shepherd. The Trill Smash Tacos feature a crispy beef smashburger patty with American cheese smashed onto a white corn tortilla, topped with citrus slaw, jalapenos, chipotle aioli, Trill Taco Seasoning and Houston Astros star Alex Bregman’s Wild Sol salsa, available every Tuesday a la carte or as a combo with fries.
South African wine dinner at MF Lobster & SeafoodMF Lobster & Seafood, 3711 Autry Park, will host a South African wine dinner,,featuring the wines of Babylonstoren and special guest Charl Goetzee, Babylonstoren’s cellar master. Chef Chris Kinjo will create a six-course, wine-paired menu, with highlights including baked mussels, blackened tuna, grilled lamb chops and pan-fried branzino. Cost is $85 per person, and the dinner begins at 7 pm. Call 713-993-6428 to reserve seats.
Tuesday–Wednesday
Kagan Cellars Events at Mutiny Wine RoomMutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, is hosting two exclusive events featuring Kagan Cellars, hosted by award-winning winemaker Mark Ellenberger. Enjoy an intimate evening of wine and storytelling at a Meet The Winemaker event on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ($45 per person); and a luxurious five-course Kagan Cellars’ Wine Dinner on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ($150 per person).
Wednesday, October 9
Casadei Wine Dinner at B.B. ItaliaB.B. Italia, 16250 City Walk, invites guests on a tour of Italian wineries, with a special multi-course dinner showcasing exceptional Italian varietals. Wines from the portfolios of Casadei, Olianas and Castello del Trebbio will be poured to match asparagus carpaccio, Tuscan porchetta and balsamic-glazed duck. Seats are $115 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.
Xolo Wine Dinner: Collaboration with David Cordúa at The Original Ninfa’sThe Original Ninfa’s will host a collaboration dinner with guest chef David Cordúa of The Lymbar at its Uptown location, 1700 Post Oak. The evening will begin with passed appetizers of infladita de ceviche, arancini de paella and scallop aguachile with welcome wines and cocktails; followed by a three-course dinner paired with XOLO Wines from Casa Itzcuintle winery. The evening will conclude on the back patio with an interactive churro station and cocktail bar. Tickets are $95 plus tax and gratuity.
Thursday, October 10
Continuum Wine Dinner at Turner’s CutTurner’s Cut, 811 Buffalo Park, welcomes guests for an intimate five-course dinner showcasing Mondavi family wines, hosted by Dante Mondavi, owner of RAEN Winery in Sonoma County. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. with passed appetizers and Raen Lady Marjorie Cuvee Chardonnay, highlights include beetroot-cured salmon matched with Sauvignon Blanc, confit chicken and seared Wagyu paired with Bordeaux-style red blends from Continuum and more. Seats are limited to 32 guests and are priced at $425 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.
Friday–Sunday
Black Lagoon at Nickel CityOpening Friday, October 11 and running through Halloween night, Nickel City, 2910 McKinney, will transform into the acclaimed Halloween pop-up bar Black Lagoon. Guests can expect a spine-chilling, immersive experience with creepy and creative libations alongside haunted gothy vibes.
Sunday, October 13
The Butcher's Ball at Feges BBQThe Butcher's Ball is back in Houston, taking place at Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, from 6 to 9 p.m. Folks can expect a lively celebration of flavor and Texas culture, starting with bites sizzling over an open fire, cocktails from Basil Hayden and a tasting of small batch tequila from Joe Pat of Penta Tequila, followed by a four-course feast crafted by the talented chef Erin Feges and chef Sasha Grumman, thoughtfully paired with wines from Poggio Costa, The Pairing and The Hilt Estate. Tickets are $170 and the special evening will also raise funds for Mighty Oaks and its mission to help veterans recover from PTSD and trauma. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
All month long
Authentic Japanese Sushi ShowcaseThe Japan Rice Export Association and the Japan Farmed Fish Export Association are partnering with five local restaurants throughout October to showcase the superior quality of fish and rice sourced directly from Japan. Aya Sushz, KA Sushi, NEO, Izakaya Ten and Kira will offer limited-time, special menus featuring Japanese rice, buri (yellowtail) and madai (red sea bream) October 1–31.
Drink Out for the Dome.
The Astrodome Conservancy is partnering with bars across Houston to raise awareness and funds towards ensuring the iconic structure’s future as a one-of-a-kind destination at the heart of NRG Park. Locals are encouraged to Drink Out for the Dome by sipping on specially created Dome-themed adult beverages at a number of local hotspots, with $1 from each drink purchased supporting the Astrodome Conservancy.
Two Dine for $99 at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, has brought back its Two Dine for $99 offer throughout October, offering a three-course lunch or dinner for two people for $99. The menu includes a selection of haute Texas-Creole classics, from Snapping Turtle Soup and Shrimp Remoulade to a Petite Filet and Bananas Foster. “Wine Guy” Rich Carter has curated a wine list to complement, with bottles starting at $30.
New and ongoing specials
OktoberfestOktoberfest is back and a slew of Houston's favorite watering holes and restaurants are getting in on the action, with German biers and brats, live music and markets, and fun from Dachshund racing to stein hoisting competitions. Check out our Oktoberfest Guide to find out where to celebrate in Houston this year.
State Fair of Texas specialsFlying Fish, 1815 North Durham, pays homage to “Big Tex” and the State Fair of Texas with menu specials from September 27 through October 20. Highlights include Larry’s Deep Fried Banana Pudding, Nashville Hot Sandwiches with fried catfish filetes or fried chicken breast and Alligator Queso.
Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, is tipping its cowboy hat to the State Fair of Texas, bringing back its over-the-top “Big Tex” burger, available September 27 through October 20 and featuring a 44 Farms all-beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy for $13.49. Guests can also enjoy seasonal Pumpkin Spice Goat Balls, deep-fried, cheesecake-filled balls coated in pumpkin spice and served with mascarpone dip.