Upcoming Houston Food Events: Hanukkah Eats and A Very Feges Christmas

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The team at New York Deli & Coffee Shop, 9724 Hillcroft, and Houston Catering Concepts is offering Hanukkah packages and specials, and New York Deli and Bagel Shop Bakery will be giving away dreidels and gelt to children that visit the restaurants during the holiday. Those looking for catering can check out the Hanukkah Nosh Package (serves 5 for $100), which includes two Quarts of Chicken Soup, five Matzo Balls, one Roasted Chicken Cut and more.
The Hanukkah L’Chaim Package serves serve for $165 and features Butternut Squash Soup, Ginger Teriyaki Salmon Grilled Asparagus, Mini Potato Latkes w/ Applesauce and Sour Cream and more. Rounding out the meal package options is the Hanukkah Deli Spread that serves ten for $225 and includes Corned Beef, Pastrami, Turkey, Roast Beef, and Salami on Assorted Breads, Potato Salad and Coleslaw, and a Hummus Tray Served with Pita Bread, among other delights. Catering orders can be placed online.
Now through Friday, December 30, the Post Oak Hotel has transformed its Stella’s Wine Bar into a holiday chalet where you can enjoy Chocolate Fondue for Two while sipping your favorite wine and bubbles. A specially curated cocktail menu will also be available to ring in the holidays and live music is available on Sundays.
On Wednesday, December 14, the Snow Ball will take place at Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, featuring ice sculptures, flocked trees, drink specials and a DJ. Patrons are encouraged to come decked out in white attire. The party begins at 9PM and seating is limited. Call 713-485-0466 for reservations.
Feges BBQ invites guests to join the crew for A Very Feges Christmas, its second annual Christmas celebration held on Saturday, December 17, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at its Spring Branch location, 8217 Long Point. The day will feature plenty of tasty bbq, plus photos with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a special reading of The Night Before Christmas, holiday drink and menu specials, and Elf screening on the big
The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.