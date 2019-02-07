Upcoming Houston Food Events: Shake Shack Introduces Chick’n Bites

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Shake Shack has rolled out Chick’n Bites nationwide for a limited-time. The bites are made from antibiotic-free chicken breast, hand-breaded and crisp-fried to order, served with your choice of dipping sauce, available in six piece (starting at $4.09) or ten piece (starting at $6.09).

EXPAND Guest chefs Robert Del Grande and Dominick Lee are helping Treebeards celebrate 40 years. Photo by Duc Hoang

Treebeards is continuing its 40th anniversary celebrations with a special Guest Chef Finale — partnering with Houston’s first James Beard award-winning chef Robert Del Grande of Cafe Annie and Poitín Bar + Kitchen’s talented chef Dominick Lee — to create two limited-edition dishes for Treebeards guests. Chef Del Grande presents his take on a Southern classic with his Texas Style Smothered Chicken ($10.95), while Chef Lee channels his hometown of New Orleans with Barbecue Shrimp & Grits ($12.95). Guests can indulge in the Smothered Chicken now through Friday, February 15, while the Barbecue Shrimp & Grits will be available Monday, February 18 through Thursday, February 28. Treebeards will finish off the week with one final surprise for customers on Friday, March 1 — the restaurant’s actual anniversary. The team will once again throw it back to 1978, offering its signature Red Beans & Rice at its original opening price of $1.95. Guests will be able to take part in this one-day-only promotion at any of Treebeards' five downtown locations.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, will host a whiskey tasting with Glenmorangie master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden on Sunday, February 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. The first to win the International Spirits Challenge Distiller of the Year twice, Lumsden will host a private tasting of some of Glenmorangie’s rare expression alongside banquet-style small bites. Tickets are $30 per person and seating is limited.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, will be hosting a Single Awareness Day bash on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, February 14, featuring Jim Beam cocktails and live music by the Whiskey Daniels Band. Bumble will also be onsite helping singles make connections with fun icebreakers and speed dating games. The fun starts at 6 p.m.

Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella, is inviting local singles to ditch their dates this Valentine’s Day. On Thursday, February 14, bring a picture of an “ex” to shred and you’ll receive complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres, including stuffed ‘shrooms, tomato caprese skewers, buffalo chicken meatballs and more.

Pluckers Wing Bar will bring back its infamous Anti-Valentine’s Day celebration, which features $1 Bud Lights and 75-cent wings all night on Thursday, February 14 at all Texas locations.

Looking to celebrate your sweetheart with a romantic dinner? Check out our guide for the lowdown on the Where to Dine in Houston This Valentine’s Day.

With rodeo season just around the corner and to celebrate, Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, is hosting its annual Rodeo Clown Roundup on Sunday, February 17. The event starts with a 5K/10K at the brewery beginning at 8 a.m. Runners are encouraged to wear their best western or clown outfit and will receive a bandana, commemorative koozie and two beer tokens at the finish. At 1:30 p.m, Texas country music artists will take the stage, with live performances and plenty of beer throughout the day. Early bird tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $90.

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner (floor 6), will be continuing its tasting series with a look at Scotch on Tuesday, February 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sommelier David Cook will lead the course, and each Scotch will be paired with bites from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $55.