Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get a Taste of the Town in The Woodlands

Radunare Italian-American Table will be one of the local competitors showcasing its eats at this year's Taste of the Town.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The Chinese Community Center of Houston, 9800 Town Park, will host a Lunar New Year Cook & Dine workshop on Wednesday, January 8 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will learn how to make pork, beef and vegetarian dumplings from scratch, and enjoy an eight-course, traditional Lunar New Year’s Eve family dinner. Tickets are $99 and seating is limited to 30.

On Thursday, January 9, Américas, 2040 West Gray, will host a Spain Wine Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Dine on wine-paired courses such as plantain-crusted frito mixto, pan-seared lobster in habanero beurre blanc, paella de la tierra with beef tenderloin, carnitas, chicken and chorizo, bread pudding with tequila caramel and more. Cost is $69.95 per person.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, 375 West 19th, is celebrating the grand opening of its brand-new scoop shop in Houston Heights on Thursday, January 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. Attendees will get free ice cream, with the first 50 in line earning a free swag bag. The sweet shop’s menu will consist of classic fan-favorites like Brambleberry Crisp and Brown Butter Almond Brittle, dairy-free flavors like Texas Sheet Cake and Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam and seasonal flavors like this holiday’s Pumpkin Cake Roll.

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, will host its next Wine Class on Friday, January 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. Instructor Charelle Grant will cover the Rhone Valley and feature five wines, and attendees can get a 10 percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Admission to the class is $48 per person plus tax. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500.

The 2020 Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival, benefiting Addi’s Faith Foundation, will take place at SpindleTap Brewery, 10622 Hirsch, on Saturday, January 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Test your heat tolerance with free samples from more than 65 vendors of hot sauces, salsas, jams, jellies, seasonings, jerky, spicy pickles and more; and look out for fun like the fourth annual Hot Pepper Eating Contest and the second annual Pizza de Muerte Eating Challenge, plus food trucks, live music and activities for kids. Tickets are $10 at the door ($8 presale) and free for kids 12 and under.

Taste of the Town 2020 will go down at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, 1601 Lake Robbins, on Thursday, January 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. Sample the area’s best eats as local restaurants compete in the “Best of Taste” competition. Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door) and include two alcoholic beverages and unlimited samples).