Upcoming Houston Food Events: Riel and Antone's Team Up on The Pizza Sub

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, continues its "H-Town Originals" celebrity chef campaign, in which a different local celeb creates a signature sandwich to benefit a charity of their choice each month. For February, Riel chef/owner Ryan Lachaine has teamed up with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the Pizza Sub, with proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry. The Pizza Sub ($8.95) features salami, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella, house-made marinara and Italian herbs on toasted white bread from Break Man Baking Co., and is available all month long.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host the first 2020 edition of the wine series “Meet the Producers” on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature a presentation and conversation with Lorenzo Marotti Campi, the owner of Italy’s Marotti Campi winery, while guests sample wines from the vineyard. Tickets are $30 for ICCC members and $35 for non-members.

City Acre Brewing, 3418 Topping, will be hosting a Galentine’s Day party, complete with the return of an adorable Li'l Sebastian-style miniature horse for photo and petting ops, on Thursday, February 13 from 4 to 10 p.m. The event is free to attend, with an optional VIP package (all-you-can-eat access to the breakfast foods buffet, two drinks of your choice, VIP areas and lines, Galentine’s Day swag) for $32.95. On Friday, the brewery will host a seated, four-course Valentine's Day beer dinner in the parlor of the Victorian-style manor on its property. Two seatings are available (7 and 9 p.m.) and tickets are $59.95.

EXPAND Anti-Valentine's Day never looked so good. Photo by Becca Wright

Radunare Italian American, 2520 Research Forest, will be hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash & Wine 101 Class on Friday, February 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Promising “no cards, no flowers and no chocolates,” Radunare welcomes the dateless, to singles and couples who have had enough of the V-Day cliché. Special guest Andrew Adams, former owner of The Corkscrew, will lead a Wine 101 Class, presenting five Italian wines alongside Italian appetizers and bites. Cost is $29++ per person.

On Saturday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is hosting a festive, Mardi Gras-themed brunch in the upstairs dining room and rooftop patio. Guests can kick off the first weekend of "Fat Tuesday" celebrations with dueling pianos, face painting, New Orleans-inspired brunch dishes (i.e. Crawfish Etouffee Omelet, Cajun Boudin, Duck and Andouille Gumbo, etc.), specialty cocktails by Beam Suntory and festive swag. Call 713-86-1814 to reserve a table.

At Robard’s Steakhouse, 2301 North Millbend, executive chef Paul McCabe is offering an intimate Cooking Class for Two on Saturday, February 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.; where couples can put their culinary skills to the test and learn to make a three-course meal while sipping wine.

Berg Hospitality Group has partnered with the Richard Brown Band to reimagine the classic “dinner and show,” offering Supper Club at The Annie at The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak. The series kicks off Sunday, February 16 with “Love Songs” by Richard Brown Band featuring Kelley Peters and Bob Luna with special guests Shawn Sounds from “The Voice” and Christina Wells from “America’s Got Talent.” Tickets are $150++/person, and includes the three-course prix fixe meal and the show. Seatings are at 5 and 8 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 713-804-1800.

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host its monthly Spirit Round Table, featuring the Fortified Wines of Portugal and Spain on Thursday, February 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can learn the differences in side-by-side tastings of featured spirits, including cocktails, alongside complimentary nibbles from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Tickets (limited) are $25++.