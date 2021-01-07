Upcoming Houston Food Events: Torchy's Tacos Gets Fancy Schmancy and Nick Fine Teaches Kids to Cook

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Torchy’s Tacos has introduced its January Taco of the Month, the Fancy Schmancy, a perfect brunch taco made with hot smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, capers, pickled onions and jalapenos, fresh dill and herb cream cheese on a flour tortilla. Get it for $6.50 and pair it with $3.50 mimosas all month long.

On Sunday, January 17 at 4 p.m., Underbelly Hospitality culinary director Nick Fine will teach kids of all ages to cook in UH’s next installment of Virtual Cooking for Kids: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” The $55 kit serves four and includes all the ingredients to prepare veggies and ranch, garlic bread, pasta and meatballs, and cannoli. Pick up your kit on January 16 between noon and 5 p.m. at 1100 Westheimer.

On Tuesday, January 19, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park , is hosting a four-course feast paired with some of the finest wines of Bourgogne (Burgundy). Created by the restaurant’s co-owner and master chef, Philippe Verpiand the evening’s dishes include a rich lobster bisque, seared scallops and pheasant breast with a morel mushroom sauce. Dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. and cost is $124 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.

Saint Arnold’s Virtual Beer & Cheese Tasting goes down on Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m., with founder/brewer Brock Wagner and cheesemonger Nicole Buergers leading the fun on Instagram Live. Along with the beer and cheese, bonus treats include a housemade cookie from pastry chef Dawn Prater, local honey from Bee2Bee Honey Collective, take-and-bake raclette mac and cheese with cheese from the Dairymaids, and brews including a 500-milliliter bottle of the limited release Barleywine aged in bourbon barrels, among others. Tickets (limited) are $53 and kits can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day of (drive through the Beer Garden & Restaurant to pick it up).

On Friday, January 22 at 6 p.m., guests are invited to a virtual Hirsch Vineyards Wine Tasting with winemaker Jasmine Hirsch and Underbelly Hospitality wine guy Matt Pridgen. Tasting kits are $130 and include a bottle of 2017 Hirsch Pinot Noir "San Andreas Fault" Sonoma Coast. Guests can add on a charcuterie board from Georgia James to snack on during class, too. Kit pickup is from noon to 5 p.m. on January 21 at 1100 Westheimer.

Agricole Hospitality will host a Virtual Wine Tasting on Saturday, January 30 at 5 p.m. The tasting will explore Pinot Noirs from the Central Coast with Siduri Wines, journeying through four Pinot Noirs. Tickets are $150 and will include four bottles of wine as well as a Revival Market Charcuterie Board to snack on while tasting.