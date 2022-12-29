Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Sweet Start to the New Year

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The countdown to 2023 is right around the corner, and our Houston New Year’s Eve Dining Guide has you covered when it comes to tasty party plans. Party a little too hard? Our Houston New Year’s Day Brunch Guide can help take care of that, too.
Beginning January 1, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, will be featuring its own inhouse bakery, Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks, by launching the Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month for the next six months with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes. First up will be Wolfie’s Famous Victory Cake, a nod to one of the country’s famous Jewish delicatessens that features seven layers of chocolate cake and whipped cream under cream icing and a chocolate dribble rim. For all of January, cake slices will be $10.95 each or $55.95 for an entire cake (entire cake orders should be done two days in advance). Note, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day should one be making celebration plans.
Throughout the entire month of January, The Waffle Bus Montrose location, 1540 West Alabama, will exclusively offer all day happy hour, Monday through Friday. The happy hour menu includes $4 draft beers, $7 premium shots, $5 mimosas, $10 chicken baskets and more.
The ROCO Brass Quintet will help kick off the new year for a gathering of good music, food, and craft beer, as ROCO presents its annual evening of Beer & Brass on Wednesday, January 11 at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons. Brews, bites and live music are included in your ticket price ($50 GA, $75 VIP, $15 children 12 and under) and the fun begins at 6:30 p.m.
Chefs for Paws is back to celebrate another year of saving lives, featuring a seated, multi-course dinner from some of Houston's top chefs and restaurants with all proceeds going to Rescued Pets Movement. The special evening will take place January 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the C. Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton, 400 Dallas; and this year’s lineup of talented chefs include Alyssa Dole of LuLoo’s Day & Night, Sasha Grumann of Sasha’s Foccacia, Blood Bros BBQ’s Arash Kharat (also of Luloo’s) and Bao Nguyen, Winnie’s Graham Laborde, Tony Luhrman of El Topo, Golfstrommen’s Paul Qui, Tim Reading of GJ Tavern, and C. Baldwin Hotel’s Krista Stone. Tickets (known to sell out) start at $250 for individuals.