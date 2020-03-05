Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cocktail Making and Sushi for a Cause

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, continues its Tasting Series with a Mixology class, held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Guests will learn the proper way to make three of the restaurant’s favorite cocktails, while enjoying light bites from chef Jon Buchanan and a cocktail upon arrival. Tickets are $55.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host its next monthly wine tasting on Wednesday, March 11, featuring the wines of South Africa. The “sip and stroll” style tasting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with four wine tastes and four bites for $38 when booked online in advance.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host its monthly Courtyard Social on Wednesday, March 11, celebrating Spring with Texas Creole cuisine, cold drinks and Southern hospitality. This time, its annual Crawfish Boil will take over the courtyard from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $25++ per person, including the featured meal and two drinks.

One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, opened its latest concept to celebrate all things Gulf Coast, and as there's nothing more celebratory than a Friday lunch at New Orleans institution Galatoire's, it’ll be throwing another Galatoire's inspired brunch celebration on Sunday, March 15 (in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. There's no menu. Guests will be served family-style dishes inspired by Galatoire's classics and “one hell of a party.” Make your reservations for seatings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Jackets aren't required, but hats and holiday attire are encouraged.

Cost is $55 per person (beverages purchased onsite, children 8 and under are free).

On Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m., Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a special dinner with French Country Wines and Thomas Bertrand, owner and winemaker of France’s Domaine Rouge-Bleu. The evening will feature four wines paired with a four-course French Provence menu, with highlights including catch of the day Meunière, duck leg confit with fresh fig sauce, and pear and nougat tart. The cost is $75 plus tax and gratuity. A $40 per person deposit via PayPal is required to reserve a seat. Call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

EXPAND Help the team at Kata Robata raise funds for a cause close to its heart. Photo by Carla Gomez

On Saturday, March 21, Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, is hosting a special brunch for its former general manager Blake Lewis, who recently beat cancer, but still has significant medical bills. Guests can enjoy courses such as Chef’s Sashimi and King Crab Leg with Dashi Vinaigrette; Pork Ribs, Miso Eggplant and Yakitori; Madai Carpaccio, Pan Seared Iberico Secreto and Grilled Octopus and Chicken Karaage; Akaushi Beef Curry Rice, Sushi Roll and Mentaiko Pasta; and Warm Cheesecake, plus Asahi Beer, 8th Wonder Beer, Duchman Wine, Sake and a featured cocktail. Tickets (available on Resy) are $100++ per person and brunch begins at 1 p.m. Guests who would like to donate additional funds can do so on GoFundMe.