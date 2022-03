Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taste These Truffle Masters Dishes While You Still Can

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:After earning second-place at this year’s Truffle Masters competition, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar , 23501 Cinco Ranch, is providing guests the opportunity to try pastry chef Jiolo Dingayan’s sweet-savory Money Cat dessert for a limited time. Composed of truffle ice cream, truffle caramel, matcha sponge cake ($8), complete with tableside dry-ice presentation, the experience can be leveled up with a sculptural chocolate truffle-laced bonsai tree ($25).Truffle fans can also try chef Alex Au-Yeung’s entry from The Truffle Masters 2022 competition, now available on the daily menu at Phat Eatery , 23119 Colonial: two shrimp dumplings with truffle aioli, tobiko (flying fish roe) and shaved winter black truffle for $9.Chef Tobias Dorzon’s debut on the Food Network’s "Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions" is coming up on Sunday, March 20, and Thirteen Restaurant , 1911, is hosting a watch party to celebrate its chef. Normally closed after brunch on Sundays, the restaurant invites guests to the lounge from 5 to 10 p.m., and the kitchen will be open with a limited menu.On Sunday, March 20 and Monday, March 21, Ember & Greens , 9403B Katy Freeway, will celebrate the Persian New Year, Nowruz, with a traditional(an arrangement of symbolic items) to welcome guests and a special Roasted Saffron Salmon dish ($22) with lemon-lime aioli on a bed of spring herb quinoa and roasted vegetables from co-owner and chef Nadereh Ahly. Each table will be presented with a complimentary almond baklava and the restaurant will also be giving out mini traditional Persian New Year rice cookies, chickpea cookies and marzipan mulberry cookies.On Thursday, March 24, Ouisie’s Table , 3939 San Felipe, will host a Horse Soldier Bourbon Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Highlights include seafood chalupa, asparagus and ricotta stuffed salmon rolls, buffalo tenderloin with sweet potato mash and chocolate lava cake. Cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required. Dario’s Steakhouse and Seafood , 14315 Cypress, invites guests for a Duckhorn Wine Dinner on March 24 at 7 p.m. The four-course dinner will feature chef-inspired dishes paired with Duckhorn wines from the Napa Valley region for $149/person (plus tax and gratuity) and reservations are required. RSVP by calling 281-304-1825. BuffBrew , 2101 Summer, is hosting its 10th Anniversary party on Saturday, March 26, from 5 p.m. 'til midnight. Tickets ($40) to the rooftop birthday party include anniversary brews, live entertainment, giveaways, a 10th Anniversary commemorative glassware and more. Turkey Leg Hut , 4830 Almeda, will host its second annual Festival & Block Party on Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly Block Party runs along Almeda, between Wichita and Arbor, featuring 100 vendors, food, drinks, live music and entertainment, with a big surprise guest performance.