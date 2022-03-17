Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taste These Truffle Masters Dishes While You Still Can

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
After earning second-place at this year’s Truffle Masters competition, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is providing guests the opportunity to try pastry chef Jiolo Dingayan’s sweet-savory Money Cat dessert for a limited time. Composed of truffle ice cream, truffle caramel, matcha sponge cake ($8), complete with tableside dry-ice presentation, the experience can be leveled up with a sculptural chocolate truffle-laced bonsai tree ($25).
Truffle fans can also try chef Alex Au-Yeung’s entry from The Truffle Masters 2022 competition, now available on the daily menu at Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial: two shrimp dumplings with truffle aioli, tobiko (flying fish roe) and shaved winter black truffle for $9.
Chef Tobias Dorzon’s debut on the Food Network’s "Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions" is coming up on Sunday, March 20, and Thirteen Restaurant, 1911, is hosting a watch party to celebrate its chef. Normally closed after brunch on Sundays, the restaurant invites guests to the lounge from 5 to 10 p.m., and the kitchen will be open with a limited menu.
On Sunday, March 20 and Monday, March 21, Ember & Greens, 9403B Katy Freeway, will celebrate the Persian New Year, Nowruz, with a traditional haft-seen (an arrangement of symbolic items) to welcome guests and a special Roasted Saffron Salmon dish ($22) with lemon-lime aioli on a bed of spring herb quinoa and roasted vegetables from co-owner and chef Nadereh Ahly. Each table will be presented with a complimentary almond baklava and the restaurant will also be giving out mini traditional Persian New Year rice cookies, chickpea cookies and marzipan mulberry cookies.
On Thursday, March 24, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will host a Horse Soldier Bourbon Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Highlights include seafood chalupa, asparagus and ricotta stuffed salmon rolls, buffalo tenderloin with sweet potato mash and chocolate lava cake. Cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required.
Dario’s Steakhouse and Seafood, 14315 Cypress, invites guests for a Duckhorn Wine Dinner on March 24 at 7 p.m. The four-course dinner will feature chef-inspired dishes paired with Duckhorn wines from the Napa Valley region for $149/person (plus tax and gratuity) and reservations are required. RSVP by calling 281-304-1825.
BuffBrew, 2101 Summer, is hosting its 10th Anniversary party on Saturday, March 26, from 5 p.m. 'til midnight. Tickets ($40) to the rooftop birthday party include anniversary brews, live entertainment, giveaways, a 10th Anniversary commemorative glassware and more.
Turkey Leg Hut, 4830 Almeda, will host its second annual Festival & Block Party on Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly Block Party runs along Almeda, between Wichita and Arbor, featuring 100 vendors, food, drinks, live music and entertainment, with a big surprise guest performance.