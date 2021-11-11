Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Wine Tastings and a Malaysian Thanksgiving

November 11, 2021 4:00AM

Phat Eatery is feeding diners for a good cause.
Phat Eatery is feeding diners for a good cause. Photo By Alex Au-Yeung

Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary events:

Sony Pictures Classics and Houston mega-chef Chris Shepherd are hosting a virtual screening of the new documentary, Julia, November 16 at 8 p.m. The film comes from directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West, best known for their compelling 2018 documentary, RBG, about Supreme Court Justice and human rights advocate Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Julia is billed as "the empowering story of a woman who found purpose and-fame-at 50, taking America along on the delicious journey". That woman, of course, is Julia Child who transformed American home cooking with her cookbooks and television shows.

The virtual screening has a limited capacity of the first 150 registrants so interested individuals should RSVP quickly here. The deadline for registering is November 12 and a direct link will be sent for the screening. After the film, there will be a Q&A with Shepherd and the filmmakers.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Julia opens in Houston movie theaters November 24.
click to enlarge One of the finest wine cellars in Houston. - PHOTO BY PAPPAS BROS. STEAKHOUSE
One of the finest wine cellars in Houston.
Photo by Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, will host a champagne tasting November 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m. It will feature over a dozen varieties including Brut, Extra Brut and Brut Rose. There will be five tables of sparkling wines like Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve NV, Bollinger "La Grande Annee" Brut 2004, Petit & Bajan "Obsidienne" Brut NV and Georges Laval Cumieres Brut Nature Rose. The tasting is $145 per person, not including tax and gratuity.
click to enlarge Liberty Kitchen has a great rooftop for a wine dinner. - PHOTO BY LISA GOCHMAN
Liberty Kitchen has a great rooftop for a wine dinner.
Photo by Lisa Gochman
Liberty Kitchen Memorial, 963 Bunker Hill, will have Greg Brewer, co-founder and winemaker at Brewer-Clifton, on hand for rooftop wine pairing dinners November 18 and November 19. Brewer was named "Winemaker of the Year" as part of Wine Enthusiast's 2020 Wine Star Awards. He will be walking guests through the wine pairings that will accompany executive chef Emily Trusler's four-course dinner.
click to enlarge Greg Brewer brings his wines and expertise to a rooftop dinner. - PHOTO BY DOMINIQUE MCGHEE
Greg Brewer brings his wines and expertise to a rooftop dinner.
Photo by Dominique McGhee
Attendees will begin with Seared Diver Scallop paired with Diatom Bar-M Chardonnay, followed by Duck Confit served with Brewer-Clifton Santa Hills Pinot Noir. The main course of Sous Vide A5 Japanese Wagyu will be accompanied by Brewer-Clifton Ex-Post Facto Syrah while the dessert, a Honey and Mascarpone Tart a la Creme will be partnered with Brewer-Clifton 3D Chardonnay for an elegant finish.

There are two seatings each evening at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The cost is $199 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations may be made by phone at 713-468-3745 or tickets can be purchased here.

Sonoma is offering a come and go wine tasting, November 21, at its Katy location, 9920 Gaston, from noon to 3 p.m. and then at its Heights location, 801 Studewood, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees will have 50 wines to choose from including Cabernet Franc, Rose, Riesling, Prosecco and much more. There will also be cheese samplings for its holiday cheese bag, available for purchase.

The tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. However, the fee will be waived for those who buy a mixed case of wine (12 bottles) at the event. The extra bonus is that the wines are 40 percent off list price.


Phat Eatery, 23111 Colonial Parkway, is starting the Thanksgiving feast early with a Malaysian Thanksgiving Dinner that also helps a great, local charity. From November 20 through November 25, owner and executive chef Alex Au-Yeung is offering a meal of honey-glazed turkey breast, turkey pan gravy, ginger-sake cranberry sauce, signature curry sauce, creamy mashed potatoes and lobster bisque for $30 per person. The dinner is available for dine-in or to-go.

For each Malaysian Thanksgiving Dinner sold, Au-Yeung will donate $5 to Houston Food Bank. As the holidays approach, the nation's largest food bank needs all the extra help it can get to make the season a merrier one for the food insecure.
click to enlarge Get a free scoop for Black Friday. - PHOTO BY STEPHANIE LAM
Get a free scoop for Black Friday.
Photo by Stephanie Lam
Craft Creamery, 1338 Westheimer, will celebrate its one year anniversary, November 26, by giving customers a free scoop of ice cream from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The ice cream purveyor will also be running a Black Friday special that weekend from November 26 through November 28. Stop by the shop and purchase a $50 gift card for the ice cream lover in your life and you'll receive a bonus $10 gift card.

Craft Creamery uses Mill-King cream, farm eggs, sugar and real flavors with no gums, starches or concentrates to create a high quality frozen treat. It also sources ingredients locally when possible.

It's a few weeks away but wine lovers  and folks just looking to impress their holiday guests might want to put this event at Revival Market, 550 Heights Boulevard, on their calendars. Leonora Varvoutis, general manager at Coltivare, will be leading a Holiday Wine Tasting December 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Varvoutis will walk attendees through a selection of crowd-friendly wines and a few bottles meant to impress. Varvoutis will also have some special bubbles to taste, perfect for ringing in 2022 this New Year's Eve. Charcuterie and Revival Market small bites will be served with the tasting. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.
Contact: Lorretta Ruggiero

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation