Upcoming Houston Food Events: Wine Tastings and a Malaysian Thanksgiving

Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary events:
Sony Pictures Classics and Houston mega-chef Chris Shepherd are hosting a virtual screening of the new documentary, Julia, November 16 at 8 p.m. The film comes from directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West, best known for their compelling 2018 documentary, RBG, about Supreme Court Justice and human rights advocate Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Julia is billed as "the empowering story of a woman who found purpose and-fame-at 50, taking America along on the delicious journey". That woman, of course, is Julia Child who transformed American home cooking with her cookbooks and television shows.
The virtual screening has a limited capacity of the first 150 registrants so interested individuals should RSVP quickly here. The deadline for registering is November 12 and a direct link will be sent for the screening. After the film, there will be a Q&A with Shepherd and the filmmakers.
Julia opens in Houston movie theaters November 24.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, will host a champagne tasting November 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m. It will feature over a dozen varieties including Brut, Extra Brut and Brut Rose. There will be five tables of sparkling wines like Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve NV, Bollinger "La Grande Annee" Brut 2004, Petit & Bajan "Obsidienne" Brut NV and Georges Laval Cumieres Brut Nature Rose. The tasting is $145 per person, not including tax and gratuity.
Liberty Kitchen Memorial, 963 Bunker Hill, will have Greg Brewer, co-founder and winemaker at Brewer-Clifton, on hand for rooftop wine pairing dinners November 18 and November 19. Brewer was named "Winemaker of the Year" as part of Wine Enthusiast's 2020 Wine Star Awards. He will be walking guests through the wine pairings that will accompany executive chef Emily Trusler's four-course dinner.
There are two seatings each evening at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The cost is $199 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations may be made by phone at 713-468-3745 or tickets can be purchased here.
Sonoma is offering a come and go wine tasting, November 21, at its Katy location, 9920 Gaston, from noon to 3 p.m. and then at its Heights location, 801 Studewood, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees will have 50 wines to choose from including Cabernet Franc, Rose, Riesling, Prosecco and much more. There will also be cheese samplings for its holiday cheese bag, available for purchase.
The tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. However, the fee will be waived for those who buy a mixed case of wine (12 bottles) at the event. The extra bonus is that the wines are 40 percent off list price.
Phat Eatery, 23111 Colonial Parkway, is starting the Thanksgiving feast early with a Malaysian Thanksgiving Dinner that also helps a great, local charity. From November 20 through November 25, owner and executive chef Alex Au-Yeung is offering a meal of honey-glazed turkey breast, turkey pan gravy, ginger-sake cranberry sauce, signature curry sauce, creamy mashed potatoes and lobster bisque for $30 per person. The dinner is available for dine-in or to-go.
For each Malaysian Thanksgiving Dinner sold, Au-Yeung will donate $5 to Houston Food Bank. As the holidays approach, the nation's largest food bank needs all the extra help it can get to make the season a merrier one for the food insecure.
Craft Creamery, 1338 Westheimer, will celebrate its one year anniversary, November 26, by giving customers a free scoop of ice cream from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The ice cream purveyor will also be running a Black Friday special that weekend from November 26 through November 28. Stop by the shop and purchase a $50 gift card for the ice cream lover in your life and you'll receive a bonus $10 gift card.
Craft Creamery uses Mill-King cream, farm eggs, sugar and real flavors with no gums, starches or concentrates to create a high quality frozen treat. It also sources ingredients locally when possible.
It's a few weeks away but wine lovers and folks just looking to impress their holiday guests might want to put this event at Revival Market, 550 Heights Boulevard, on their calendars. Leonora Varvoutis, general manager at Coltivare, will be leading a Holiday Wine Tasting December 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Varvoutis will walk attendees through a selection of crowd-friendly wines and a few bottles meant to impress. Varvoutis will also have some special bubbles to taste, perfect for ringing in 2022 this New Year's Eve. Charcuterie and Revival Market small bites will be served with the tasting. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.