These Houston Restaurants and Bars are Celebrating National Tequila Day with Margs and More

Houstonians love tequila, so with National Tequila Day coming up on Monday, July 24, we're primed to celebrate. Offering everything from tequila flights to frozen cocktails and margs, here's where to drink up in Houston this National Tequila Day.
C. Baldwin Hotel/Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
The C. Baldwin presents a special margarita flight in honor of National Tequila Day, priced at $15 and comprised of the classic, cucumber and peach margaritas. The special will be available at both Rosalie Italian Soul and the Lobby Bar.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Though closed on Mondays, Caracol will celebrate the holiday with $10 Gran Centenario cocktails and $10 Gran Centenario Tequila flights from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.
Chuy’s, multiple locations
Tex-Mex favorite Chuy’s will toast with fresh-squeezed, made from scratch rocks and frozen margaritas (Lime, Strawberry or Swirl), $1 tequila floaters and $5 top-shelf tequila shots all day. Also starting on July 24, Chuy’s will be offering three new limited-time specials: the Hatch Green Chile Burger, Chicken Tinga Enchiladas and Steak Burrito Bowl.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Get your spiked tequila fix in two fun flavors–Prickly Pair and Spicy Strawberry–available all day and at half-price during social hour from open to 9 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Though closed on Mondays, Hugo’s will celebrate the holiday with specials from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. Guests can enjoy the Hornitos Tequila cocktail and El Tesoro Tequila cocktail for $10 each, and Hornitos and El Tesoro tequila flights for $10 (blanco, reposado, anejo).
Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 6300 FM 1463
Famous for being one of the first establishments in Houston to install a frozen margarita machine back in 1975, Molina’s will offer the Molina’s Margarita (with 100 percent agave tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime and simple syrup, shaken or frozen) for $6.50 all day long.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will be featuring shots of El Tequileno Tequila for $6 all day.
Taco Cabana, multiple locations
Starting Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 24, Taco Cabana will offer a special bundle deal including any flavor of its popular Double Crunch Pizza and any flavor of its signature frozen margaritas for $6.99 at all Texas Taco Cabana locations.
Urbe, 1101 Uptown Park
From Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 24, guests can enjoy the Hornitos Tequila cocktail and El Tesoro Tequila cocktail for $10 each, and Hornitos and El Tesoro tequila flights for $10 (blanco, reposado, anejo).
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Though closed on Mondays, Xochi will celebrate the holiday with a special Maestro Dobel Tequila cocktail for $10 and Maestro Doble Tequila flight for $10 from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.