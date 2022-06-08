These Houston Restaurants and Bars are Celebrating Father’s Day 2022 with Burgers, Bourbon and More

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19, and many Houston restaurants and bars have come up with tasty ways to celebrate the dads in your life. From decadent brunches and prix fixe affairs burger specials and whiskey packs, here’s where to eat, drink and celebrate Dad in Houston this Father’s Day.
Backstreet Cafe
, 1103 South Shepherd
Enjoy a three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $49 per adult and $15 per child, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Highlights include red gazpacho, crawfish beignets, ribeye chimichurri, brisket hash and eggs, and chocolate truffle cake.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
, 4310 Westheimer
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will offer the special “Fathers of Bourbon” flight from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19 for $25. The flight will showcase Basil Hayden Bourbon, Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon and Jefferson's Reserve Small Batch.
Brennan’s of Houston
, 3300 Smith
Guests can enjoy a three-course brunch beginning with a lagniappe of salmon rillette, choice of starters including Snapping Turtle Soup and Crawfish Enchilada, entree choices from Eggs Brennan to Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon, plus desserts from Southern Pecan Pie to Hoodoo Chicory Chocolate Cake. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $62 per person. Reservations required by calling 713-522-9711. For dinner, Brennan’s will feature a special bar cart for tableside drink service of The “Fathers” of Cocktails, including cocktails like The Godfather (Glenfiddich and amaretto on ice) and World’s Greatest Dad (a classic martini).
The Capital Grille
, multiple locations
The Capital Grille is helping guests treat Dad to an at-home luxury cookout with The Capital Butcher, offering a selection of uncooked signature cuts of steak, hand-carved daily and dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days. Guests can order steaks à la carte or choose from an assortment of Steak Grille Boxes that come with four steaks, proprietary seasoning and a gift of Signature Steak Sauce.
Caracol
, 2200 Post Oak
Caracol will be offering its famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $52 per adult and $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
CRU
, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
Father’s Day Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with three courses for $35 or a la carte options. Choose from dishes such as prosciutto-wrapped jumbo shrimp, beef tenderloin and eggs, lobster, asparagus and saffron risotto, and creme brulee.
Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood
Dario's Father's Day brunch features pork chops, Chilean sea bass and more.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 14315 Cypress Rosehill
Dario’s Father’s Day Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a three-course menu for dine-in or takeout. Dine on lobster bisque, beef short ribs, Chilean sea bass and prime rib. Reservations are required – guests can RSVP online or call 281-304-1825.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
, multiple locations
Eddie V’s is serving an 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak, available exclusively in-restaurant this Father’s Day. A limited supply of Eddie V’s single barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon will also be available as an enhancement. Dads can receive the highly sought after collectible Blanton’s topper by request, while supplies last. Hours are noon to 8 p.m., with live music in the V Lounge from 4 to 8 p.m.
Eight Row Flint
, 1039 Yale
Bourbon gift boxes are back just in time to celebrate dads and father-like figures. Boxes are $90 and feature two-ounce pours of Maker’s Mark Private Select, Barrel 14-year Single Barrel and Sazerac 7-year Rye Single Barrel and an Old Fashioned Kit for two. Boxes will be available for purchase online or by calling 832-767-4002 beginning Monday, June 13.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile Cuisine et Bar will be open on Father’s Day offering brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine-in or for curbside pickup. Enjoy dishes such as stuffed zucchini blossoms, vichyssoise, moules marinieres, mushroom-gruyere omelet, beef au poivre and creme brulee. The restaurant will also be open for dinner until 9 p.m.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
, multiple locations
Fleming's will offer its 20-ounce Prime Bone-In Ribeye and Lobster three-course menu Thursday, June 16 through Monday, June 20, with special weekend hours opening at 12pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
, 5015 Kirby
The honky tonk and restaurant will be open on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving everything from tacos to barbecue, seafood to salads, and kids meals to housemade desserts.
Goode Co. Barbeque
, 5109 Kirby, 8911 Katy Freeway
Both locations will be open on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for dine-in, to-go and curbside pick up.
Goode Co. Fish Camp
, 8865 Six Pine
Goode Co.’s newest concept, inspired by Goode family excursions to their “fish camp” on Christmas Bay in the heart of Texas’ Gulf Coast, will be open on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina
, 9005 Katy Freeway, 8865 Six Pines
Two locations will be open on Father’s Day – Memorial and Woodlands – from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Takeout and curbside pick up available.
Goode Co. Seafood
, 10201 Katy Freeway, 2621 Westpark
Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Goode Co. Taqueria
, 4902 Kirby
Grab breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. or lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Hamsa
Give Dad the gift of a reservation at hot new Israeli restaurant, Hamsa.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
, 5555 Morningside
The newly opened modern Israeli stunner (from the team behind Doris Metropolitan) will be open for lunch and dinner reservations via Resy.
Hopdoddy
, multiple locations
On Father’s Day, Hopdoddy is offering a second beef patty on the house with your burger, Just mention the promotion in person at any one of the burger joint’s restaurant locations. The option is available for dine-in only and applies to the regular beef, chicken and veggie burger patties.
Hugo’s
, 1600 Westheimer
Hugo’s will be open for brunch this Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving its fan-favorite Sunday brunch buffet. Cost is $52 per adult and $15 per child, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Hugo’s will also be for dinner on Father’s Day from 5 to 9 p.m. serving its a la carte dinner menu.
Hungry’s
, Rice Village and Memorial
Hit either location to treat dad with Dad’s Ultimate Brunch Burger, offered during weekend brunch service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The burger comes topped with cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo topped with a fried egg for $17.
Kenny & Ziggy’s
, 2327 Post Oak
Kenny & Ziggy’s is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. offering its full menu for dine-in and pick-up, as well as delivery via numerous apps, plus a Father’s Day 24-ounce Roumanian Steak special (dine-in only) with two side dishes and a Father’s Day cocktail for $49.95 plus tax and gratuity.
KUU Restaurant
, 947 Gessner
KUU will be open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Local Group Brewing
, 1504 Chapman
Local Group Brewing will host a watch party for the Canadian Grand Prix F1 race at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, with representatives from Soak City Mobile Auto Detailing on site to provide detailing services to attendees.
Local Table
, multiple locations
Local Table is offering dads a complimentary Brewmosa during Father’s Day brunch at all four locations: Katy, Garden Oaks/Oak Forest, Flushear and Cypress.
Mambo Seafood
, all Houston-area locations
All fathers who dine-in at Mambo Seafood on Sunday, June 19 will receive a free bottle of Mambo Chelada Mix.
Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse
, 24002 Northwest Freeway
The Father’s Day menu is $55/person (plus tax and gratuity) and is available all day Sunday, June 19 for dine-in or take-out, offering options from beef short rib ravioli and branzino to Cajun ribeye and tiramisu. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.
Monkey’s Tail
, 5802 Fulton
Monkey’s Tail will be offering a Steak and Eggs brunch special from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a 14-ounce ribeye served with hollandaise, eggs and spicy chili potatoes for $20. Beer buckets, beer pitchers and a variety of cocktails await.
Ouisie’s
, 3939 San Felipe
Ouisie’s has created a prix-fixe, Dad-focused Brunch and Dinner Menu for Father’s Day with three, multi-choice courses plus a choice of paired libations, from wines to an opening cocktail. Main course dishes include a seared sea bass, blackened rib eye and Ouisie’s nationally famous chicken-fried steak.
Cost is $59 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The regular Sunday brunch and dinner menus will also be available. Call 713-528-2264.
Phat Eatery
, 23119 Colonial Parkway
Dads eat free with the purchase of another entree at Phat Eatery this Father’s Day. Visiting dads receive a complimentary draft beer and entree (one free entree per table, dine in only).
Pluckers
, multiple locations
In honor of the holiday, Pluckers is giving dads who dine in with a Pluckers Club Member a free meal. The deal is valid as long as someone at the table is a Pluckers Club Member, even if dad isn't.
Prego
, 2520 Amherst
This Rice Village eatery will be open for Father’s Day for dine-in and to-go from noon to 9 p.m. for dine-in, pick-up or delivery via apps, offering the regular menu plus off-the-menu specials.
Rainbow Lodge
, 2011 Ella
Rainbow Lodge will be open for Father’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving Lodge favorites, including Smoked Duck Gumbo, Lobster & Avocado Wedge Salad, Shrimp & Grits, Brioche French Toast, Braised Bison Short Rib Benedict, Grilled North American Elk Chop Rainbow Trout with Lump Crab, and more, plus a number of Father’s Day specials and drinks. Curbside pickup also available.
Seasons 52
, multiple locations
Seasons 52 is offering Green Box, a balanced three-course Father’s Day dinner to go. Each box is serves four to six and is under 595 calories per serving. Boxes include choice of a Whole Side of Cedar-Plank Roasted Salmon or Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin, plus a salad, choice of two sides and Mini Indulgences. The regular menu is available in-restaurant for guests who would rather celebrate Dad in the dining room. Green Box orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Slowpokes
, 2925 Richmond, 1203 W 34th, 8147B Long Point
Treat dad to a free cold brew or drip coffee with the purchase of a breakfast item at any of Slowpokes’ three locations: Spring Branch, Levy Park and 34th Street.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar
, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
All locations will be serving a Father's Day brunch special from June 18-19, offering a Steak & Eggs special featuring half-pound Cajun dusted ribeye dusted with skillet potatoes, blistered heirloom tomatoes and two eggs any style for $28.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen’s two locations will be open for both in-house dining and curbside takeout for Father’s Day. The full menu with will be available - including the all-time dad favorite, the Tampiquena (beef fajita steak, one cheese or chicken enchilada, rajas poblanas con crema, rice & tortillas) – as well as a special three-course Father’s Day menu for 34.95. Curbside pickup also available.
The Tasting Room at City Centre
TTR's Southern Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger special screams Father's Day.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 818 Town and Country
From June 17 to June 19, chef Beto Gutierrez will offer special menu item in honor of Father’s Day, including a Southern Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger and Bacon Bloody Mary.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
, 23501 Cinco Ranch
Guests can honor Dad with Tobiuo’s 72-hour sous vide short rib with peach-carrot puree, pickled red onions, and herb trinity paired with a Japanese Old Fashioned made with Japanese whiskey, black sugar, and bitters for $30.
Truluck’s
, 5350 Westheimer, 1900 Hughes Landing
In addition to the regular menu, all locations will showcase Father’s Day specials including Tenderloin Medallions with Maine Lobster Oscar and Smoked Salmon with a twice baked potato ($125).
URBE
, 1101 Uptown Park
For its first Father’s Day, URBE will be offering a special three-course menu which includes choice of starter and entrée and a dessert buffet. Brunch will be served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost is $45 per adult and $15 for kids, plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
The Warwick
, 5888 Westheimer
The handsome restaurant is celebrating by offering dad’s the opportunity to enjoy a cigar, which will be hand-rolled on site. Guests can also treat their father’s to any of The Warwick’s three Old Fashions: the Warwick Angel (pictured), the Desperado or the Stock & Barrel.
Wild Oats
, 2520 Airline
The team at Wild Oats will have a special Father’s Day prime rib station as part of the Sunday brunch buffet—always packed with salads, vegetables, proteins, sweets and more. Adults are $55, kids under 10 are $25, and kids under 3 eat free. Brunch hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Xochi
, 1777 Walker
The Sunday brunch buffet is served 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with live music by Ikaru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $52 per adult and $15 per child plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
The Houston Press will be updating this list up until Father's Day. Send your information to dish@houstonpress.com for consideration.