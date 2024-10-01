Get Spirited: A Guide to Houston’s Spooky Booze, Bites and Bashes this Halloween Season

As the days grow shorter and the air turns (kind of) crisp, Houston transforms into a ghoulish playground of spine-chilling sips and wicked good treats, boo-zy bashes and costume parties, and experiences that will both haunt and delight. Embrace spooky season with these Halloween-themed food and drink offerings at Houston restaurants and bars, from creepy cocktail pop-ups and macabre Halloween fetes to some Dia de los Muertos celebrations, too.
Bandista, 1300 Lamar
From October 30 through November 2, Bandista will host its All Hallows Eve-themed experience, Potions & Elixirs. Guests are invited ot dress up and step behind the bookcase for specialty spooky cocktails served by some of the best vampire bartenders in Houston. Reservations are required.
Black Lagoon at Nickel City, 2910 McKinney
From October 11 through Halloween night, acclaimed Halloween pop-up Black Lagoon makes a return to Houston, bringing its spine-chilling, immersive experience to Nickel City. Hit it to sip creepy and creative libations in a haunted, goth-bedecked atmosphere.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
Glitz, glamour and macabre are on full display at Brasserie 19’s annual Halloween fete, held on Saturday, October 26 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. This year’s theme is Monte Carlo Massacre, featuring a costume contest, photo moments, drinks specials in partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Moet Hennessy and Bacardi, live DJ beats, burlesque, crowd roaming magicians and casino gambling. On Sunday, October 27, guests are invited to recover at its Le Spectale de Merde Halloween brunch from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., featuring a featuring a Rocky Horror Picture Show theme, live music, and drink specials.
Brennan's, 3300 Smith
Bring your coven for a spirited Witchy Brunch at the Creole house, with dates from Friday, October 25 through Sunday, October 27. Seatings run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Caracol will host a Noche de Brujas party on Thursday, October 31 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring passed bites from taquitos to sopecitros as well as bounteous food and drink stations throughout the restaurant and patio, live DJ music, and prizes for best costumes. Special cocktails for the evening will feature Maestro Dobel Tequila, Gran Centenario Tequila, Kraken Spiced Rum and Devil’s Reserve Tequila. Tickets are $85 plus tax and include four drink tickets.
Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar
The buzzy EaDo haunt will host a Scream Queens Brunch on October 19, featuring fun craft cocktails, mimosa flightss, bottle service and a titillating Halloween-themed drag show. Tickets are $35 per person for the show and access to the brunch buffet. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. and the show goes on at 12:30 p.m.
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery, multiple locations
Common Bond’s limited-edition Bloody Brain Cakes are back, available for preorder from October 1 through October 23 (pick up will be October 25-27 and October 30-31). All orders must be placed by October 23rd and pickup is only available at all Bistro locations. Get the creepy cakes in classic vanilla, classic chocolate and confetti strawberry flavors.
The Cursed Cauldron at Aero Cocktail Co., 2031 Westcreek
Spooky pop-up bar The Cursed Cauldron will take over the new Aero Cocktail Co. in River Oaks, rocking hauntingly good times from Friday is at Friday, October 4 through Saturday, November 2 (open Tuesdays-Sundays). Expect themed spirits and bites like Char-Boo-terie Boards, Hocus Pocus Popcorn and Coven’s Calling cocktails, plus live entertainment, ongoing activations from tarot card readings sto burlesque, Witches Hour special pricing on food and drink and more.
FLORA Mexican Kitchen, 3422 Allen
From October 24 to November 3, the gorgeous dining room will be decked out for the Mexican hotspot’s Dia de los Muertos celebration, featuring a special $55 tasting menu from chef Mate Zorrilla – think lobster quesadilla, beef tenderloin and pumpkin cheesecake. On Saturday, October 26, party-goers are invited to celebrate Hallo-Weekend with the first annual Dia de los Muertos Festival, featuring live dancers, a DJ and mariachi, satellite bars and a taco cart.
Lagoonfest Texas, 12600 Crystal View
From Thursday, October 3 through Sunday October 27, Lagoonfest Texas invites guests to experience
its illuminated Pumpkin Lights stroll, plus Halloween-themed food and drink specials and interactive activities. Tickets start at $15 for adults and $10 for youth.
Lyric Bar, 411 Smith
Join Lyric Market at its Monster Mash Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring wicked cocktails like Witches Love Potion, Bloody Shooter and Vampire’s Kiss and a costume contest with gift card prizes.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
The San Leon oyster house is throwing another epic Halloween bash, with the themed costume party falling on Saturday, November 2. Reservations are strongly encouraged and guests are invited to get into the spirit with spooky decor, food and drink specials, candy for kiddos, plenty of live entertainment and more.
Sixty Vines, 2540 University, 9595 Six Pines
This October, Sixty Vines invites guests on a Halloween candy and wine tasting adventure, offering a new varietal pairing each week. Go for Sauvignon Blanc paired with Sour Patch Kids,
Week 1 (Oct 1-6): Sauvignon Blanc – or Sinegal 'Details' Sauvignon Blanc paired with Lemonheads, Pinot Noir with Twix and more. sixtyvines.com.
Toro Toro,1300 Lamar
The pan-Latin steakhouse celebrates Dia de los Muertos from October 1 through November 3, getting into the spirit of the season with a trio of cocktails and special features, including the Papel Picado Paloma (Gran Malo Spicy Tamarindo Tequila, Créme de Violette, agave, lime, red wine, hibiscus); Filete en Salsa Negra (beef tenderloin, tres chilis gastrique, heirloom carrot, butternut squash, agave purple mashed potato); and Pan de Muerto (cocoa glaze, espresso cream, blackberry chutney, dark chocolate champurrado).
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park,
Houstonians are invited to a Dia de los Muertos Fiesta on Friday, November 1 from 7 to 11 p.m. Enjoy chef Hugo Ortega’s vibrant Mexican street food with interactive food and dessert stations, custom cocktails, catrinas (beautifully decorated “skeletons”), face painting, mariachis, a DJ, festive Day of the Dead decor, a photo booth and more. Tickets for the event are $85 per person and include all food and four cocktails.