Houston Bars and Restaurants Offering Cowboy Worthy Sips and Bites This Rodeo Season

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is taking over the city now through March 19, and many Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the action with cowboy-worthy food and drink specials. From themed cocktails and smoked turkey legs the size of Texas to tasty BBQ burgers and free queso when you show your Rodeo ticket, check out these Rodeo inspired goodies this season.
Adair Kitchen West University, 5176 Buffalo Speedway
Show your rodeo ticket to enjoy a complimentary Texas Trio — chile con queso, guacamole, salsa and chips — when you show your rodeo ticket. Adair Kitchen West U is also conveniently located a quick 10-minute drive from NRG.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, 3 Greenway Plaza
The cult favorite BBQ joint is crafting Rodeo specials like smoked turkey legs this season. Stay tuned to social media for details.
Heights Bier Garten, 1433 North Shepherd
The Ten Cent Pistol cocktail is made with Knob Creek Rye, Campari, Dry Vermouth, Peach and Decanter Bitters, available during rodeo season through March 19 and half off if you show your Rodeo badge.
Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar
The buzzy Lobby Bar at Hilton Americas-Houston is celebrating Rodeo all season long with a special themed cocktail — the Queen of the Rodeo ($20), made with tequila reposado, orange-flavored liqueur, fresh blood orange juice, fresh lime juice and agave.
Johnny Good Burger, 401 Franklin
Folks are invited to stop by Johnny Good Burger (located inside POST HTX) for a Texas-sized burger special before heading over to the big show. The Rodeo Burger ($16) features a juicy double patty topped with bar-b-que sauce, crispy onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Kolache Shoppe, multiple locations
The Rodeo-inspired Frito Pie Kolache is one of this Texas-Czech bakery’s monthly specials, a collab featuring Tex-Mex icon Molina’s Cantina's original 1941 recipe for Old-Fashioned Chile con Carne, topped with melty cheese and crunchy corn chips. Get ‘em for $3.05 a pop.
MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington
MAX’s Wine Dive has curated a menu that is all things Texas, featuring bites like the Lone Star pepper wings, fried shrimp and grits bites and MAX’s Vaquero Sliders topped with house slaw, homemade pickles, and dressed with a Cajun dill aioli. Guests who show their rodeo badge or same-day ticket will receive 15 percent off the menu.
The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, NRG Park
Berg Hospitality Group has brought back The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, located at NRG Park on the southwest corner of NRG Astrodome and open the duration of Rodeo season (February 28-March 19). The Saloon is a first come, first served casual dining experience featuring a large main bar with nightly live music entertainment, along with the Porch, a covered outdoor patio with cocktail tables; while The Steakhouse offers fine dining by reservation. New to 2023, Berg Hospitality is debuting “The Ranch After Dark,” where DJs will spin tunes for rodeo goers to dance the night away. Table reservations available.
Return To Sender, 401 Franklin
Located inside of POST Houston’s food hall, Return To Sender invites guests to grab a drink before scooting on down to the Rodeo, rocking draft Boot Beers for $7, and all frozen cocktails including margaritas, frosé, piña coladas and more served in a cowboy boot glass for $17.
Trill Burgers, NRG Park
Bun B’s Trill Burgers has made its much-anticipated return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s restaurant row. Find the hit smash burgers at booth RP130 in Rodeo Plaza, located on NRG Parkway East near the Champion Wine Garden and NRG Astrodome.