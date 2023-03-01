Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston Bars and Restaurants Offering Cowboy Worthy Sips and Bites This Rodeo Season

March 1, 2023 4:00AM

Over at Post Houston, Johnny Good Burger has a cowboy style burger that'll get you Rodeo ready.
Over at Post Houston, Johnny Good Burger has a cowboy style burger that'll get you Rodeo ready. Photo by Duc Hoang
The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is taking over the city now through March 19, and many Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the action with cowboy-worthy food and drink specials. From themed cocktails and smoked turkey legs the size of Texas to tasty BBQ burgers and free queso when you show your Rodeo ticket, check out these Rodeo inspired goodies this season.

Adair Kitchen West University, 5176 Buffalo Speedway
Show your rodeo ticket to enjoy a complimentary Texas Trio — chile con queso, guacamole, salsa and chips — when you show your rodeo ticket. Adair Kitchen West U is also conveniently located a quick 10-minute drive from NRG.

Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, 3 Greenway Plaza 
The cult favorite BBQ joint is crafting Rodeo specials like smoked turkey legs this season. Stay tuned to social media for details.
click to enlarge
Heights Bier Garten's Ten Cent Pistol can be yours for half off if you have a Rodeo badge.
Photo by Dustyn Zenner
Heights Bier Garten, 1433 North Shepherd
The Ten Cent Pistol cocktail is made with Knob Creek Rye, Campari, Dry Vermouth, Peach and Decanter Bitters, available during rodeo season through March 19 and half off if you show your Rodeo badge.

Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar
The buzzy Lobby Bar at Hilton Americas-Houston is celebrating Rodeo all season long with a special themed cocktail — the Queen of the Rodeo ($20), made with tequila reposado, orange-flavored liqueur, fresh blood orange juice, fresh lime juice and agave.

Johnny Good Burger, 401 Franklin
Folks are invited to stop by Johnny Good Burger (located inside POST HTX) for a Texas-sized burger special before heading over to the big show. The Rodeo Burger ($16) features a juicy double patty topped with bar-b-que sauce, crispy onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Kolache Shoppe, multiple locations
The Rodeo-inspired Frito Pie Kolache is one of this Texas-Czech bakery’s monthly specials, a collab featuring Tex-Mex icon Molina’s Cantina's original 1941 recipe for Old-Fashioned Chile con Carne, topped with melty cheese and crunchy corn chips. Get ‘em for $3.05 a pop.
click to enlarge
MAX’s Vaquero Sliders are a part of the wine bar's featured Rodeo bites.
Photo by Rocco Mastroianni
MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington
MAX’s Wine Dive has curated a menu that is all things Texas, featuring bites like the Lone Star pepper wings, fried shrimp and grits bites and MAX’s Vaquero Sliders topped with house slaw, homemade pickles, and dressed with a Cajun dill aioli. Guests who show their rodeo badge or same-day ticket will receive 15 percent off the menu.

The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, NRG Park
Berg Hospitality Group has brought back The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, located at NRG Park on the southwest corner of NRG Astrodome and open the duration of Rodeo season (February 28-March 19). The Saloon is a first come, first served casual dining experience featuring a large main bar with nightly live music entertainment, along with the Porch, a covered outdoor patio with cocktail tables; while The Steakhouse offers fine dining by reservation. New to 2023, Berg Hospitality is debuting “The Ranch After Dark,” where DJs will spin tunes for rodeo goers to dance the night away. Table reservations available.

Return To Sender, 401 Franklin
Located inside of POST Houston’s food hall, Return To Sender invites guests to grab a drink before scooting on down to the Rodeo, rocking draft Boot Beers for $7, and all frozen cocktails including margaritas, frosé, piña coladas and more served in a cowboy boot glass for $17.

Trill Burgers, NRG Park
Bun B’s Trill Burgers has made its much-anticipated return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s restaurant row. Find the hit smash burgers at booth RP130 in Rodeo Plaza, located on NRG Parkway East near the Champion Wine Garden and NRG Astrodome.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation