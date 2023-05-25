These Houston Restaurants and Bars Are Celebrating Pride Month with Tasty Specials and Donations

June is Pride Month, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community by offering food and drink specials with a donation to some of Houston’s LGBTQ+ nonprofits. From rainbow colored cake and bagels to sparkling drinks, pop by these local spots to enjoy Pride Month offerings and support the community.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
The Midtown hotspot is serving up the Chromarita ($11), made with tequila, triple sec, lime juice and a house-made hibiscus syrup and with a rainbow salt-sugar rim inspired, donating 15 percent of sales to The Montrose Center, whose mission is to empower the community—primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals and their families—to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Bagel Shop Bakery, 5422 Bellaire
Celebrate Pride with plain-flavored Rainbow Bagel for $2.50 throughout the month of June.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, 2101 Washington
The Washington bar and pizza spot is serving up the Yass Queen! (vodka, fresh strawberries, lemon, simple syrup, edible glitter, and sparkling wine)—available for $11 or in large format (serves 4-6) for $45). For each drink served throughout June, $1 will be donated to The Montrose Center, whose mission is to empower the community—primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals and their families—to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Common Bond, multiple locations
Common Bond locations will feature a Fruity Pebbles Macaron, Rainbow Pride Cake (bistros only) and Pride Mini Loaf Cake (OTG only), with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Montrose Center.
CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen, 5413 Bellaire
The Bellaire brewpub is set to release the Rye'd with Pride brew in early June, crafted in collaboration with Brett and Cole Chynoweth of HTownBeerGuys and with a portion of proceeds to benefit nonprofit Montrose Grace Place. The Rye India Pale Lager has orange citrus-forward notes from heavy doses of Centennial, Idaho 7 and El Dorado hops and undertones of Juicy Fruit gum and spice from the rye.
Cowboys & Indians, 519 Shepherd
Throughout the month of June, customers can order the All CNI (bourbon, lime, guava, pea flower) for $14 and the Pakora Fritter (corn meal, cauliflower, potato, onions) for $11 with 10 percent of the profits being donated to Montrose Grace Place, a local nonprofit drop-in center for youth of all genders and sexualities experiencing homelessness.
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby
For the entire month of June, Dessert Gallery’s Pride Month menu is available, with 20 percent of all purchases from the menu donated to its community partner, Allies in Hope (formerly known as AIDS Foundation of Houston) and its efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the Greater Houston area. Menu features include Pride Cake by the slice and whole, hand-decorated butter cookies, chocolate square petit fours and vanilla and chocolate cupcakes.
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 1743 Post Oak
The deli’s inhouse bakery, Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks, is bringing back its Rainbow Cake for Pride month. The colorful, five-layer cake features colors of the rainbow flag topped in buttercream icing. All month, guests can get a slice for $10.95 (big enough to share) or order a whole cake for $55.95 (feeds about a dozen, orders must be made 24 hours in advance).
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
All month, Ninfa’s will offer its Watermelon Mojito (white rum, watermelon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves) for $13, with $1 of each beverage sold being donated to GLAAD.
Trash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison
In addition to donating a portion of all June sales to nonprofit wayOUT, Trash Panda will host three events celebrating LGBTQ Pride this month, organized by executive chef Adriana Maldonado (a proud member of the LGBTQ community) and paying homage to some iconic LGBTQ+ establishments. On Tuesday, June 6, the bar will transform into NYC’s historic Stonewall for one night only, featuring guests bartenders, Stonewall drinks, DJ music and a New York-themed menu. On Tuesday, June 13, lesbian bar Cubbyhole Bar takes the stage with specials like the popular Cubbyhole beer Dyke Beer and 30 minutes of complimentary cheese pizza by the slice. And on Saturday, June 24, the drinking club will honor beloved former Houston hotspot, La Strada, by hosting a rendition of the famous weekend brunches.
The Waffle Bus, 1835 North Shepherd, 1540 West Alabama
Customers can stop into the Montrose location for the Taste the Rainbow Italian Ice (6 ounces, $4.99) and The Waffle Bus will donate 10 percent of proceeds to Montrose Grace Place.