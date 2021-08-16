This Week in Houston Food Events: Back to School Brunch and a Trip Around the Globe

click to enlarge
Traveler's Table took inspiration from faraway travels for its latest menu update.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
All week long
Hatch Chile Fest at Central Market
The 26th annual Hatch Chile runs now through Tuesday, August 24 at Central Market
, 3815 Westheimer, featuring Hatch products and dishes from fresh and fire-roasted peppers to Hatch green chile queso, Hatch crab cakes, and Hatch green chili chicken tamales.
Monday-Wednesday
National Fajita Day at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
In honor of National Fajita Day, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
, 3601 Kirby, is offering its fan favorite Fajita’s Al Carbon (beef/chicken $24) for two or more can be enjoyed for 50 percent off Monday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 18.
Tuesday, August 17
Pro-Choice Summer 2021 Happy Hour Series at The Toasted Coconut
Local women-led organization I’ll Have What She’s Having
— which unites chefs,
hospitality professionals and physicians to raise health awareness and improve health care access — continues its Pro-Choice Summer 2021 happy hour series, a response to the "hearttbeat" abortion ban set to go into effect this fall and in benefit of organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Clinic Access Support Network, the Lilith Fund and more. Next up is happy hour at The Toasted Coconut
, 1617 Richmond.
Wednesday, August 18
Back to School Brunch at The Union Kitchen (Katy)
The Union Kitchen Katy
, 9920 Gaston, will host a special Back to School Brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus live music, door prizes and a grand door prize worth $1,200. A portion of the day's proceeds will be donated to The Ballard House, a local Katy housing center and charity that provides temporary housing to individuals and their families who are hospitalized or receiving treatment for serious medical conditions. Brunch menu highlights include Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs, Bananas Foster French Toast, and Peggy's Lobster Omelet.
Thursday, August 19
National Hot and Spicy Food Day at Phat Eatery
Phat Eatery
, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is challenging patrons with heat for National Hot and Spicy Food Day, breaking its in-house spice scale and ramping up the scovilles of its famous Curry Laksa ($15) to an exclusive “level 8” spice for one day only. Those brave enough to tackle the flaming hot curry noods can get their meal for free and be crowned champ on social media if they finish the entire bowl in under 15 minutes.
Alta Marfa Wine Tasting at Feges BBQ Spring Branch
Feges BBQ Spring Branch
, 8217 Long Point, will host winemakers Katie Jablonski (a Feges alum) and Ricky Taylor for an Alta Marfa Wine Tasting
from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. Taste through Wee Chef Chardonnay, Oui Chef Chenin Blanc, and Big Lunch, a Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay blend.
Book Signing at Rainbow Lodge
Rainbow Lodge
, 2011 Ella, will host Texas artist and writer/novelist Sam Caldwell and writer Herman Brune at 3 p.m. Both will be signing copies of their books (Caldwell’s The Trip
and Brune’s The Lost Rider and Friends
), which have a special focus on the beautiful state of Texas. The event is free and open to the public and there will be a special menu of Texas-centric snacks and beverages for purchase.
Saturday, August 21
Luau and Tiki Party at Kirby Ice House
Kirby Ice House, 1015 Gessner, will host a Luau and Tiki Party
, featuring traditional Hawaiian luau and fire show, island food and a pig roast, tropical drinks, Saint Arnold beers and more. Tickets are $25 presale ($45 day of) and include a lei, Malibu cocktail, Hawaiian shave ice (Malibu style), special photo and access to the Hawaiian Buffet and pig roast.
All month long
Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston Restaurant Weeks
is back, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank. New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s Xin Chào, and downtown’s The Nash. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now.
Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy
Hopdoddy
has made Beyond Meat its exclusive plant-based meat provider at all locations; and to celebrate, August’s Burger of the Month is the Beyond a Reuben, a vegetarian take on the classic Reuben sandwich. Made with a Beyond Burger patty topped with pastrami-spiced mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, Dijon mustard, sauerkraut, pickles and Russian dressing on a fresh-baked caraway-seeded bun, you can get the burger all month long.
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s
In honor of National Deli Month, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant
, 2327 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner ($38), with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and providing funds for its education programs. The offer is available throughout the month of August. https://www.delimonth.com/kenny-ziggys
Sausage Fest at King’s BierHaus
August means it’s officially Sausage Fest time at King’s BierHaus
, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West. All month long, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat sausages, from traditional cheesy kasewurst to exotic wild boar sausages and plant-based spicy chipotle links, starting at $12 (traditional only) to $15 (all varieties) at both locations.
Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, continues its six-month “Enchilada of the Month” adventure, which kicked off in July. For August, chef-owner Sylvia Casares has created the Armstrong, a nod to the South Texas ranch and town near her own birthplace in Brownsville. The Armstrong features house corn tortillas filled with traditional carne guisada, topped with gravy, cheddar cheese and onions and served with rice and beans or a Caesar salad $17.50 plus tax and gratuity.
Month of Gr8 Giving at The Union Kitchen
This August, all six The Union Kitchen
locations will celebrate a second annual Month of Gr8 Giving, offering special two-course lunch ($20, with $2 donated) and three-course dinner ($35, with $2 donated) menus in benefit of Casa de Esperanza, a local non-profit offering much-needed residential and family support to at-risk children and infants. Features include Ahi Tuna Poke Salad, Gochujang Marinated Pork Shanks, Watermelon and Shrimp Salad, Truffle Mac and Cheese, Mushroom Demi Lamb Chops, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Key West Key Lime Pie and more.
New and ongoing specials
Fegen's latest brunch is as inviting as ever.
Photo by Sydney Cooper
Brunch Update at Fegen’s
Chef Lance Fegen’s newest project, Fegen’s
, 1050 Studewood, is switching things up during its weekend brunch. Now served as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and offered through 2 p.m., the revamped menu features mainly a.m. eats, from beignets with powdered sugar to pancakes with candied raspberries and warm Maine maple syrup; or the Snapper Rocks Mary with grilled bacon, shrimp cocktail, deviled egg, bacon jam and pickled okra.
Summer Menu at Musaafer
Musaafer
, 5115 Westheimer, has debuted a new summer menu, with highlights including the foie gras cookie, Gulf snapper ceviche and squash blossoms with green pea tikki.
New Menu Items at Traveler’s Table
Inspired by travel and faraway places, Traveler’s Table
, 520 Westheimer, has introduced new menu items, including the Mochiko Chicken inspired by a recent trip to Hawaii, the Brazilian Shrimp Moqueca from a long ago driving tour out of Rio, Lamb Shakshuka from a wedding in Marrakech and a Japanese Sakura Cheesecake from Kyoto. Other new menu items are updated versions of long-time favorite dishes like House Smoked Boudin (brunch only), Vegetable Pakoras, Tea Smoked Duck, Thai Mussels and Norwegian Smoked Salmon Latkes (brunch only). Pair them with new cocktails like the Japanese, Jamaican, and Irish Old Fashioned Flight, Sidecar Named Desire, Thunderball, The Girl from Ipanema, and Happy Wife, Happy Life.