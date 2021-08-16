Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Restaurant News

This Week in Houston Food Events: Back to School Brunch and a Trip Around the Globe

August 16, 2021 4:00AM

Traveler's Table took inspiration from faraway travels for its latest menu update.
Traveler's Table took inspiration from faraway travels for its latest menu update. Photo by Jenn Duncan
click to enlarge Traveler's Table took inspiration from faraway travels for its latest menu update. - PHOTO BY JENN DUNCAN
Traveler's Table took inspiration from faraway travels for its latest menu update.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Hatch Chile Fest at Central Market

The 26th annual Hatch Chile runs now through Tuesday, August 24 at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, featuring Hatch products and dishes from fresh and fire-roasted peppers to Hatch green chile queso, Hatch crab cakes, and Hatch green chili chicken tamales.

Monday-Wednesday

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


National Fajita Day at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

In honor of National Fajita Day, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is offering its fan favorite Fajita’s Al Carbon (beef/chicken $24) for two or more can be enjoyed for 50 percent off Monday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 18.

Tuesday, August 17

Pro-Choice Summer 2021 Happy Hour Series at The Toasted Coconut

Local women-led organization I’ll Have What She’s Having — which unites chefs,
hospitality professionals and physicians to raise health awareness and improve health care access — continues its Pro-Choice Summer 2021 happy hour series, a response to the "hearttbeat"  abortion ban set to go into effect this fall and in benefit of organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Clinic Access Support Network, the Lilith Fund and more. Next up is happy hour at The Toasted Coconut, 1617 Richmond.

Wednesday, August 18

Back to School Brunch at The Union Kitchen (Katy)

The Union Kitchen Katy, 9920 Gaston, will host a special Back to School Brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus live music, door prizes and a grand door prize worth $1,200. A portion of the day's proceeds will be donated to The Ballard House, a local Katy housing center and charity that provides temporary housing to individuals and their families who are hospitalized or receiving treatment for serious medical conditions. Brunch menu highlights include Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs, Bananas Foster French Toast, and Peggy's Lobster Omelet.

Thursday, August 19

National Hot and Spicy Food Day at Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is challenging patrons with heat for National Hot and Spicy Food Day, breaking its in-house spice scale and ramping up the scovilles of its famous Curry Laksa ($15) to an exclusive “level 8” spice for one day only. Those brave enough to tackle the flaming hot curry noods can get their meal for free and be crowned champ on social media if they finish the entire bowl in under 15 minutes.

Alta Marfa Wine Tasting at Feges BBQ Spring Branch

Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, will host winemakers Katie Jablonski (a Feges alum) and Ricky Taylor for an Alta Marfa Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. Taste through Wee Chef Chardonnay, Oui Chef Chenin Blanc, and Big Lunch, a Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay blend.

Book Signing at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host Texas artist and writer/novelist Sam Caldwell and writer Herman Brune at 3 p.m. Both will be signing copies of their books (Caldwell’s The Trip and Brune’s The Lost Rider and Friends), which have a special focus on the beautiful state of Texas. The event is free and open to the public and there will be a special menu of Texas-centric snacks and beverages for purchase.

Saturday, August 21

Luau and Tiki Party at Kirby Ice House

Kirby Ice House, 1015 Gessner, will host a Luau and Tiki Party, featuring traditional Hawaiian luau and fire show, island food and a pig roast, tropical drinks, Saint Arnold beers and more. Tickets are $25 presale ($45 day of) and include a lei, Malibu cocktail, Hawaiian shave ice (Malibu style), special photo and access to the Hawaiian Buffet and pig roast.

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank. New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s Xin Chào, and downtown’s The Nash. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now.

Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy has made Beyond Meat its exclusive plant-based meat provider at all locations; and to celebrate, August’s Burger of the Month is the Beyond a Reuben, a vegetarian take on the classic Reuben sandwich. Made with a Beyond Burger patty topped with pastrami-spiced mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, Dijon mustard, sauerkraut, pickles and Russian dressing on a fresh-baked caraway-seeded bun, you can get the burger all month long.

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

In honor of National Deli Month, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner ($38), with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and providing funds for its education programs. The offer is available throughout the month of August. https://www.delimonth.com/kenny-ziggys

Sausage Fest at King’s BierHaus

August means it’s officially Sausage Fest time at King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West. All month long, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat sausages, from traditional cheesy kasewurst to exotic wild boar sausages and plant-based spicy chipotle links, starting at $12 (traditional only) to $15 (all varieties) at both locations.

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, continues its six-month “Enchilada of the Month” adventure, which kicked off in July. For August, chef-owner Sylvia Casares has created the Armstrong, a nod to the South Texas ranch and town near her own birthplace in Brownsville. The Armstrong features house corn tortillas filled with traditional carne guisada, topped with gravy, cheddar cheese and onions and served with rice and beans or a Caesar salad $17.50 plus tax and gratuity.

Month of Gr8 Giving at The Union Kitchen

This August, all six The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate a second annual Month of Gr8 Giving, offering special two-course lunch ($20, with $2 donated) and three-course dinner ($35, with $2 donated) menus in benefit of Casa de Esperanza, a local non-profit offering much-needed residential and family support to at-risk children and infants. Features include Ahi Tuna Poke Salad, Gochujang Marinated Pork Shanks, Watermelon and Shrimp Salad, Truffle Mac and Cheese, Mushroom Demi Lamb Chops, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Key West Key Lime Pie and more.

click to enlarge Fegen's latest brunch is as inviting as ever. - PHOTO BY SYDNEY COOPER
Fegen's latest brunch is as inviting as ever.
Photo by Sydney Cooper
New and ongoing specials

Brunch Update at Fegen’s

Chef Lance Fegen’s newest project, Fegen’s, 1050 Studewood, is switching things up during its weekend brunch. Now served as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and offered through 2 p.m., the revamped menu features mainly a.m. eats, from beignets with powdered sugar to pancakes with candied raspberries and warm Maine maple syrup; or the Snapper Rocks Mary with grilled bacon, shrimp cocktail, deviled egg, bacon jam and pickled okra.

Summer Menu at Musaafer

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, has debuted a new summer menu, with highlights including the foie gras cookie, Gulf snapper ceviche and squash blossoms with green pea tikki.

New Menu Items at Traveler’s Table

Inspired by travel and faraway places, Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, has introduced new menu items, including the Mochiko Chicken inspired by a recent trip to Hawaii, the Brazilian Shrimp Moqueca from a long ago driving tour out of Rio, Lamb Shakshuka from a wedding in Marrakech and a Japanese Sakura Cheesecake from Kyoto. Other new menu items are updated versions of long-time favorite dishes like House Smoked Boudin (brunch only), Vegetable Pakoras, Tea Smoked Duck, Thai Mussels and Norwegian Smoked Salmon Latkes (brunch only). Pair them with new cocktails like the Japanese, Jamaican, and Irish Old Fashioned Flight, Sidecar Named Desire, Thunderball, The Girl from Ipanema, and Happy Wife, Happy Life. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation