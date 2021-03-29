This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate Houston's Newest Holiday, "World Taco Day"

Head to Arnaldo Richards' Picos for a taco bonanza in celebration of the new World Taco Day.

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, March 30

The Famille Perrin Wine Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host The Famille Perrin Wine Dinner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, highlighting organic wines of the southern Rhone Valley. Chef Philippe Verpiand and the team will feature four selected wines from the famed Rhone Valley winery, each wine paired with a dishes from sauteed shrimp and charred cantaloupe to housemade pork and duck pate, rack of lamb and a warmed goat cheese in almond crust. The cost is $124 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 832-668-5808 or go online.

Crawfish at UB Preserv

UBP, 1609 Westheimer, is now open on Tuesdays, serving crawfish and only crawfish and rotating flavors throughout the season.

EXPAND Suck down all-you-can-eat mudbugs at Brennan's picturesque courtyard. Photo by Kimberly Park

Wednesday, March 31

Texas-Sized Creole Crawfish Boil at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, and executive chef Joey Chavez will host an all-you-can-eat Creole Crawfish Boil, with a first seating at 3 to 5 p.m. and second seating from 6-8 p.m. in the courtyard. Cost is $40 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Wednesday-Saturday

World Taco Day and Bazar de Tacos at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Owner and executive chef Arnaldo Richards of Picos, 3601 Kirby, has declared March 31 to be World Taco Day, with an official proclamation by Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston. Richards will celebrate the dish with a series of special menus and events beginning March 31 leading up to Picos’ outdoor festival, Bazar de Tacos (Little Taco Market), on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Head to Picos for an exclusive taco menu featuring more than 30 varieties of authentic meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan tacos, spanning Mexico’s vast culinary landscape from the North, South, Central Mexico, South Pacific Coast, Bajio Northern Pacific Coast and the Gulf. Highlights include tacos al pastor, barbacoa hidalguenese (lamb), lengua (beef tongue barbacoa style), nopales asados (cactus pad), tacos tikin xik (fish grilled on banana leaves) and more.

Thursday

Sunset Sessions at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House



, 113 6th, has launched Sunset Sessions every Thursday, featuring live local music, ice-cold beer and fresh crawfish on the restaurant’s waterfront patio from 5 to 9 p.m. as the sun sets over the bay. Reservations suggested.

Friday, April 2

Brunch with the Bunny at Brennan’s

Guests and little ones are invited to Brunch with the Bunny at Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, on Friday, April 2 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The day will feature brunch classics, live bunnies on the patio, photos with the Easter Bunny and desserts for the table. Cost is $30 per kid (plus a $20 photo fee) and $45 per adult (with a mimosa on the house).

Good Friday Lent Specials

Check out of Lenten Fridays Dining Guide to find a list of Houston restaurants offering seafood, meat-free and vegetarian dishes on Fridays during Lent.

Saturday, April 3

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at 8th Wonder

8th Wonder, 2202 Dallas, will be hosting its first annual "Adult Easter Egg Hunt" along with Eatsie Boys. Over 300 eggs will be hidden on the grounds, with 44 beer token eggs, 24 beer can eggs, 10 free entrees from Eatsie Boys, 8 WonderKeg eggs and 250 traditional candy eggs. The fun starts at noon.

New and ongoing specials

Crawfish Season

Guests can enjoy the Crawfather Pizza at Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy, made with crawfish, andouille sausage, mozzarella, parsley and a holy trinity red sauce with bell pepper, onion, and celery. The pizza is available for $16 throughout crawfish season while supplies last.

This crawfish season, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, offers crawfish specials from baked crawfish pie and crawfish boudin stuffed quail to crawfish enchiladas.

Over at Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, guests can enjoy chef Alex Au-Yeung Malaysian Curry Crawfish, which he promises will be even tastier this season. Locally sourced from Lafitte’s Seafood, the Malaysian curry crawfish will be making a comeback at the beginning of March, offered at $7.99 per pound.

Spring Menu Additions at Bludorn

Bludorn, 807 Taft, has added a selection of fresh Spring menu features this season, including a vibrant Spring Gnocchi with morel mushroom, English pea and spring onion, Ora King Salmon with artichoke, Castelvetrano olives and Yukon gold potatoes, Texas Bacon-wrapped Quail with cheddar, swiss chard and polenta and handmade Key Lime Pie.

Lunch at La Table

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, has expanded its services and will now be offering lunch Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lunch menu includes dishes from the Atlantic Salmon Salad to a Fried Chicken Sandwich.

March Madness at Loch Bar

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is celebrating March Madness with different food or drink specials during each round of the NCAA basketball tournament, including a Final Four and Championship Game whole fried chicken and martini package for $50 on Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5. Guests can unlock the specials during the live games by dining in and following Loch Bar’s local Instagram.

Happy Hour at The Nash

The Nash, 1111 Rusk, offers happy hour every Monday through Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with highlights including “The Nash Combo,” your choice of Margherita or Bianco Pizza, and a bottle of house red or white wine for $25; $5-10 bites from Tater Tots and Wild Mushroom Toast to Tequeños, Beef Sliders and Lamb Lollipops; and drink specials including $3 draft beers, $7 craft cocktails, and $5 glasses of wine.