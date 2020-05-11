This Week in Houston Food Events: Have a Nosh and “Mensch Out”

Kenny & Ziggy's is just one of the restaurants that invites you to "Mensch Out" this month.

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, "mensch out in support of Jewish-owned and operated restaurants, learn to make Pad Thai at home, and help feed the frontline. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, May 11

The “Mensch Out” Campaign Launch

Houston’s “Mensch Out” Campaign seeks to drive sales and awareness to participating Jewish-owned and Jewish-run restaurants, retailers and businesses, while raising dollars for those in need via the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston and the Houston Jewish Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal. Many if the participating businesses are donating up to 15 percent of proceeds from sales on Mondays throughout May, with the lineup including New York Deli & Coffee Shop and The Bagel Shop Bakery, Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café, Kenny & Ziggy's, Roadster Grill at Eighteen36, Cuteheads, Mostly Chocolate & Catering and Three Brothers Bakery. See the full lineup online. Funds raised through the Mensch Out campaign for the COVID-19 Emergency Appeal will provide urgent basic needs to individuals, families, and seniors including food, medicine, and household supplies as well as rental payments, utilities, and other necessary bills.

Thursday, May 14

Stay at Home Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

After a successful event in April, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, and French Country Wines are combining forces to host a second Stay At Home Wine Dinner this Thursday. To join, call the restaurant and reserve the number of four-course dinners needed. Then, on Thursday, May 14, drive to the restaurant for curbside pickup of both food and wines, set a festive table at home, follow the reheating instructions, and join all your fellow wine dinner partners via Zoom at 7 p.m. Each course—including dishes such as chestnut roasted pork tenderloin and chocolate mousse with red berry coulis–will each paired with four ounces of the selected wine for $68 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-827-8008.

Friday, May 15

Hou at Home with chef Evelyn Garcia



In the first episode of this new series,

chef Evelyn Garcia of will host a live stream as she walks viewers through making her latest meal kit — Pad Thai. The

starts at 5 p.m. and pad thai meal kits can be picked up at Sesh Coworking, 1210 West Clay #18, on March 13-14. There will be some surprise guests stepping in as sous chefs, as well so keep your eyes peeled on social media for their big reveal.

Saturday, May 16

Drive-Thru at Urban Harvest Saturday Farmer’s Market

The Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market is now offering drive-thru service in addition to the open-air market being open every Saturday. Customers can place an order online with their favorite vendor, and guests will go to the second floor of the parking garage near the elevators at the Urban Harvest Farmers Market, 2752 Buffalo Speedway, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to pick up their orders. /

Feges BBQ Pop-Up at Spring Branch Village Shopping

is continuing to set up the parking lot of its future location in the Spring Branch Village Shopping Center, 8217 Long Point. Head there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays to stock up on barbecue in bulk, including brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage, smoked pulled chicken and turkey breast, all chilled and vacuum sealed, plus family packs and sides available. Orders must be placed by Friday by 6 p.m. for Saturday pickup. When you get to the parking lot, look for a tent and a Feges BBQ sign. Park and approach the table from a safe distance, and let its staff know the name of your order. They will then place your bag on the table for pick-up.

Virtual Tasting with Eureka Heights Brew Co



Eureka Heights co-founder Casey Motes will be hosting a virtual beer tasting of the brewery’s super limited variety packs this Saturday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. The variety packs are available in our drive-thru only.

Sunday, May 17

Sunday Feges BBQ Pop-Up at Roost

In addition to its expanded hours at Greenway Plaza (Tuesday through Friday), Feges BBQ is hosting a Sunday Montrose Pop-Up in the parking lot at Roost, 1972 Fairview, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering chilled and vacuum sealed barbecue in bulk, from brisket and pulled pork to smoked turkey and sausage, plus sides including braised collards, sweet potato banana mash and loaded potato salad. Orders must be placed by Friday at 6 p.m.

Social Distancing Specials

Cocktail Kits at Brasserie du Parc

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, is making available several unique cocktail kits featuring signature cocktails. The kits come with everything needed to make three cocktails (larger kits can be arranged for), including the liquor and directions and a few surprises like swag from one liquor company or a recipe book from another. Among the cocktails available are the appropriately named Unusual Times, a drink made with Hendricks Gin, house-made lemon syrup, house-blended rose sugar, Topo Chico and tonic ($39); and the Le Grand Fizz ($42), a Grey Goose Vodka drink with St. Germain elderflower liqueur, Topo Chico and a house-made bitter grapefruit syrup

Finn Hall Feeds the Frontline

Finn Hall, 712 Main, has reopened for business, with Craft Burger, Lit Chicken, Odd Ball Eats and Pizza Zquare being the first to return to the The Jones on Main food hall. To help support each independently owned and operated eating establishment while providing chef-prepared meals for Houston’s healthcare heroes, the Hall has launched a Finn Hall Feeds the Frontline campaign, with Finn Hall owner, Lionstone Investments, kicking off the initiative by purchasing 1500 meals for delivery to Ben Taub Hospital. The public is invited to participate in continuing to provide the meals for hospital workers who are working tirelessly to bring the city safely back to life. For every $15 meal the public purchases, Finn Hall will match. To participate, visit finnhallhou.com.

Cellar Release at MARCH

As Goodnight Hospitality’s much-anticipated fine dining concept MARCH isn’t open just yet, but its wine team is already at work. Christina Walther and Skyler Ring, currently the first and second placed somms respectively from Texsom’s Texas’ Best Sommelier Competition, are helping to release select gems out of MARCH’s cellar for the public to purchase, and they will be on-call to discuss selections/offer advice, procure allocations and coveted wines, and deliver the wines directly. The somms will be available for emails and live phone consultation Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 6pm. Orders can be scheduled for curbside pickup at our retail shop, Montrose Cheese & Wine, and white-glove delivery Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6pm. Browse the list online and call the sommeliers directly at 832-380-2481 or reach out to sommteam@marchrestaurant.com.

EXPAND This is not your average grilled cheese sandwich. Photo by Philipp Sitter

All month long

Blood Bros. BBQ Collaboration at EggHaus Gourmet

In honor of National Barbecue Month, EggHaus Gourmet, 2042 East T C Jester, will be featuring three new menu items in collaboration with Blood Bros. BBQ, available throughout the entire month of May at EggHaus. Get the Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese ($9), with Blood Bros. pulled pork, melted Gouda, Havarti and cheddar, and pickles on sourdough; the Pulled Pork Kolache ($3.75) featuring Blood Bros. pulled pork, pickles and BBQ sauce; and the Brisket Biscuit ($9.50) with Blood Bros. brisket and coleslaw in a cheddar chive biscuit with a baby dill pickle on top.

Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

After a brief haitus, Torchy’s Tacos Taco of the Month will make its return this month. The Vagabond taco features grilled fajita beef, a bed of bacon, grilled onions, chimichurri sauce, feta cheese and pico de gallo, and a flour tortilla for $5.95. The taco temple is also offering Family Packs, everything you need to experience Torchy’s tacos at home, with your choice of freshly prepared meats, tortillas and toppings, plus rice and beans (serves 4-5, $25); plus margaritas to-go.