Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Limited-Time Pop-Up, Pride Brunch and Rosé All Day

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
Drag Dinner Show at Weights + Measures
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
2808 Caroline
Weights + Measures will host a Drag Dinner Show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (and you can start the fun with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.). The full dinner menu will be available and the show fee is $5. The kitchen and bar is also showcasing a selection of Pride cocktails, including the Gayest + Greatest, with vodka, lime and grapefruit and topped with Salty Lady Gose from Martin House Brewing Co.
Georgia James Tavern Pop-Up at One Fifth Houston
Friday-Saturday
1658 Westheimer
One Fifth is closing out its Georgia James Tavern pop-up this Saturday., so now’s the time to preview Underbelly Hospitality’s upcoming concept, which is opening downtown this summer and features a wood—burning oven, and see what chef de cuisine Matt Coburn and Underbelly culinary director Nick Fine have up their sleeves. Here’s a hint: hearth-roasted oysters, Berkshire pork chop and grits, and epic Cuban and club sandwiches.
“Rosé All Day” Brunch at B.B. Lemon
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1809 Washington
B.B. Lemon is hosting a festive, rosé-soaked brunch, featuring tunes by DJ Gracie Chavez, half off bottles of rosé, B.B.’s frosé featuring The Palm and its outrageous brunch menu. Anyone who purchases a bottle of rosé will also be entered in a raffle to win a 3L magnum of Whispering Angel. The hotspot also recently unveiled its new misting patio fans to keep you cooler as you wine and dine. Call 713-554-1809 or book on OpenTable.
Five Year Anniversary at City Acre Brewing Co.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
3418 Topping
A slip n’ slide, dunk tank and water balloons are just a part of the fun lined up for City Acre’s fifth anniversary party, food and drink specials, and lots of cold beer (including a few beloved brews returning from the past) are another. Festivities will kick off at 11 a.m., water activities go until 5 p.m., and food and drink will be available all day.
Pride-themed Brunch at UB Preserv
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1609 Westheimer
UB Preserv is hosting a Pride-themed brunch on Sunday, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Montrose Center. Guests and staff are encouraged to dress up, and Nick Wong is planning a few Pride-themed dishes to add on the menu. In addition, guests can enjoy a cocktail benefiting the Montrose Center to the menu. Dubbed, The Library is Open and made with dry gin, lemon, hibiscus, becherovka, orgeat and melon, the drink sells for $13, with $1 going to the Montrose Center now through the end of June.
