Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Chef Collab and Fish Fridays

45th Anniversary Promo at TreebeardsFriday
9655 Katy Freeway, 1100 Louisiana (Tunnel Level), 711 Louisiana (Tunnel Level), 1117 Texas
Local institution Treebeards is celebrating its 45th anniversary on Friday, March 3 and Friday, March 10, offering its classic Red Beans and Rice with Sausage at the original 1978 menu price of $1.95 (add on cheese and onion for extra) at all four locations.
El Topo & The Beast at El TopoFriday, 5 to 10 p.m.
6119 Edloe
El Topo is teaming up with Belly & The Beast chef Thomas Billie for a seven-course, multi-genre small plates dining experience, available by reservation this Friday. Guests can expect courses like Infladita with Mexican hummus and marcona salsa macha, Fideo Seco, Lenga Al Pastor, and Empanada de Camaron. Cost is $140 per person.
Lenten Fish FridaysFriday
Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering everything from next-level fried fish sandwiches and tacos to stellar seafood specials and vegetarian options this Lenten season.
Heights Crawfish Festival at Resurrection MCCSaturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2025 West 11th
Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce is throwing its annual Heights Crawfish Festival, featuring hot mudbugs, cold refreshments, a vendor market, live zydeco music and entertainment (including the Idol of the Heights singing contest), a kids zone and family-friendly fun. The rain-or-shine event is free to attend with crawfish bucks available for purchase onsite or at a discount online.
Sunday Brunch at The Champion Wine GardenSunday, 10 a.m. to noon
Carruth Plaza at NRG Park
Brunch and rodeo fans can enjoy a themed brunch in The Champion Wine Garden every Sunday during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s run, featuring special entertainment, brunch-only bubble flights, and brunch-style eats from different food trucks. This weekend’s theme is an R & B Brunch with Bo Bottoms.