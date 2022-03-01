Fish Friday: These Houston Restaurants Are Serving Up Meat-Free Eats During Lent

The 40 days of Lent run from Ash Wednesday, March 2 through Thursday, April 14, with Good Friday falling on Friday, April 15 this year. While it’s known as a time of sacrifice for many, those participating in meat-free Fridays do not have to sacrifice flavor, as these Houston restaurants are proving. From Fish Friday specials and top-notch fish sandwiches to meat-free menus featuring seafood and vegetarian options, here is where to eat in Houston this Lenten season.
Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith
This Creole restaurant is swimming in seafood options, with current features including crawfish enchiladas, pecan-crusted Gulf fish, and grand or petite seafood platters featuring fresh shucked oysters, Zatarain's boiled jumbo shrimp, crab ravigote, cocktail crab fingers and ceviche.
Burger-chan, 5353 West Alabama
The burger joint’s Fried Fish Sandwich uses High Liner Foods cod, available to customize or dress simply with house-made tartar sauce and coleslaw as part of its regular menu.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
Dine on tuna aquachile in ginger-coconut broth, whole-roasted cauliflower in French curry spice and Spaghetti Lola, a meat-free chef Brandi Key classic of housemade spinach-infused spaghetti, garlic-basil tomato sauce and creamy burrata.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Lent friendly options include citrus glazed salmon, Gulf shrimp and gouda grits, pineapple shrimp and vegetarian tacos, Texas pecan pesto pasta and more.
Golden Chick, multiple locations
Golden Chick is bringing back its Butterfly Shrimp just in time for Lent, offered now through Sunday, April 24, available on its own or as a combo meals with either Southern Fried Catfish pieces or Golden Tenders.
Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 6300 FM 1463
Dig into Raulito's garlic butter shrimp special, grilled redfish with warm mango salsa, Baja-style fried fish tacos, spinach and cheese enchiladas and more.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
The Malaysian eatery rocks an array of veggie-forward and seafood dishes, from the must-order housemade roti, award-winning Kerabu prawn and belacan stir-fried seasonal vegetabes to banana leaf-wrapped barbecue whole fish, chili scallops and sizzling tofu.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Hit this San Leon waterfront spot to enjoy meat-free dishes from chilled seafood platters, chargrilled oysters and butter-poached lobster rolls to wood-grilled redfish on the halfshell and crispy red snapper.
Riel, 1927 Fairview
Chef Ryan Lachaine's Fish-R-Filet is available all-day on the to-go menu, or on its happy hour menu alongside crawfish rolls and booze specials from $4 beer to $7 French 75s.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s meat-free options include Crystal City enchiladas featuring spinach and tomatillo sauce, Laguna Madre enchiladas with crab and creamy seafood sauce, and Enchiladas Sarita with squash and corn in a light cream sauce.