Fish Friday: These Houston Restaurants Are Serving Up Meat-Free Eats During Lent

The 40 days of Lent run from Ash Wednesday, March 2 through Thursday, April 14, with Good Friday falling on Friday, April 15 this year. While it’s known as a time of sacrifice for many, those participating in meat-free Fridays do not have to sacrifice flavor, as these Houston restaurants are proving. From Fish Friday specials and top-notch fish sandwiches to meat-free menus featuring seafood and vegetarian options, here is where to eat in Houston this Lenten season. Brennan's of Houston , 3300 SmithThis Creole restaurant is swimming in seafood options, with current features including crawfish enchiladas, pecan-crusted Gulf fish, and grand or petite seafood platters featuring fresh shucked oysters, Zatarain's boiled jumbo shrimp, crab ravigote, cocktail crab fingers and ceviche. Burger-chan , 5353 West AlabamaThe burger joint’s Fried Fish Sandwich uses High Liner Foods cod, available to customize or dress simply with house-made tartar sauce and coleslaw as part of its regular menu. Daily Gather , 800 SorellaDine on tuna aquachile in ginger-coconut broth, whole-roasted cauliflower in French curry spice and Spaghetti Lola, a meat-free chef Brandi Key classic of housemade spinach-infused spaghetti, garlic-basil tomato sauce and creamy burrata. Dish Society , multiple locationsLent friendly options include citrus glazed salmon, Gulf shrimp and gouda grits, pineapple shrimp and vegetarian tacos, Texas pecan pesto pasta and more. Golden Chick , multiple locationsGolden Chick is bringing back its Butterfly Shrimp just in time for Lent, offered now through Sunday, April 24, available on its own or as a combo meals with either Southern Fried Catfish pieces or Golden Tenders. Molina’s Cantina , 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 6300 FM 1463Dig into Raulito's garlic butter shrimp special, grilled redfish with warm mango salsa, Baja-style fried fish tacos, spinach and cheese enchiladas and more. Phat Eatery , 23119 ColonialThe Malaysian eatery rocks an array of veggie-forward and seafood dishes, from the must-order housemade roti, award-winning Kerabu prawn and belacan stir-fried seasonal vegetabes to banana leaf-wrapped barbecue whole fish, chili scallops and sizzling tofu. Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House , 113 6thHit this San Leon waterfront spot to enjoy meat-free dishes from chilled seafood platters, chargrilled oysters and butter-poached lobster rolls to wood-grilled redfish on the halfshell and crispy red snapper. Riel , 1927 FairviewChef Ryan Lachaine's Fish-R-Filet is available all-day on the to-go menu, or on its happy hour menu alongside crawfish rolls and booze specials from $4 beer to $7 French 75s. Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen , 6401 Woodway, 1140 EldridgeSylvia’s meat-free options include Crystal City enchiladas featuring spinach and tomatillo sauce, Laguna Madre enchiladas with crab and creamy seafood sauce, and Enchiladas Sarita with squash and corn in a light cream sauce.