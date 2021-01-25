These Houston Restaurants Are Offering Romantic Takeout Options This Valentine's Day

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Planning a Valentine's Day date night at home this year? These Houston restaurants are here to help, featuring preorder and to-go options that will help up the romance factor, from indulgent prix fixe meals to bubbly, sweets and more.

For those who prefer to dine out, check out our Valentine's Day Dining Guide for an evolving list of Houston restaurants open for reservation and dine-in service this Valentine's weekend.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Backstreet’s Valentine’s Weekend Menus are also available for takeout, including a Couples Menu on the nights of February 12, 13 and 14 ($110 per couple plus beverage, tax and gratuity), a Valentine’s Day brunch menu ($49 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity) and a Valentine’s Day dinner menu ($85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Dine on dishes such as roasted oysters and cheddar biscuit benedict at brunch, and Gulf Coast beignets, beef tartare and roast duck with miso duck jus at dinner.

Becca Cakes Bakery, 1207 West 34th, 713-364-3360

The bakery is now open for pre-ordering Valentine’s Day sweets, offering treats like the Valentine’s Gift Set ($50) featuring heart cake for two, four ruby chocolate truffles and six white chocolate sipped sugar cookies; plus cookie stacks, assorted macaron, cupcakes, truffles and more. The V-day sweets are available for pickup or delivery February 6 (order by February 2 at midnight) and February 9-14 (order by Sunday February 7 at midnight). The bakery will also have daily cupcakes and macarons available in store and online under same day pick-up along with limited quantities of extra Valentine’s items for walk-ins during the week.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

The French brasserie will offer a special Valentine’s To-Go menu, featuring dishes from jumbo lump crab cake in lemon beurre blanc to chateaubriand in Bordelaise sauce, along with fancy cocktail kits (cocktail kits must be ordered 24 hours in advance).

Brenner's Steakhouse, 10911 Katy Freeway, 713-465-2901

Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, 713-868-4444

Both Brenner’s steakhouse locations will offer a to-go Prime Rib menu for two or four ($100, $150), paired with a bottle of Raymond Vineyards “Brenner’s Red Blend”. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, February 9 and are available for pick-up on February 14.

Brio Italian Grille

Friday through Sunday, Brio will offer a Valentine’s prix fixe (order online to-go), featuring romano-crusted Chilean sea bass in lobster butter sauce, beef medallions with shrimp and black pepper cream sauce and warm chocolate cake.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160, 713-622-9996

Caracol’s Valentine’s Weekend menus are also available to-go, including a special Couples Menu on the nights of February 12, 13 and 14 ($110 per couple plus beverage, tax and gratuity), a Valentine’s Day brunch menu ($49 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity) and a Valentine’s Day dinner menu ($85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Menu highlights include fresh lobster tail with blackberry caviar, scallops in citrus-coriander oil, seafood squid ink black rice, Mexican chocolate dessert and more.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Starting Tuesday, February 9 through Monday, February 15, Carrabba’s will offer a four-course dinner for two ($50) available for takeout (as well as dine-in), featuring dishes such as tomato caprese with fresh burrata, Caesar salad, Tuscan-grilled sirloin and a rich chocolate fudge brownie with chocolate mousse.

Common Bond

Common Bond has created two custom designed Valentine's Cakes, available for preorder online until February 10 to pickup from Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14 at any Common Bond Bistro & Bakery location. The three-layer, 'Gnome Matter What' Cake comes topped with handcrafted fondant gnomes ($65 serves 8-10), available in chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream filling, vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream filling, or confetti cake with strawberry buttercream filling; and the two-layer Cupid's Heart Cake with buttercream frosting is $35 and serves two to four.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

The wine bar and kitchen is offering a four-course prix fixe menu to-go ($110 for two) available Saturday and Sunday.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer

The Valentine’s Day Sweethearts Dinner for Two will be available February 12-14 for takeout and dine-in, starting at $199 and featuring and featuring two eight-ounce filets (upgrades available), one 14-ounce cold water lobster tail and chocolate Godiva cheesecake.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile will be offering a a Valentine’s To-Go menu available Friday, Saturday and Sunday ($65 per person plus tax and gratuity). Menu highlights include Maine lobster bisque, beef tenderloin in morel sauce and vanilla napoleon with caramel rum.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Hugo’s Valentine’s Weekend menus are also available to-go, including a special Couple’s Menu on the nights of February 12, 13 and 14 ($110 per couple plus beverage, tax and gratuity), a Valentine’s Day brunch menu ($49 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity) and a Valentine’s Day dinner menu ($85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Indulge in smoked lamb ribs, crispy duck mole, fire-roasted lobster, chocolate tart and more.

Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 713-880-8737; 214 Fairview, 713-528-9200

Max’s Wine Dive Fairview and Washington will be offering a Valentine's To-Go package for $45, including a six-piece bucket (two legs, two thighs, two breasts) with 16-ounce of collard greens and mashed potatoes with Texas toast, and rosemary bacon compote with creme brie on ciabatta toast points for dessert. Add a bottle of Prodige Blanc de Blancs for $19.99 or a bottle of Moet for $45.99.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire will offer a Valentine’s three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person, available to-go (as well as for dine-in). Dishes include Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Bisque, 10-ounce Filet Mignon “A La Oscar” and New York Style Cheesecake. The regular dinner menu is also available for to-go; and guests who’d like to cook at home can also pickup The Oceanaire’s Valentine’s Day Steak & Cake for Two for $99 per couple (with cooking and heating instructions, order by 2/12), featuring jumbo shrimp cocktail; Caesar salad; two center cut six-ounce filet mignon and two Chesapeake Bay style crab cakes with truffle whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus; and a dessert of flourless chocolate torte.

The Palm, 6100 Westheimer

The Palm will feature its Valentine’s Day Menu for two ($350) at a virtual dinner beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 14. Offering five courses with paired drinks, highlights include quail lollipops, bacon and bleu cheese stuffed baby potatoes, bourbon collards with smoked bacon, Kona crusted filet and prosciutto-wrapped shrimp, and deconstructed s’mores.

EXPAND Indulge in lamb masala steak this Valentine's Day. Photo by Ajna Jai

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby

The Upper Kirby locale is offering Herbivore ($80) and Omnivore ($100) takeout menus for Valentines Day, featuring items such as asparagus pea soup, coconut biryani, lamb masala steak and lobster samosa. All items are also available a la carte, and you can add on a beautiful bouquet of flowers (curated in-house) or baked goods, including whole cakes, for preorder. All Valentine’s Day items are available for pick up/ delivery at noon and 4 p.m. from Friday, February 12 through Sunday, Februrary 14. Pickup will be at the Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop, which is located upstairs just above Pondicheri Restaurant.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

For Valentine’s Day, Prego will be open from noon to 9 p.m. serving its regular menu plus off-the-menu specials including Veal Chop Milanese and Lobster Fra Diavolo, all available to-go as well.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Rainbow Lodge, easily one of Houston’s most romantic restaurants, is offering a Valentine's Celebration for Two To-Go ($175), featuring jumbo lump crab, artichoke and spinach fondue with smoked caviar and grilled ciabatta; braised bison short ribs and butter basted wild Alaskan spot prawn; and chocolate espresso ganache tart, plus a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut Champagne, and a gift bag with lavender bubble bath, lip balm and a candle from Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Lavender Farm in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Order early, at least 48 hours in advance for pickup on Friday, February 12, Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Sylvia’s will be offering Parrillada Special for Two (available dine-on or to-go) which includes a half-pound of chicken and beef fajitas, two grilled quail and four jumbo shrimp, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortillas, plus one chocolate tres leches to share for $48.95++.

The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, 281-822-1500

From Friday through Sunday, The Tasting Room will offer a Valentine’s Weekend prix fixe menu ($45 per person), with course options from cacio e pepe tagliatelle and truffle beurre blanc scallop over smoked corn polenta to chocolate pots de crème. Call in your meal to-go at 281-822-1500.

Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

The elegant fine dining spot is offering a three course multi-choice menu for two ($150) available for curbside pickup.

TRIBUTE at The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, 713-685-6713

TRIBUTE offers Tex-Lex favorites such as wood-fired Gulf oysters, bacon-wrapped Bandera quail, snapper Pontchartrain and Painted Hills ribeye, and the pastry chefs have created an elegant strawberry pistachio cake for two for an impressive dining finale.

Vic & Anthony’s, 1510 Texas, 713-228-1111

Couples can pre-order a Valentine's Dinner for Two Kit at Home and Vic & Anthony’s will provide all of the ingredients and directions needed for a romantic cooking date. The $135 to-go kit includes two six-ounce filets, black truffle asparagus, roasted fingerling potatoes, chocolate covered strawberries and a bottle of Vic & Anthony’s Reserve Cabernet.