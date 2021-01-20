Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine's Day Weekend

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Valentine's Day falls on a Saturday this year, and Houston's finest restaurants are here to help you bring the romance with a night out on the town. From fancy prix fixe meals complete with steaks, lobster and bubbly to casual affairs rocking fried chicken, chocolate and more, here's where to dine out in Houston this Valentine’s Day (and weekend).

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

The classy Creole fine dining spot will be hosting a special Valentine’s Day dinner on both Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14. Reservations are required.

Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, 713-868-4444

Brenner’s on the Bayou will offer a curated, four-course menu for $99/person, featuring grilled octopus and egg, leek and oyster soup, black bass and baked honey apple crisp in addition to its regular menu.

Brenner's Steakhouse, 10911 Katy Freeway, 713-465-2901

Brenner’s Steakhouse will feature a six-ounce center-cut filet with smoked garlic butter, a six-ounce grilled lobster tail and broccolini for $36.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

The wine bar and kitchen is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $60, available Saturday and Sunday for dine-in. Dine on dishes such as Maine lobster and saffron risotto, filet mignon in red wine truffle sauce and molten chocolate cake.

Downtown Aquarium, 410 Bagby, 713-223-3474

Kemah Aquarium, 215 Kipp, 281-334-9010

On February 13 and 4 at Downtown Aquarium and from February 12–14 at Kemah Aquarium, diners will enjoy a Valentine’s Dinner for Two. Downtown Aquarium’s four-course prix-fixe menu is $100 per couple and includes a bottle of wine and features dishes including Clam Chowder, Blood Orange Salmon, Stuffed Flounder and Raspberry Mousse. Kemah Aquarium will offer guests a four-course prix-fixe for $99 per couple, including two glasses of champagne and dishes such as Chicken Gumbo, Top Sirloin and Grilled Shrimp, Shrimp Scampi Ravioli and Strawberry Shortcake.

Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, 832-831-7050

The Houston-themed bar and restaurant is focusing on family love this Valentine’s weekend, offering kid-friendly hot chocolate with pink and white marshmallows and boozy hot chocolate for parents. Additionally, kids will eat free from 9 a.m. to noon with the purchase of an adult meal.

Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 713-880-8737; 214 Fairview, 713-528-9200

Both MWD locations will offer prix fixe menus this Valentine’s Weekend. From Friday through Sunday, the Washington location offers a three-course prix fixe menu ($75 per couple, $40 per individual) with choices from foie gras on brioche and pan-seared branzino to red velvet tres leches. Over at the Montrose location, guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe ($45 per person) on Saturday and Sunday, with choices including Portuguese-style mussels, braised lamb shank and chocolate espresso layer cake.

Mico’s Hot Chicken, 1603 North Durham

For Valentine's Day weekend only (Friday-Sunday), Mico's will be offering the "Burning Love" Sammich, which kicks Mico's hottest spice level up a notch to “Extra, EXTRA Hot.” The upgraded spice level will also be available on their tenders and loaded fries.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire will offer a Valentine’s three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person. Dishes include Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Bisque, 10-ounce Filet Mignon “A La Oscar” and New York Style Cheesecake. The regular dinner menu is also available.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, San Leon, 281-339-1515

Treat your date to a four-course candlelit dinner by the bay, with a menu created by executive chef Joe Cervantez featuring selections including black garlic seared scallops, crab-avocado salad, lobster gnocchi and grilled yellowfin. Cost is $69 per person, with an option to add on bottle of Veuve Clicquot ($110) and Veuve Clicquot Rosé ($135) with souvenir glasses.

Rainforest Café

From February 12 – 14, diners can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu is $65 per couple. Feature dishes include Corn Chowder, Paradise House Salad, Pastalaya, Aloha Salmon & Shrimp, Key Lime Pie and Tribal Cheesecake.

The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, 281-822-1500

From Friday through Sunday, The Tasting Room will offer a Valentine’s Weekend prix fixe menu ($45 per person), with course options from cacio e pepe tagliatelle and truffle beurre blanc scallop over smoked corn polenta to chocolate pots de crème.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 281-394-7156

From Thursday, February 11 through Sunday, February 14, diners can enjoy a Valentine’s Tasting Menu for Two, featuring all-new off-menu items presented over five courses: a cold tasting, hot tasting, nigiri course,

entrée and dessert. Cost is $150++ for two people and optional drink pairings available for $25 per person. Walk-ins welcome or call for reservations.

Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

The elegant fine dining spot is offering an exclusive four-course experience for dine-in customers and a three course multi-choice menu (an abbreviated version of the dine-in menu) for two ($150) available for curbside pickup. Dine-in guests will have the option of two seatings: 5:30 p.m. at $95 per person or 7:30 p.m. at $155 per person. Highlights include bolognese bianco, cacio e pepe risotto, hamachi crudo, Maine lobster, truffled prime filet, Mediterranean branzino, “A Study of Chocolate” dessert and raspberry pavlova, among others.

Vic & Anthony’s, 1510 Texas, 713-228-1111

The steakhouse will celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with a featured Dinner for Two (or a meal to-go), available February 12-14. The dine-in featured dinner for two contains a 12-ounce center cut filet mignon, cracked lobster stuffed with preserved lemon scampi butter and haricots verts for $110.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Valentine's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.