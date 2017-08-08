21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Selena Tribute and Rod Stewart

Tuesday, August 8

It had been sitting there for ages, but once Effects, which most thought had been lost forever, was unearthed, the treasure was ripe for a deep-clean and remount. The 1980 slasher flick — shot by alumni of George Romero, recently deceased creator of Night of the Living Dead, and starring Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead); Joe Pilato (Day of the Dead); and John Harrison (Tales from the Darkside: The Movie) — is a low-budget romp into D.I.Y. horror filmmaking. “I’m always drawn to movies that were made with very little resources and eventually got bigger,” says Joe Ziemba of the American Genre Film Archive, which restored the film. “It’s more visceral than The Texas Chain Saw Massacre…and it’s way ahead of its time.” 7:30 p.m. August 8. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mason Park, 531 South Mason. For information, call 281-492-6900 or visit drafthouse.com/houston. $5.41. — Steve Jansen

Wednesday, August 9

Explore the cultures of Spain, Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador and other Latin countries through costume and dance when the Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico takes the stage for an exciting morning of choreography. “We are trying to share our culture and show the diversity that we have in our community in Houston,” says executive director Nelly Fraga. “The music and dances — that’s what keeps us together — and that’s why it’s so important to have the arts in our community.” Dancers aged four to adult will perform in ribboned costumes, accompanied by the recorder and mariachi, when Dancing to the Hispanic Rhythms comes to Miller Outdoor Theatre. 11 a.m. August 9. 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 281-373-3386 or visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free. — Susie Tommaney

Seize the day one more time as Fathom Events and Disney Theatrical Productions bring back the Tony Award-winning Newsies: The Broadway Musical for a summer encore at this exclusive two-day event. Bring the whole family to relive the true story of a courageous group of scrappy newsboys who become unlikely heroes when they rally forces to fight an unscrupulous newspaper tycoon. With lyrics by Jack Feldman, music by Disney favorite Alan Menken, book by Harvey Fierstein, stage and screen dreamboat Jeremy Jordan reprising his performance as “Jack Kelly,” and drawing inspiration from the titular film, the show is a guaranteed recipe for success. 12:55 p.m. August 9. Edwards Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 & IMAX, 7600 Katy Freeway. Price varies by location; visit fathomevents.com for list of participating venues. $16.24 to $19.49. — Sam Byrd

Thursday, August 10

Selena reigns over Tejano music to this day. Seriously, who hasn’t jammed in the living room to her disco medley at the Astrodome or belted out “Como La Flor” in one of Houston’s many taquerias? Adoring lovers of her music can enjoy the feeling once again with Los Chicos del 512. Aptly named after one of the performer’s songs, the band brings the magic of Selena back to the stage with a performance that’s as close as it gets to the real thing. Just “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” down to Miller Outdoor Theatre for a night filled with music that has stood the test of time, and fall in love again with one of Texas’s most talented stars. 8:30 p.m. August 10. 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 832-487-7102 or visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free. — Sam Byrd

Dun-dun. Dun-dun. Dun-dun — you know the rest. It’s Jaws, baby! More than 40 years later, Steven Spielberg’s single shark fin keeps swimming through pop culture; this week Alamo Drafthouse and Birth.Movies.Death present the one-off Jaws Movie Party. “This film still holds up,” says Robert Saucedo, Alamo programming director. “Spielberg and his team were wise to keep the shark hidden and allow [the] audience’s imaginations to take charge. We had a sold-out screening earlier this summer and you can just sense an audience being sucked into the film, even if they’d seen it a hundred times before.” This screening comes with party favors, including a shark-fin hat. 7:30 p.m. August 10. 531 South Mason, Katy. For information, call 281-492-6900 or visit drafthouse.com. $10. — Vic Shuttee

A very strange trial is about to take place in a town called Hope, located in downtown Purgatory, where criminal defense attorney Fabiana Aziza Cunningham has filed for an appeal on behalf of her catatonic client, Judas Iscariot, who has been sentenced to hell. Her opponent is El Fayoumy, the prosecuting attorney from hell. “Literally from hell,” says Courtney Lomelo, who plays defense attorney Cunningham in Gravity Players’ pretty dang mental staging of The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. The full-length play by Stephen Adly Guirgis also features expert witnesses Sigmund Freud and Satan. “I would say it is a metronome of light and dark, comedy and drama, physical and spiritual,” says Lomelo. 7:30 p.m. August 10. Continuing 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. August 10 through September 3. Chelsea Market Theatre, 4617 Montrose. For information, call 281-892-1323 or visit facebook.com/gravityplayers. $25. — Steve Jansen

Depressed and impoverished, Vincent van Gogh took body modification a bit too far when his left ear lobe was severed, though the exact details about that van Gogh-Paul Gauguin altercation remain a mystery. The Dutch Post-Impressionist painter wasn't really appreciated during his lifetime (1853–1890), but we're all gaga over van Gogh now. Now, in celebration of the 125th anniversary of the artist's death and a major reinstallation of the museum's collection at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Armchair Travel: Exhibition on Screen is out with a new flick: Vincent Van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing. View van Gogh's legendary masterpieces on the big screen along with interviews with curators, art historians and experts. There's still more to learn about the tortured genius, and this film reveals exclusive new research and recent discoveries. 2 p.m. August 10 and August 13. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 1001 Bissonnet. For information, call 713-639-7515 or visit mfah.org/films. $7 to $9. — Susie Tommaney

Friday, August 11

Winter is finally here for Game of Thrones fans, but for Kelley Devine, it’s almost in her rearview mirror. After seven years at Winter Street Studios, the Houston-based artist is heading to a new studio at the Dakota Lofts north of downtown. Which means it’s time for a purge, so Devine is opening her doors for a Moving and Collection Sale. “Everything. Things I’ve collected, things I’ve bought and don’t have room for,” says Devine about the silhouettes, animals, abstracts, landscapes and photography up for grabs. “I’ve got 40 pieces inside my living room. Stacks and stacks.” Devine will be sharing her new digs with artist Shelley Shanks Lockwood. “It’s got wall space, open beams, large, really good sunlight. Full kitchen and full bathroom for entertaining.” 4 to 8 p.m. August 11. Continuing 12:30 to 5 p.m. August 12. 2101 Winter, Studio A1. For information, call 713-302-6343 or visit kelleydevine.com. Free. — Susie Tommaney

EaDo Playhouse’s show Sweet Charity lets you be a big spender without dishing out a lot of dough. The musical is set in 1960s New York, where we meet Charity Hope Valentine, a woman who puts the “hopeless” in “hopeless romantic.” The unlucky-in-love starlet bounces from one relationship to the next, each one more tragic than the one before. Executive director Luke Hamilton says the show “poignantly points out that if you don’t change what you’re looking for, you’re going to end up in the same place. It’s a tragically beautiful message that hits home with the show and the audience.” Bob Fosse’s Tony Award-winning choreography is the cherry on top for this night on the town. 8 p.m. August 11. Continuing 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays. August 11 through 27. 2619 McKinney. For information, call 832-210-5200 or visit eadoplayhouse.com. $25. — Sam Byrd

It's hard to improve on the biting wit of English novelist Jane Austen who, with a keen eye, observed the British landed gentry and put pen to paper to shine an unfavorable light on their behaviors. Actor Emma Thompson succeeded when she wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for Sense and Sensibility, which was transformed into screen magic under director Ang Lee. The Summer of (Jane) Austen is coming to a close — a partnership between the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Rienzi; Brazos Bookstore and Rice Cinema — but not before a screening of this classic tale of practical (Thompson as Elinor Dashwood) and romantic (Kate Winslet as Marianne Dashwood) sisters in search of a husband of means. Will they find true love in the arms of Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman or Greg Wise? In true Austen style, look for happy endings after more than a few wrong turns. 7 to 9:15 p.m. August 11. MFAH, 1001 Bissonnet. For information, call 713-639-7515 or visit mfah.org/films. $7 to $9. — Susie Tommaney