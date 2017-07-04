21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Neil Gaiman, WWE and a Pub Crawl

Nothing refreshes quite like an ice-cold beer on a hot summer day, so choose your own adventure at Saint Arnold Brewing Company's Downtown Pub Crawl this Saturday. Photo courtesy of Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Tuesday, July 4

Show off your red, white and blue pride as the Houston Symphony continues its long-standing Independence Day tradition at Miller Outdoor Theatre for ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights: Star-Spangled Salute. The national holiday just wouldn’t be complete without Tchaikovsky’s rousing 1812 Overture from The Hill, plus a little something extra this year — the music of legendary American musicians like Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles and Prince. “I’ve tried to make a balance between patriotic music and good ol’ summer fun-loving music, and I hope people enjoy the mix this year,” says Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke. He also promises a soulful performance of “America the Beautiful” by Grammy-nominated artist Ryan Shaw. Stick around after the 90-minute show (no intermission) for spectacular fireworks. 8:30 p.m. July 4. 6000 Hermann Park. For information, call 832-487-7102 or visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free. — Sam Byrd

Charge up those phones, because this year’s CITGO Freedom Over Texas has tons of selfie and other photo ops, including a Jose Altuve cutout, a baseball 12 feet in circumference and a salute to our armed forces with helicopters, tanks and Jeeps. Between 5:30 and 6 p.m., there’ll also be a presentation of colors and everybody’s invited to join in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. “Just to remind people what the day is about,” says Susan Christian, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and producer of the patriotic shebang, now in its 30th year. “It’s about celebrating America’s birthday and those values that we as Americans cherish. At the top of the list is freedom.” Music, games and concessions round out the event, which culminates in 17 minutes of whiz-bang-boom fireworks. 4 to 10 p.m. July 4. Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks, 500 Allen Parkway and 1000 Bagby. For information, visit freedomovertexas.org. Admission is free for children under five years of age. $8 to $10. — Susie Tommaney

Wednesday, July 5

Abracadabra! The Curt Miller Magic & Comedy Show returns for its ninth year to Moody Gardens Hotel with all-new tricks and surprises. Aside from his stints in Las Vegas, the magician and comedian is known for his act, which is suitable for all ages. “It’s family entertainment, and people will be dazzled, amazed and entertained,” Miller says. Since he started his regular summer show on the Island, he has entertained more than 85,000 people, and says people come back year after year because they enjoy the tricks and illusions so much. He also makes sure to get the audience involved by bringing on lucky guests to take part in some of the feats. Grab tickets today before they magically disappear! 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 5. Also 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 1-4, July 6-7. 7 Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 832-767-2692 or visit magiccomedyshow.com. $16 to $23. — Sam Byrd



Thursday, July 6

His voice was the stuff of legend in popular music’s heyday. Now all the hits of yesteryear are back in Texas Family Musicals’ The Roy Orbison Experience. Relive favorites like “Only The Lonely,” “Pretty Woman,” “Crying” and other captivating songs. Chris Trimboli leads the cast as the guitar-plucking crooner for this show about the roller-coaster ups and downs of Orbison’s life. Executive producer Mike Skiles tells us, “When [Chris] puts those shades on, and with that dark hair and dark clothes, it looks just like Roy. But it’s not an impersonation show. It pays tribute to his life, and we want to pay tribute to what Roy did during his day.” 7:30 p.m. July 6, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. July 7-8. Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 855-667-1221 or visit texasfamilymusicals.com. $15 to $50. — Sam Byrd

We didn't have to fall down a late-night Google search rabbit hole to seek out the most absurd, bizarre and insane flicks from German filmmakers. Dr. Sandy Frieden did that for us and, after 35 years teaching German film at the University of Houston, she knows where those esoteric bodies are buried. During the month of July, 14 Pews is screening four '70s-era classics "guaranteed to mess with your mind." In directing Heart of Glass, set in a picturesque Bavarian village known for producing precious ruby glass, Werner Herzog hypnotized the actors before each scene. The result is surreal, as the actors improvise and portray a town gone mad; that screens this Thursday. The Weirdest German Films I Know and Love continues each Thursday with snacks, drinks and a lecture. Come back July 13 for Fata Morgana (also directed by Herzog and set in a dystopian desert), July 20 for Ticket of No Return (a woman binge-drinks her way across Berlin) and July 27 for Invisible Adversaries (about alien invasion). 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 6. Continuing 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Through July 27. 800 Aurora. For information, call 281-888-9677 or visit 14pews.org. $25 to $150. — Susie Tommaney

Friday, July 7

It was a monumental task. Looking at work by 549 artists within 100 miles of Lawndale Art Center and deciding who’s in for “The Big Show 2017” would draw beads of sweat on most people. But Toby Kamps, formerly of The Menil Collection and about to step into new shoes at the Blaffer Art Museum, took it all in stride and curated the 200 pieces that we’ll see at this Friday’s opener. “He brought an enthusiasm to this opportunity that was pretty contagious,” says Stephanie Mitchell, executive director. “Toby [wanted] to inspire across the spectrum and take the temperature of what Houston is making now.” Come feel the energy as $3,000 is awarded for works created this past year under Kamps’s theme of “The Rate of Change.” 7 to 9 p.m. July 7. Continuing noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays. July 8 through August 12. 4912 Main. For information, call 713-528-5858 or visit lawndaleartcenter.org. Free. — Vic Shuttee

In 1946, just before Sir Alec Guinness made his big-screen debut in Great Expectations, Liverpool police charged him with a homosexual act. (The fact that Guinness was gay wouldn’t be revealed until after his death in 2000 at the age of 86.) In order to avoid scandal, he told law enforcement that he was called Herbert Pocket. The law, apparently not hip to the Charles Dickens character, took the bait. Guinness avoided what would have been an insane media blow-up to star in Oliver Twist and as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the O.G. version of Star Wars. Great Expectations is one of eight in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Alec Guinness: An Actor For All Seasons shebang. 7 p.m. July 7. Continuing 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 22, 7 p.m. August 4, 4 p.m. August 5. 1001 Bissonnet. For information, call 713-639-7515 or visit mfah.org/guinness. $7 to $9. — Steve Jansen

Most of us like to dream big, but the aspirations of local man Craig Butterworth have a decidedly different twist. This multi-hyphenated teacher (Elsik High School), artist (the creative genius behind several art cars), tennis coach and poet says he hopes to one day attain spiritual enlightenment. Either that or host a daytime talk show (whichever comes first). Until that happens, Butterworth keeps on creating and now he's out with a new chapbook titled Not Hungry, Not Homeless, Just Spiritually Lost. He'll read from his latest and sign copies at the next First Friday, which also happens to be the 42nd anniversary of Houston's oldest poetry reading series. Be sure to bring your own dreams and stay after for the open reading. 8:30 p.m. July 7. Inprint House, 1520 West Main. For information, call 832-439-9686 or visit houstonpoetryfest.info. Free. — Susie Tommaney

Psst. Have you heard? One of the hottest new venues in town is JAM Park along the Lyons Avenue Corridor. The Fifth Ward certainly has the pedigree, and they've been celebrating 151 years as a community with the inaugural Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series. We've seen Wazeer and Blaze X Black, Tightn' Up, and Gospel Celebration take the stage and — for the final concert — it's none other than Houston's First Lady of Soul, Trudy Lynn. We inducted Lynn into the 2015 Houston Music Hall of Fame and we've never looked back. She grew up in the Fifth Ward (her mother ran a beauty shop right next to Club Matinee), and now's your chance to hear this living legend at this free concert, courtesy of the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Council. 5 to 8:30 pm. July 7. 3705 Lyons. For information visit facebook.com/5thWardCRC. Free. — Susie Tommaney

Saturday, July 8

Nothing refreshes quite like an ice-cold beer on a hot summer day, and Houstonians know that. That’s why the good folks at Saint Arnold Brewing Company planned the perfect event with its world-famous Downtown Pub Crawl. With 14 bars on the list, no one expects you to hit up every bar. The brewery’s Lennie Ambrose says, “We split it into multiple routes. It’s ‘choose your own adventure’ style. The bar you start at will send you on to the other bars for the rest of the crawl.” Arrive at any of the bars listed on the website between 2 and 3 p.m., and then let the fun begin. Everybody ends up at Historic Market Square Park at 6 p.m. for prizes, a pint glass, and music from Ishi and The Waxaholics. 2 to 6 p.m. July 8. 301 Milam. For information, call 713-686-9494 or visit saintarnold.com/downtown-pub-crawl. Free event; pay as you go. — Sam Byrd

Schumann's last hurrah, one final burst of brilliance before his depression worsened and he attempted suicide, came about in 1853 with Märchenerzählungen, or Fairy Tales, Op. 132. A trio of instruments takes us through a storybook journey: "Lively, but not fast" transitions to fast and accentuated, then calm and delicate, until finally closing the chapter with a happy ending. Now Houston's newest historical chamber music ensemble, La Speranza, is showcasing this Schumann favorite during A Summer Salon: Chamber Music From the Romantic Era. Historical clarinetist Thomas Carroll will play on Ottensteiner clarinets from 1879, joining Yvonne Smith on viola and Andrew Schneider on piano. In addition to works by Brahms and Bruch, the program also includes Schumann's earlier work, Märchenbilder ("Fairy Pictures") for viola and piano, Op. 113. 8 p.m. July 8. The MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-521-4533 or visit la-speranza.com. $14 to $22. — Susie Tommaney