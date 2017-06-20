Holocaust Museum Houston Will Soon Become the Nation's Fourth Largest

Starting in 2019, Holocaust Museum Houston will have more than double the space to present its permanent collection as well as traveling exhibitions such as "Hélène Berr: A Stolen Life." Photo © Mémorial de la Shoah – Coll. Mariette Job

Houston will soon become the fourth largest in something other than population. Later this evening, the Holocaust Museum Houston will reveal the master plans for a $49.4 million expansion that will more than double its current space at 5401 Caroline Street.

When it’s finished in early 2019, the museum will balloon to 57,000 square feet, making the Holocaust Museum Houston the fourth largest of its type (in terms of physical size) in the country behind the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles and the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie.

The museum will shut down on July 24 and relocate a majority of its permanent exhibits, classrooms and administrative offices to 9220 Kirby Drive, Suite 100. Visitors can start checking out the museum’s artworks at its temporary digs beginning September 5.

The current incarnation of Holocaust Museum Houston, a longtime vision of concentration camp survivor Siegi Izakson, opened in March 1996. Since then, they’ve showcased wide ranging entrées into holocaust history, such as the contemporary “GENOCIDE: Man’s Inhumanity to Humankind” juried exhibition and “Hélène Berr: A Stolen Life,” a traveling exhibit that chronicled the abbreviated life of the “Anne Frank of France.”

HMH expects a 35 percent increase in attendance once its expanded space opens to the public approximately two years from now.

