Harvey-Related Arts Cancellations and Postponements

The Galveston Arts Center's opening reception for "Greenhouse" (shown), “The Ocean Never Closes” and “XXXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXX,” scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed until Saturday, September 9. Courtesy of the artist and Art Palace, Houston, TX

With Hurricane Harvey approaching Houston as the worst storm the city has seen in more than a decade, arts events and exhibitions have announced plans for cancellations and postponements.

A full list of event changes is below:

This weekend's 24th Annual TransCanda Theater District Opera Open House, a free festival at venues throughout Houston's downtown theater district, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Many of the participating organizations will honor special ticket offers and online and by phone, according to a press release from the Theater District. More information available here. The District will host its 25th annual Open House next year.

The Annual Gala at the Czech Center Museum Houston is tentatively being rescheduled for Saturday, September 9 at Prague Hall near the Museum District.

The Galveston Art Center has also moved its ArtWalk to September 9, and the center itself will be closed for the weekend.

The GAC also moved the opening of three new exhibits to September 9. The three new exhibits are: Houston-based artist Bradley Kerl takes the seemingly mundane from everyday life – like the potted plants in a doctor’s office – and reimagines them on multiple mediums in “Greenhouse.” Angel Oloshove draws inspiration from the land and environment, playing with form and color, in a series of ceramic totems in “The Ocean Never Closes.” And painter Christopher Cascio’s new work referencing quilt patterns and past work utilizing concert wristbands will be on display in “XXXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXX.” Artists’ talks begin at 6:30 p.m., but don’t worry – if you can’t make it, the exhibitions will be on view through October 8.

The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston has also moved its ArtWalk to September 9 to coincide with the GAC event. The Grand has also moved the Off-Broadway production Dixie's Tupperware Party to November 10.

Friday's event with Andrew Gross, author of "The Saboteur," at Murder By the Book bookstore has been canceled with no immediate plans for rescheduling. Tonight's event with authors Patrick Hemstreet and Christopher Brown is still on, but Marina Lostetter will not be attending because her flight was canceled.

The Katy Mills Back to School Family Fun Event at The Galleria has been canceled for this weekend and will be rescheduled for a later, undecided date.

To Be Determined

As of this post, the Alley Theater has not canceled any of its upcoming productions of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps." Back in 2001, after Tropical Storm Allison, the theater was one of the many downtown destinations harmed because of excessive flooding, including the theater's basement level stage. Since then, costumes and props for the performances have been moved to higher floors to avoid damage.

