Houston Grand Opera is Going on, Just Not at the Wortham in October

The flooding in Houston's theater district. Photo by Justin Nava

Houston Grand Opera's October presentations of La traviata and Julius Caesar will still go on this fall, HGO leaders have pledged. Just not at their usual home at the Wortham Theater Center, one of several buildings in the city's theater district inundated by water.

The Wortham was more damaged than originally thought and although Managing Director Perryn Leech and Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers say they don't know where they will land, they know they have to go.

All the foresight in the world before Harvey hit — HGO staff members hauled instruments and costumes to the higher floors of the Wortham — couldn't have protected the Wortham from the floodwaters that breached the building's best defenses.

The stage and dressing rooms were damaged by water and dirt left behind. "The basement of the building is completely full of flood water," an earlier release from the HGO leaders announced.

This message went out to ticket buyers:

"Our Customer Care Center is back in action selling tickets at the temporary phone number 713-315-2599 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and at customercare@hgo.org, and our website HGO.org is also back on line. If your friends or family have tickets to La traviata or Julius Caesar they do not need to contact us at this time. They may continue to purchase tickets for all operas this season, including those that will change venues. Once we know the new locations, our team will contact them regarding their tickets. We will make sure to share further updates as soon as we have them."



The Houston Press will update this story once HGO settles on its new temporary home.