menu

Houston Grand Opera's Studio Showcase Offers a Glimpse of the Future


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston Grand Opera's Studio Showcase Offers a Glimpse of the Future

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
Megan Mikailovna Samarin in yellow at last year's Studio Showcase
Megan Mikailovna Samarin in yellow at last year's Studio Showcase
Photo by Lynn Lane
A A

Growing up in California, Megan Mikailovna Samarin played piano and sang in her grandmother's Russian church. But it wasn't until she joined a middle school choir that she fell in love with classical music. 

Going on to the Manhattan School of Music — and New York City was very different from California, she says — Samarin caught the eye of the folks with Houston Grand Opera. She is now starting her third year as one of the studio artists in a program designed to develop future professional opera singers and help them launch their careers. 

Samarin and other HGO studio artists will have a chance to show everything they've got in the upcoming two performances of the HGO Studio Showcase which will include selections from Faust, La boheme, Lucia di Lammermoor and Carmen.

“This year I will do a scene as Romeo – it's a pants role. I'll also be Concepcion in L'heure espagnole by Ravel, this seductive woman has multiple lovers she hides from each other and her husband. I'll be a gypsy in Carmen and a nun,” says Samarin, laughing.

Upcoming Events

“As a mezzo soprano I am often asked to sing pants roles – the role of a young boy that can be played by a woman. I find this interesting that I get to inhabit a body that’s so different from mine.”

Samarin adds that the showcase benefits all participants because “it gives us insight into what roles are in our future.”

Performances are scheduled for September 11 and 13 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. For information call 713-228-6737 or visit houstongrandopera.org. $20 mezzanine tickets remaining.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Wortham Opera Theatre
More Info
More Info

510 Preston St.
Houston, TX 77002

713-527-4854

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >