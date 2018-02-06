A Woman Who's Really a Lion at Heart in Leap and The Net Will Appear

Margie is a bit lost. She's good looking; people talk about her looks at lot. At the start of the play she's living with her parents. "She’s attractive; that’s like her big ticket to get to another place. She doesn’t really put any energy toward finding something in the world of work that she might be passionate about. She had tried some classes at a community college but she dropped out. She has a job as a checkout girl at a grocery store which is a job that I have had," says Chana Porter, the playwright who conceived of a main character with unusual ambitions.

In Leap and The Net Will Appear, Margie decides she's a lioness. In explaining why she'd chosen this plot point, Porter says "I’ve always been attracted to [lions]. l like that they're so big and they're these charismatic animals and they have so much power. Lions sleep these outrageous number of hours. Lion life has such beauty and vitality and simplicity. I think my character Margie is attracted to that. It's so clear what they're supposed to do."

But Margie keeps this pretty much to herself. In the meantime she finds a suitable enough man and marries him.