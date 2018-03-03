Swooning Over Fresh Talent in Love/Sick at Obsidian

Ah, romantic love. Will we ever get tired of obsessing about you? How to get love, how to keep love, fear of its loss, fear of its hold, wishing it never happened, figuring out how to move past it and then how to find it all over again? No matter our race, culture, religion, politics, age or gender, love is the four letter word none of us can seem to censor.

Playwright John Cariani sure can’t. He’s written about it. Nine times. His play, Love/Sick, getting a nifty outing at Firecracker Productions, is a series of nine mini vignette-type plays (about 10 minutes each) that concern different sticky, it may not work out perfectly, aspects of the love relationship. Aspects such as problematic love at first sight, getting dumped, intimacy issues, marital cold feet, relationship ruts, infidelity, ticking biological clocks, the toll of parenthood on couples and whether destiny in love can mean not having it at all.

While the subject matter reads like the contents page of Cosmopolitan Magazine, what elevates Cariani’s sometimes clever and insightful play is that in many cases, the story doesn’t go the way we expect it to. The opening meet cute, grocery store love at first sight narrative pairs two suffers of “Impulse Disorder” – a condition where our two lovers can’t help but say and do whatever pops into their minds. Attraction, in this case, leads to comically epic make-out sessions and declarations of unwavering love followed by apologies, acknowledgment of illness and comparisons of treatment benchmarks. Funny gives way to melancholy as the love lingers unresolved and our curiosity as to what oddness comes next perks up in hopeful alertness.