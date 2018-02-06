The Hates' Christian Kidd Honored in ROCO Commission Legendary Love

Chicago-based composer Dan Visconti laughs at the idea that some might think that, because of his training and profession, he only listens to classical music. You know, when he’s not locked away in some ivory tower decked out in a white wig, quill pen scribbling away with frenzied genius.

In actuality, Visconti works to dispel these old ideas of what a composer is and readily admits to being a big fan of rock and punk music, which is one reason he was so excited when ROCO’s Artistic Director Alecia Lawyer commissioned him to write something in honor of local punk rock legend Christian Kidd of The Hates.

Visconti says he has always been a fan of The Hates, who were among the first punk bands he heard – along with British groups like the Sex Pistols and The Clash, and California’s Dead Kennedys – but it wasn’t until he learned more about Kidd’s difficult battle with cancer and his relationship with his wife Alexis, that he realized that what would connect his piece most to classical music was the love poetry Kidd has written for her.