Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Six Free), June 8-14

Have no fear, breaking your budget isn’t in the cards this week. From a topical dance to an important documentary, a day well-spent at the beach to some casual shopping at a curated arts market, there is plenty to do this week without breaking the bank (or having to stop by an ATM). Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and six of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

World Oceans Day Festival

Stewart Beach Park

4 p.m. Thursday, free

As if you need a reason to go to the beach, June 8th is World Oceans Day, a U.N.-recognized celebration of all things aquatic that encourages you to not only appreciate the beauty of the sea, but also take action on its behalf. Artist Boat is bringing this year’s “Our Oceans, Our Future”-themed festivities to Galveston, which include a Marine Debris Art Contest and the musical stylings of Tom’s Fun Band. Plenty of local, regional and state organizations will also be on hand like the Houston Zoo, FotoFest International and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Fisheries with plenty to keep you busy.

Maryam Lavaf’s untitled piece (left) and Ann Marie Vancas’s Dear Diary will be on display this month at SAMARA Gallery. Courtesy of SAMARA Gallery

"A Treatise on Love" by Ann Marie Vancas and "Whispers" by Maryam Lavaf Opening Reception

SAMARA Gallery

6 p.m. Thursday, free

The solo exhibits that grace the walls of SAMARA Gallery this month, from Houston-based artists Ann Marie Vancas and Maryam Lavaf, both feature work that has been inspired by sound and depict nature and human emotion in different but abstract ways. Vancas’s abstract surrealism, which she’s termed “sensuism,” is on display in “A Treatise on Love,” her paintings created by first matching music to her mood, choosing colors and then setting brush to canvas. Nature is a recurring theme in Lavaf’s art, and expect the pieces in “Whisper” to represent her connection to the elements of nature. The exhibits will be on view through July 8.

The "father of African cinema" is profiled in the documentary Sembene! Courtesy of the Sembene Estate

Sembene!

14 Pews

7 p.m. Friday, free

The “father of African cinema,” Ousmane Sembene was the first director from sub-Saharan Africa to make feature films, and those films did not shy away from controversial subjects like corruption, French colonialism and female genital mutilation. Jason Silverman co-directed this unflinching look at Sembene’s life with Samba Gadjigo, one of Sembene’s close friends and confidantes. Together they reveal a man who saw the power of giving Africans their own voice in cinema, and whose drive to make movies sometimes alienated him from his family, friends and principles. Following the screening, the Houston Museum of African American Culture CEO John Guess will lead a talk-back with faculty from TSU and UH.

Toni Leago Valle and 6 Degrees Dance present a work about the increasingly hostile politics around women's rights at Archway Gallery. Courtesy of Toni Leago Valle

Never Again Lesson Two

Archway Gallery

7:30 p.m. Friday, free (suggested $10 donation)

Toni Leago Valle and 6 Degrees Dance present Never Again: Lesson Two, a piece that explores the current political landscape toward women, particularly in Texas, where more than 35 anti-abortion restrictions were proposed this session, some ending up in Texas’s latest sweeping anti-abortion law, SB 8. The lessons of Never Again together span women’s suffrage to Roe v. Wade to the Violence Against Women Act to today’s still-waging battles over women’s choice. Never Again: Lesson Two will be performed twice at Archway Gallery (Friday and Saturday, June 10) and Never Again: Lesson One and Lesson Three will premiere at The MATCH during Barnstorm Festival on June 15 and 17.

Pop Shop Houston’s two-day curated festival of handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind items also features live art exhibits, music, drinks and food. Courtesy of Pop Shop America

Pop Shop Houston Summer Festival

Silver Street Studios

10 a.m. Saturday, $8

Pop Shop Houston once again brings its two-day curated festival of handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind items from more than 120 artists to Silver Street Studios. The indoor arts market also features art exhibits, live music, drinks, food (we hear The Burger Joint and Chocolate Wasted Ice Cream Co. will be there, among others), and a beauty bar manned by Milk + Honey Spa. Come early, because the first 50 through the door each day will get a goodie bag, and don’t miss the fashion show at 7 p.m. Saturday. The $8 admission is good all weekend, kids under 12 are free, and everyone is free Sunday after 3 p.m.