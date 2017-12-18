Playing With Light, the Visual Art of Day For Night Wins Again

I go to Day for Night to see things I’ve never seen before. That’s not a diss on the music component of the festival — getting to watch Nine Inch Nails in the rain was one of my personal highlights of the year — and I certainly don’t believe I’m the norm, but it’s true. Some people love watercolors, others prefer photographs, but my favorite medium is light. Day for Night’s artist curation is top notch, and some of the installations this year were jaw-dropping in both beauty and message.

The first floor of the Post HTX complex featured the exhibits that you were mostly likely to see on Instagram over the weekend, and not just because they were the ones easiest to access. Hovver’s Liminal Scope was probably the bigger winner of the weekend when it came to Day for Night selfies; the light projected and bouncing around the giant steel rings was fascinating to watch, because even if you understand on a mechanical level what’s happening it still looks unreal. Close behind Liminal Scope was Light Leaks from Kyle McDonald + Jonas Jongejan; this work used a collection of mirror balls to spray what felt like thousands of points of lights in the space it occupied for an effect that literally stopped people in their tracks all weekend as they came around the corner to discover it.

The first floor also housed what might have been the most impressive exhibit of the weekend, VT Pro’s Telestron. Featuring a pair of robotic performers that moved to a soundscape that was part Blade Runner / part nightmare, there was a line to get into the performance all weekend. I myself took it in three times, and it was time well spent to take in what VT Pro managed to accomplish. I’m still not sure if the robots were meant to be friends, enemies or lovers, but I know that at times I thought I was witnessing seduction and at others I thought the robots would turn on the crowd Terminator-style.