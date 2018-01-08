Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Why Houston Celebrates With Two Parades

Each year we ask the same question: Why does Houston have not one, but two, different Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parades and why does it have to be so confusing? So this was the year we decided to get to the bottom of things and find out if the parades could ever be combined and, if not, if they could at least be scheduled at different times so folks could attend both.

Point 1: Dueling Parades

Maybe the parade organizers could be described as long-warring factions at some point, especially in the early years when a coin toss at City Hall decided which would be the "real" parade for that year, but nobody's dueling now. With the Black Heritage Society celebrating the 40th Annual "Original" MLK, Jr. Parade & Holiday Celebration, and the MLK Parade Foundation celebrating the 24th Annual MLK Grande Parade, both institutions now have a longstanding foothold in the Houston community and neither one intends to back down. So unless President Donald Trump decides to weigh in on the matter and pick a side, nobody's going to take the bait and lob the first verbal volley this time around.

Point 2: Same Bat-Time, Different Bat-Channel

"That’s something that’s being discussed as we speak and I think we’re making progress," says Charles Stamps, parade chairman and CEO of the MLK Grande Parade, when asked if the parades could start at different times. "The City of Houston makes the schedule; we don’t." To be fair, the City has much on its plate that weekend, including the Chevron Houston Marathon and Half Marathon, the inauguration of the Afghan Cultural Center, an event organized by The Ensemble Theatre, and a weekend full of events for both parade organizers.