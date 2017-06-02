Reviews For The Easily Distracted: Wonder Woman

Title: Wonder Woman

Describe This Movie In One Simpsons Quote:

Mr. Burns: Sorry I lied to you, Waylon. I wanted to spare you the details of your father's gruesome death.

Mr. Smithers: Well, I'm glad to know he died a hero. Instead of that...other way.

Mr. Burns: I told him his father was killed in the Amazon by a tribe of savage women.



Brief Plot Synopsis: Amazonian princess smashes buildings, patriarchy.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant to the Film: Three-and-a-half bottles of spicy mustard out of five.

Tagline: "Power. Grace. Wisdom. Wonder."

Better Tagline: "Nobody actually ever calls her 'Wonder Woman.'"

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: On the island of Themyscira, the Amazons live in secret, where Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and her sister General Antiope (Robin Wright) train them for an eventual war against Ares, the God of War. One exception is Hippolyta's daughter, Diana (Gal Gadot), who the queen wants to keep out of harm's way for reasons. Hippolyta's hand is forced, however, by the unexpected arrival of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), an American spy carrying information about a rogue German general (Danny Huston) with a sinister plan to sabotage the pending armistice. Diana, sensing the hand of Ares at work, swipes the "God Killer" — a sword fashioned by Zeus — and leaves for London with Trevor, determined to put an end to the War to End All Wars, and war itself.

"Critical" Analysis: Wonder Woman is a good movie, which is fortunate, because it needed to be.

It's been an uphill climb. Warner Bros. released seven Batman and three Superman (and one Batman/Superman) movies alone since their last attempt at a female superhero (1984’s Supergirl). Meanwhile, movies featuring lesser female comic characters stumbled at the box office (Catwoman, Elektra). And that’s not even taking into account the dismal state of DC’s Extended Universe, which only recently began playing a desperate game of catch-up to Marvel, who are already well into “Phase Three” of their own cinematic suzerainty.

So even in terms of simple movie economics, the pressure was on. But other, more abstract factors were at play. Never mind that her brief appearance in Batman v Superman: Joostice for the Pipples was far and away the highlight of that particular movie, Wonder Woman couldn't just be mediocre and make its money back; it needed to be better than what's come previously out of the DCEU. And if you don't understand why that's the case, well bless your heart.

The good news is: Wonder Woman is very good indeed. It’s easily the best of the new DC movies (faint praise, that), but also holds its own alongside Nolan’s Dark Knight series and the upper ranks of the MCU as well.

Give it up for director Patty Jenkins, helming her first feature film since 2003’s Academy Award-winning Monster (you read that right). Jenkins doesn't just avoid the bleakness of Zack Snyder’s previous efforts, she's also replaces some of that nihilism with hope. No small feat when your action is set during the Great War. In fact, the decision to move Diana's first interactions with mortal men from the Second to First World War makes sense, and not just from a "Captain America did it first" (in the movies) standpoint. Diana’s awakening to her responsibilities nicely complements humanity’s own coming to grips with mechanized combat and chemical weapons. Her decisions by movie’s end are predictable, but she arrives at them with less torment than her partners in the Snyderverse.

Credit must also be given to Gadot and her fellow Amazons for being kickass in their own right. We see Themyscira in all its militaristic splendor, but while the Amazons are warriors, Hippolyta wants to the shelter Diana and spare her the dangers of the outside world. This parental strategy is as effective as it usually is, and the first act ends in a pitched battle between the Amazons and a platoon of German troops on their shores. And kudos to the Krauts for recovering their wits so quickly after stumbling upon an island paradise somewhere off the coast of Europe.*

The combat scenes in general are excellent, if a little heavy on Snyder-esque fast-slooooooow-fast choreography, and grow in scope and violence the more Diana begins to fully realize the extent of her powers (TANK THROW). And Jenkins doesn't hold back on the ugliness of war, insofar as a PG-13 allows. Gadot can at times overemphasize the character's callowness, but her indignation when confronted by the inaction of others is palpable, because Jenkins and company understand superheroes should have a purpose other than brooding.

And while we could have done with less monologuing, with the Big Bad going on (and on) about the usual immortal vexations (the inherent unworthiness of mankind, the burdens of godhood, how all the best TV shows end after just a few seasons), Wonder Woman is enjoyable as hell. Not only is it a straight-up quality superhero movie, but it's a belated bracelet-clad middle finger to every dude bleating from his keyboard about how (take your pick) Jenkins is "unproven" (see also Colin Treverrow, Gareth Edwards, Jon Watts, etc); women don't buy tickets to comic-book movies; or that IDF vet/two-time mother Gadot isn't "tough" enough to play Wondy.

"Be careful in the world of men, Diana. They do not deserve you" are the words Queen Hippolyta speaks to her daughter as she's departing Themyscira, and ones which could've been said yesterday instead of 1918. True, Steve Trevor is almost anachonistically empathetic (Pine balances incredulity and infatuation well), but he still has A Mission. But Diana spends almost as much time arguing with the men she's supposedly allied with as she does killing Germans. This isn't an accident.

There's no reason — no good one, anyway — we've had to wait so long for a standalone movie featuring one of DC's most recognizable characters, and it's an unfortunate but possibly serendipitous coincidence we're finally getting one at this particular time. Fun fact: Jenkins is only the second female to direct a comic book movie (the first was Lexi Alexander, who helmed the underrated Punisher: War Journal). There's not much out there to inspire women, much less female children, these days. Thank Hera for Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman.

*[Seriously, where the hell is Themyscira located? The TV version was in the Bermuda Triangle (because '70s), but in the movie, Trevor crashes there shortly after fleeing General Ludendorff’s gas factory in…Belgium? That would put it in the English Channel or the North Sea, which makes sense because Diana falls asleep in the boat shortly after leaving the island and wakes up on the Thames. Except they show an armadillo, which are native to the Western Hemisphere. In any event, that's some good camouflage if they sat undetected for a few thousand years 100 miles off the coast of England.]