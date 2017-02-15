10 Women In Electronic Music You Should Know

Pitchfork named Norwegian artist Jenny Hval's Blood Bitch one of 2016's top experimental releases. Photo by Jenny Berger Myhre/Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR

There has never been a better time for women in electronic music than right now. Accessibility, production, visibility and technology are right at our fingertips. The artists on this list were chosen for their ability to channel meaning that resists the distraction of mass culture. Like their predecessors Annea Lockwood, Daphine Oram, Laurie Spiegel, and Pauline Oliveros, they have constructed a devoted charm out of the sounds of solitude using electronics, vocals and landscape. This foray into New Age territory brings women not only to the forefront of ambient and minimalist music, but adds staying power.

<a href="http://blackkitemusic.bandcamp.com/album/soft-animus-heart">Soft Animus Heart by black kite</a>

10. VICKI TIPPIT/BLACK KITE

Houston’s own Vicki Tippit’s vocals are reminiscent of the Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser. Their latest, Soft Animus Heart (Miss Champagne Records), is a jaunt into haunting, forthright vocals while shadowy electronics hint towards the pop side of ambient music. Keep an eye on these folks.

9. FRANCINE THIRTEEN

Dallas-based Francine Thirteen channels feminine myths with mystical electronic-infused hymns. Her approach of fusing performative elements and rollicking vocals, combined with witchy R&B and minimal electronics, is almost like ritual as a form of communication fit for a voodoo queen. Catch her in Dallas at Three Links this Thursday and keep an eye out for her new album, 4 Mary’s and the King.

<a href="http://mjguider.bandcamp.com/album/precious-systems">Precious Systems by MJ Guider</a>

8. MJ GUIDER

Inspired by the gloomy natural and industrial landscape of New Orleans, the 2016 release of Precious Systems by Melissa Guion off Kranky has created a ripple effect within indie music blogs. The album is a slowed-down chilly affair with lo-fi vocals, swirling drone, and lush atmosphere. MJ Guider takes the listener on a contemplative journey of coarse beauty through The Big Easy.

7. ELYSIA CRAMPTON

Last year’s release of Elysia Crampton Presents: Demon City is a stellar example of electronic music as queer, techno-futurist narrative. The album is filled with textured, heavy handed synths and hypnotic percussion while infusing classic Latin sounds of cumbia and huayno. This spring, she’ll be a featured performer at this year’s Moogfest, May 18-21 in Durham, North Carolina.

<a href="http://virgin-blood.bandcamp.com/album/snow">Snow by Virgin Blood</a>

6. FELICIA LEDESMA/VIRGIN BLOOD

Ledesma’s lo-fi work as Virgin Blood is a shimmering example of the ethereal minimal wave that combines field recordings with reverb-soaked vocals to produce tension-driven soundscapes. Ledesma is also the executive director of S1 a rad nonprofit artist-run contemporary art center in Portland, Oregon that also is home to the Synth Library, an initiative to educate the community to engage in modular synthesizers and electronics. Ledesma will also peform at Moogfest this year.

<a href="http://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/track/orange-you-just-so-shitty">Orange You Just So Shitty by Mary Lattimore</a>

5. MARY LATTIMORE

Lattimore ditches her classical music upbringing to adopt distinct improvised harmonies fit for aristocracy with her 47-string Lyon & Healy. Her glittering plucked arpeggios venture from pretty textures into echoing, melancholic compositions. Catch her solo performance in town this Friday at the Civic TV Laboratories.