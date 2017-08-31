Bun B, Scooter Braun Plan Trillest Telethon Ever

Bun B is ready to call in some famous friends to raise money for Harvey relief. Photo by Marco Torres

As Houston recovers from Tropical Storm Harvey, many musicians have begun plotting potential benefit concerts across the city. Local musicians and venues have been ready give back in any way, shape or form in order to help return the city to a bit of normalcy. Bun B has already joined that fight through fundraising. Now he hopes to do more with a little help from one of music’s biggest behind-the-scenes names.

Bun and Scooter Braun, manager for the likes of Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Usher, Tori Kelly and more, have joined forces for a benefit show similar to the likes of Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester show this past June. Grande, a client of Braun, put on the concert following a terrorist attack during Grande's show at Manchester Arena in May.

Praying for all those suffering in Texas today. Pass on the numbers to those that need it pic.twitter.com/Cj44eaDz86 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) August 28, 2017

The tentative date for the show, which will air simultaneously on multiple networks, is September 12. A representative for Braun told the Associated Press that the two are ”actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event.” No further information was provided.

News of the benefit comes days after the city’s musicians spent their time and effort assisting citizens of Houston stranded, displaced or in need of food and shelter. The effort continued into Wednesday as Paul Wall launched a fundraiser benefitting Houston students.

The storm has not only ravaged parts of Houston but the Golden Triangle as well. Multiple sources have reported that the UGK archives in Port Arthur's city museum have been lost to the storm, along with artifacts dating back to the group’s inception. The memory of the Trill will never die, but it’s yet another casualty that this godforsaken storm has caused.

