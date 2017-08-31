menu

Bun B, Scooter Braun Plan Trillest Telethon Ever

Shows We Know Are Still Happening This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Bun B, Scooter Braun Plan Trillest Telethon Ever

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brandon Caldwell
Bun B is ready to call in some famous friends to raise money for Harvey relief.
Bun B is ready to call in some famous friends to raise money for Harvey relief.
Photo by Marco Torres
A A

As Houston recovers from Tropical Storm Harvey, many musicians have begun plotting potential benefit concerts across the city. Local musicians and venues have been ready give back in any way, shape or form in order to help return the city to a bit of normalcy. Bun B has already joined that fight through fundraising. Now he hopes to do more with a little help from one of music’s biggest behind-the-scenes names.

Bun and Scooter Braun, manager for the likes of Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Usher, Tori Kelly and more, have joined forces for a benefit show similar to the likes of Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester show this past June. Grande, a client of Braun, put on the concert following a terrorist attack during Grande's show at Manchester Arena in May.

The tentative date for the show, which will air simultaneously on multiple networks, is September 12. A representative for Braun told the Associated Press that the two are ”actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event.” No further information was provided.

News of the benefit comes days after the city’s musicians spent their time and effort assisting citizens of Houston stranded, displaced or in need of food and shelter. The effort continued into Wednesday as Paul Wall launched a fundraiser benefitting Houston students.

The storm has not only ravaged parts of Houston but the Golden Triangle as well. Multiple sources have reported that the UGK archives in Port Arthur's city museum have been lost to the storm, along with artifacts dating back to the group’s inception. The memory of the Trill will never die, but it’s yet another casualty that this godforsaken storm has caused.

Brandon Caldwell
Brandon Caldwell has been writing about music and news for the Houston Press since 2011. His work has also appeared in Complex, Noisey, the Village Voice & more.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >