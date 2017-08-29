menu

Houston Musicians Hit the Ground For Harvey Relief

Social Media Aids Houston Rapper U-Flo's Rescue


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston Musicians Hit the Ground For Harvey Relief

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 3:30 a.m.
By Brandon Caldwell
Kam Franklin and a host of Houston musicians have hit the ground in assisting those displaced by Hurricane Harvey
Kam Franklin and a host of Houston musicians have hit the ground in assisting those displaced by Hurricane Harvey
Photo by Marco Torres
A A

In the wake of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey dumping biblical amounts of rain upon Greater Houston and beyond for several days, Houstonians have relied on one thing: themselves. Viral videos of first responders and ordinary citizens rescuing those stranded in vehicles or on rooftops, by air and by boat, have swamped social media in the past few days. It’s a great counter to the discussions from out-of-towners and those with negative agendas asking questions about a situation that doesn’t involve them.

Naturally, Houston’s musical class is made up of people first, citizens of our great city second. When it came time to spreading awareness for shelters, areas of refuge and more, musicians pitched in as best they could. Doughbeezy, Mr. Wired Up, Kirko Bangz, EDF and more have contributed by alerting fans around the area of those needing assistance as well as rescue. BeatKing had to rescue family who were stranded in Humble after the release of the reservoirs; DJ Mr. Rogers and Dice Soho have reached out via social media in regards to paying for hotel rooms for those displaced during the flood. Paul Wall has announced that a hurricane benefit and relief efforts are in the works. Adam Brackman, owner of popular Midtown haunt Axelrad, and Mark C. Austin of The Convoy Group went out rescuing people and drove them down to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

[content-1] [content-2] [content-3]


Bun B, who has been on a social-media hiatus for months, has

launched a GoFundMe

Related Stories

for those wishing to donate to a fundraiser set up by his wife, Queenie. The Trill Funds for victims of Harvey had an initial goal of $5,000. In nine hours, 32 people have nearly met the goal, chipping in anywhere from $5 to $3,000 from an anonymous donor.

“Right now we need to save lives,” Bun told Mass Appeal. “We can’t get caught up in who’s to blame or any of that. We’ll have plenty of time to do that when this is over. But right now, we need to save lives. That’s the goal, that’s the game plan right there.”

Houston has always been a city of resiliency, as well as biting back whenever someone decides to offer an unnecessary opinion. Kam Franklin of The Suffers took her time to not only assist in relief efforts today off 610 East at the Houston boat launch, she went ahead and let every out-of-towner who questioned evacuating the city know why that was impossible.

Franklin's "mini-thread" turned into all of the lemonade and tea necessary to get some Houstonians in a giddy, "I told you so" mood. Forbes penned an article Monday even citing the Dallas/Houston rivalry as reason why some Houstonians didn't head north, though I pray that was a terrible joke. Without reposting all of Franklin's vengeance and (justified) anger, the simple answer is this: the Hurricane Rita evacuations of 2005 weeks after Hurricane Katrina. Hundreds of people died in cars stranded on I-10, the elderly from heat exhaustion, a bus that caught on fire and more.

"I got to sit on a freeway for 23 hours. 23 HOURS!!!!" Franklin wrote of her day trying to get to San Antonio. "It's easy to talk that shit when you've never been in this situation."

Let it forever be said that there are no punks down here in Houston, Texas. Let it also be said that don't ever talk about something you have zero clue or history about. Otherwise, Kam and the city will come for you. And you won't like the result.

Brandon Caldwell
Brandon Caldwell has been writing about music and news for the Houston Press since 2011. His work has also appeared in Complex, Noisey, the Village Voice & more.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >